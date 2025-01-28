Wisdom Analytics Strengthens Board With CPG Technology Pioneer Sunil Garga to Scale Trade Promotion Innovation

Wisdom Analytics, an emerging leader in focused Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions for Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) and Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) companies, has selected Sunil Garga to its Board of Directors.

Sunil "Sunny" Garga is a successful entrepreneur and highly regarded executive with over 30 years of experience leading diverse efforts in data-sciences and analytics, data-driven operational transformations, market expansion and strategic growth. His experience includes founding and leading companies as well as leading successful exits.

"We are thrilled to welcome Sunil Garga to Wisdom Analytics' Board of Directors. Sunil's extensive experience in the CPG industry and his pioneering work as a two-time founder make him an invaluable addition to our team," said Bart Flaherty, CEO and co-founder of Wisdom Analytics. "His leadership and vision will be instrumental as we continue to revolutionize trade promotion optimization and sales planning, delivering confidence and growth to CPG companies worldwide."

Mr. Garga is known for his hands-on approach to execution and commitment to fostering innovation, and has a history of driving operational success in highly competitive, high-speed industries.

"I am delighted to join Wisdom Analytics' Board of Directors at such an exciting time for the company and the CPG industry," Mr. Garga said. "Wisdom's innovative use of AI and analytics is transforming how businesses approach trade promotion and sales planning. I look forward to contributing my experience to help drive growth and empower CPG companies to achieve greater success in this rapidly evolving landscape."

Mr. Garga also has a proven track record with mergers and acquisitions, global market expansion, and business transformation. His expertise in guiding businesses to scale, to innovate, and to generate lasting value propositions positions him as a key driver of Wisdom Analytics' next phase of growth.

"Sunil's leadership of startups and private-equity-backed companies, as well as more established players, through transformative growth phases - is exactly what we need as we innovate and scale our solutions and broaden our impact," said Sanjiv Garg, chairman and co-founder of Wisdom Analytics. "Sunil's insights and vision will help us to consolidate our position and bring groundbreaking solutions and unbeatable value to our CPG clients."

About Wisdom Analytics

Wisdom Analytics is a cutting-edge AI and analytics company, purpose-built of CPG veterans to solve long-standing industry challenges, who are transforming Revenue Growth Management, Demand & Sales Planning, and Trade Promotion Optimization in the Consumer Packaged Goods sector. By developing faster and more precise models, integrating diverse data sources, and delivering more accurate forecasts and actionable insights, Wisdom Analytics empowers organizations to overcome complex challenges, find new opportunities for efficiency and growth, and unlock substantial value across their operations.

