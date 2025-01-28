Anzeige
28.01.2025 12:02 Uhr
Transformation Body: Former 'Biggest Loser' Celebrity Trainer and Coach Jen Widerstrom Named Global Director of Women's Health at Transformation.

Finanznachrichten News

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN / ACCESS Newswire / January 28, 2025 / Women's health advocate, fitness influencer, and former "Biggest Loser" celebrity trainer and coach Jen Widerstrom has been named Transformation's Global Director of Women's Health. Known for its premium, highly functional supplements (including its popular Total Body Protein and Super Greens blend), Widerstrom says that joining Transformation is a perfect fit.

"Unlike some companies that wanted me for marketing or posting to social media all day (no thank you), Transformation was committed to activating my research, ideas and experience to help create exciting new products for women, by women," Widerstrom said. "Since I've been raving about Transformation to friends and clients for years anyway, it was a no-brainer."

"We're thrilled to welcome Jen to Transformation," said Eric Nelson, the company's co-founder. Launched in 2020, Transformation products aim to deliver the right ingredients in the right dosages - a space few occupy in the health and wellness market."

"Jen will have a leadership role in helping us develop an industry-leading lineup of premium products formulated expressly for women, by women," Nelson continued. "Her authenticity, creativity and tireless advocacy for women's wellness aligns squarely with our vision for making a difference in people's lives all over the world."

Widerstrom believes that too many supplement companies have placed profits over quality by adding fillers or are not fully transparent about their ingredients. "Two words come to mind when I think about Transformation: trust and quality. I can trust that every high-quality ingredient on their labels is 100% legit."

She added, "Some nutraceutical companies are only too happy to take our hard-earned dollars without taking us anywhere to benefit our health. Transformation was established on a foundation of trust and quality, which is why they control every aspect of production totally in house - from formulation to manufacturing and fulfillment to distribution."

For Widerstrom, who served as SHAPE MAGAZINE's Fitness Director for six years, having the opportunity to partner in the development of a lineup of supplements for women, by women has been a long-time career goal. "Too many products marketed to women are based on male physiology, which makes no sense," she said.

Widerstrom is co-host of a new podcast with wellness royalty Gunnar Peterson and Luke Milton focusing on topics largely ignored by mainstream media (launching spring 2025). She's also known for her fan-favorite portrayal of Phoenix on TV's "American Gladiator" in 2008.

"At Transformation, I'll have hands-on responsibility for helping to create impactful products for women of all ages," she explained. "After all, we have different nutritional needs than men - whether it's in our 30s, 40s, 50s, or beyond - and we'll be addressing all of those wonderful milestones in life. I'm proud to be part of this important initiative by Transformation."

For more information about Transformation's Total Body Protein packed with 30 grams of high- quality, multisource protein - along with their nutrient-rich Super Green Blend designed to support energy, health and wellness - visit www.transformationbody.com.

Contact Information

Peggy Gobel
Customer Success Manager
pgobel@sprbody.com

.

SOURCE: Transformation Body



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
