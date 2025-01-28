Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 28.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Energiekrise als Chance: Mit dieser Aktie starten Sie ins Börsenjahr 2025 durch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 549309 | ISIN: DE0005493092 | Ticker-Symbol: BVB
Xetra
28.01.25
11:56 Uhr
3,230 Euro
+0,010
+0,31 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
SDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO KGAA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO KGAA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,2303,24012:24
3,2353,24012:26
ACCESS Newswire
28.01.2025 12:02 Uhr
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Distribution Key for Revenues from Centralized Marketing for the 2025/26 to 2028/29 Seasons Adopted by the DFL

Finanznachrichten News

DORTMUND, DE / ACCESS Newswire / January 28, 2025 / Yesterday, the Executive Committee of the DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga e.V. unanimously adopted the mechanism for distributing revenue from centralized marketing for the 2025/26 to 2028/29 seasons.

With its decision, the DFL Executive Committee has preserved the current system and also provided new impetus. As before, national and international media revenue will be distributed to the clubs according to a separate system. In the case of national media revenue, the four pillars of equal distribution, performance, interest and young talent and their previous weighting will be retained. The Bundesliga 2 will continue to account for 20% of distributions in the future.

New measures from the 2025/26 season include:

  1. strengthening central marketing: €50 million of the additional revenue will be used for central DFL growth projects to strengthen marketing.

  2. consideration of fan and media relevance: The "interest" pillar will be expanded to better reflect fan and media interest by including TV ratings and club membership figures.

  3. solidarity contribution for non-international clubs: UEFA solidarity payments to Bundesliga 2 will increase to €10 million and €5 million will be distributed to non-international Bundesliga clubs.

  4. incentive for match appearances of talent: The "young talent" pillar will be adjusted to give greater weighting to match appearances of young players trained in Germany.

With the adjusted key, the DFL is also strengthening central marketing and rewarding the clubs' positive contribution to media and fan interest as well as talent development.

Borussia Dortmund thus expects a slight increase in revenues from the DFL's national and international centralized marketing for the 2025/26 to 2028/29 marketing cycle.

Dortmund, 28th January 2025

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH

Contact:
Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations

SOURCE: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.