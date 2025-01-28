abrdn Property Income Trust Limited - New Directorship Declaration
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 28
abrdn Property Income Trust Limited
(an authorised closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 41352)
LEI Number: 549300HHFBWZRKC7RW84
(The "Company")
28 JANUARY 2025
NEW DIRECTORSHIP DECLARATION
In accordance with Listing Rule UKLR 6.4.9R, the Company has been informed that Michael Balfour, a Director of the Company will be joining the Board of Smithson Investment Trust plc, as Chair, on 28 January 2025.
