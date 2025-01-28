abrdn Property Income Trust Limited - New Directorship Declaration

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 28

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited

(an authorised closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 41352)

LEI Number: 549300HHFBWZRKC7RW84

(The "Company")

28 JANUARY 2025

NEW DIRECTORSHIP DECLARATION

In accordance with Listing Rule UKLR 6.4.9R, the Company has been informed that Michael Balfour, a Director of the Company will be joining the Board of Smithson Investment Trust plc, as Chair, on 28 January 2025.

All Enquiries:

The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

PO Box 255

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745471

Fax: 01481 745186