As a result of a tough trading environment, Lords Group Trading expects FY24 revenue to be £436m (FY23: £463m) and EBITDA to be 'slightly' below expectations. The merchanting business was down 3.6% on a like-for-like basis, but up 2.3% in H2, highlighting a material pick-up, especially in Q4 (+11%). ...

