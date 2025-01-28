The anticipated development of the Sipitang Oil and Gas Industrial Park (SOGIP) is set to officially launch in early February. Senior representatives from London-based Gibson Shipbrokers Ltd and Malaysian state-owned Sabah Oil Gas Development Corporation (SOGDC) will lead the Launching Ceremony to mark this major milestone.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250128191601/en/

Exchange of the signed MoU between YBhg Datuk Harun Bin Ismail JP (Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer for SOGDC) and Roger Harrison, Managing Director at Gibson Shipbrokers). Others present include YAB Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Haji Noor (Chief Minister of Sabah), and SOGDC's Chairman Datuk Seri Panglima Abdul Rahman Dahlan. (Photo: Business Wire)

Joining the ceremony are project development partners, as well as a select number of diplomatic representatives

Key developments at SOGIP include:

LNG Import Infrastructure

Gas Power Plant

Energy Commodities Storage Facilities

The project partnership agreement between Gibson Shipbrokers and SOGDC was signed in June 2024, a collaboration covered by Reuters [here].

In earlier comments, SOGDC's Chairman Datuk Seri Panglima Abdul Rahman Dahlan expressed how the development will help promote sustainable growth in the region, saying "SOGDC is aiming for a long-term cooperation with Gibson together with reputable international players to participate in the development of SOGIP to create high-quality jobs in the state of Sabah.

SOGDC's CEO Datuk Harun Ismail added "Our collaboration with Gibson Shipbrokers and its global network will enhance energy accessibility for both domestic and international markets. This development positions SOGIP as a pivotal hub in the region."

The development at SOGIP is projected to generate about 1,600 jobs for the local economy while contributing to Sabah's progress plans and supporting the energy demands of its rapidly expanding economy.

About Gibson Shipbrokers Ltd

Gibson are London-based shipbrokers with over 130 years of experience in advising international clients, primarily in the oil gas sector.

About SOGDC

SOGDC is a Sabah state government agency under the direct purview of the State Ministry of Industrial Development Entrepreneurship.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250128191601/en/

Contacts:

For Enquiries please contact:

Gerrit Stricker

lng@eagibson.co.uk