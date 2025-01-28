vCom Solutions: vCom Announces Key Leadership Promotions to Advance Customer Experience and Operations Excellence

vCom Solutions , a leader in delivering software and managed services across the full technology lifecycle from source to pay, is proud to announce the promotion of three exceptional leaders to key roles within the company. John Adams has been appointed senior vice president of service delivery of the lifecycle management practice; Matt Marquez takes on the role of vice president of service and support; and Laura Silvestro has been promoted to vice president of order management. These advancements reflect vCom's commitment to delivering unparalleled customer service and operational excellence, to give customers time back to focus on critical business functions, arm them with information to make better decisions faster, and ultimately help them create greater shareholder value.

John Adams has been promoted to senior vice president of service delivery, where he will lead all aspects of operations and expense management. With over five years at vCom, Adams has been a formidable asset to the organization, combining his deep expertise in lifecycle management with a passion for customer success. A dedicated advocate for vCom's mission within the business community, he will focus on delivering exceptional experiences across software and managed services while working closely with teams to seamlessly integrate the company's retail, brokerage, and QuantumShift by vCom, a unique wholesale buyers' club.

As vCom prepares to launch its innovative Customer Care Center-designed to deliver a seamless omni-channel service experience that provides customers with the flexibility to engage with vCom in their preferred way-Matt Marquez has been promoted to vice president of service and support. His proven leadership and commitment to effective execution, coupled with his extensive experience in customer care, make him the ideal leader to guide this transformation.

Marquez will focus on building out vCom's Care team, platform, and processes to deliver a first-class customer care experience. The Customer Care Center will support all customer inquiries and service-related issues leveraging the latest set of technologies including voice, chat, email and vCom's suite of artificial intelligence tools, vAI. Marquez's goal will be to create a streamlined customer experience and centralized customer engagement model that collapses multiple touch points by integrating support functions like QuantumShift Care and Customer Success Manager (CSM) service responsibilities, thereby freeing up vCom's CSMs to focus on other value-creation activities. He will also continue his focus on scaling the vCom Network Operations Center (NOC) through automation and enhanced provider integration.

Laura Silvestro has also been promoted to vice president of order management, where she will oversee all implementations across mobile, network, and hardware spend. Her leadership will span all vCom engagement channels, including retail, brokerage, and QuantumShift. Her expertise in transforming mobile order management and her extensive operational knowledge make her an invaluable asset in scaling and optimizing the company's order and project management efforts.

"These promotions highlight the exceptional talent within our organization and our dedication to fostering leadership that drives innovation and value for our customers through our award-winning platform, vManager, as well as through the managed services delivered by vCom's team of experts," said Sameer Hilal, chief operating officer at vCom. "John, Laura and Matt bring unmatched expertise, vision, and commitment to their new roles, and I am confident in their ability to shape the future of vCom's customer and operational strategies."

Marquez and Silvestro will report to Adams who will continue to report to Hilal.

