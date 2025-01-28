Si-Ware Systems Introduces Cost-Effective High Performance In-Line Process Analyzer, in Partnership With USTECH INNOVATIONS LLC

The ProLine 2550 offers manufacturers a precise, real-time, and cost-effective solution to optimize processes and reduce costs.

Si-Ware Systems, in partnership with USTECH INNOVATIONS LLC, proudly announces the launch of the ProLine 2550, a new cost-effective in-line Near Infrared (NIR) analysis solution to monitor material composition in production lines, optimize manufacturing processes, and reduce costs.

For decades, manufacturers have faced significant barriers to adopting NIR inline analyzers, including high installation costs, complexity of installation and integration, limited parameter detection, and insufficient accuracy for complex production needs. The ProLine 2550 addresses these challenges with a design that delivers real-time, precise, and cost-effective results of critical parameters to ensure quality, improve efficiency, and reduce waste across a wide variety of industries such as food and beverage, animal feed, chemical manufacturing, and oil and gas.

A New Era of Inline Material Analysis

Based on Si-Ware's proprietary world's smallest FT-NIR spectrometer, the ProLine 2550 stands out with the widest spectral range among NIR inline analyzers (1,350-2,550 nm). Full-range NIR data enables the simultaneous detection of diverse critical parameters-such as moisture, protein, fat, and starch-with high accuracy, ensuring consistent quality and efficiency at every production stage.

The ProLine 2550 analyzer is supported by ProChem analysis software, which provides precise analysis of materials in a process and offers a versatile HTTP interface to factory PLC systems. Installation is easy, with an included flange mounting kit that can be used on any flat chute with flowing materials. With its simplified installation process and seamless integration capabilities, manufacturers can quickly deploy the system with minimal disruption to operations, and minimal installation and operational costs.

Driving Innovation Through Collaboration

"The launch of the ProLine 2550 underscores our commitment to empowering manufacturers of all sizes with innovative solutions that enhance both productivity and quality," said Mostafa Medhat, SVP of Commercial and Product at Si-Ware Systems. "Collaborating with USTECH INNOVATIONS has allowed us to combine world-class engineering with deep industry insights. The result is a product that's not only precise and reliable but also remarkably accessible for manufacturers aiming to optimize processes without compromising budgets."

Eylul Evran, VP of Product Development, USTECH INNOVATIONS, added, "Our partnership with Si-Ware Systems has enabled us to tackle critical industry challenges effectively. NeoSpectra's wide spectral range and precision made it the ideal choice for the ProLine 2550, ensuring accurate, real-time material analysis. This innovation helps manufacturers enhance product quality and maintain efficiency, with applications such as consistent ingredient quality for food producers and optimized nutritional values for feed mills."

See It Live at IPPE 2025

Experts from Si-Ware and USTECH will demonstrate the ProLine 2550 in the NeoSpectra booth A2454 at IPPE 2025 and be available to answer any questions. Be among the first to see it.

Additional information

For more information about the ProLine 2550 or to request a consultation with Si-Ware System's team of experts, visit Si-Ware Systems' website and contact us directly.

About Si-Ware Systems

Si-Ware Systems is a deep technology company that is pioneering advancements in optical Micro- Electromechanical Systems (MEMS), spectroscopy, and AI cloud-based software platforms. Si-Ware is the creator of NeoSpectra: an all-in-one, universal material analysis solution platform built on a family of single-chip FT-NIR spectrometers that enables businesses to bring their laboratories to the field. The company is headquartered in Menlo Park, California, with research and development centers in the USA, France, and Egypt, and a global sales and support footprint. For more information about Si-Ware Systems and the NeoSpectra platform, please visit www.si-ware.com

About USTECH INNOVATIONS LLC.

USTECH INNOVATIONS LLC. is a global leader in developing advanced analytical solutions and measurement equipment for optimizing process and product quality in the feed, food, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries. Specializing in fast, reliable, and on-site analysis through cutting-edge Near Infrared (NIR) technology, USTECH INNOVATIONS empowers users to obtain accurate and precise results while significantly streamlining the analysis process. Our expertise extends beyond manufacturing devices; we enhance the user experience with state-of-the-art software solutions. With continuous, real-time in-line measurements, our systems help users improve product consistency and quality, driving productivity and economic efficiency. As a trusted partner in modern production processes, USTECH INNOVATIONS remains committed to delivering reliable and innovative solutions. For more information, please visit our website.

