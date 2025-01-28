International Ag Alliance Launches to Unite Top Land Experts in Navigating Global Farmland Opportunities

The International Ag Alliance (IAA), a coalition uniting top agricultural land firms across the globe, has officially launched. The IAA connects international expertise to agricultural opportunities in key regions by fostering collaboration among firms to support clients navigating acquisition, management, appraisal, and expansion across borders. Founding members include Peoples Company (United States), Brown & Co. (Europe/Latin America), and LAWD and Co. (APAC).

"As agriculture has become a global business, farming families and agribusinesses operating internationally often lack resources and insight to navigate and execute comprehensive farmland services," said Steve Bruere, President of Peoples Company. "By bringing together highly respected firms from stable agricultural regions, we provide trusted expertise for those seeking to expand their agricultural operations in new markets."

Charles Whitaker, Managing Partner of Brown & Co., noted, "It became clear during interactions between our firms that Peoples Company, LAWD and ourselves were aligned on our attitudes and approach to the most important elements of international property transactions and management. The opportunity to turn our existing informal collaboration into a formal Alliance was one we all thought was too good to miss. "

LAWD CEO Enda Foley cited the increasing appeal of agriculture as a global asset as a key factor in driving the Alliance. "Being formally aligned in a strong alliance, avoiding the complexity of global ownership structures, creates an optimal global ag investment collaboration platform, seamlessly connecting our people and clients."

Advancing Cross-Border Collaboration

The IAA promotes collaboration as a core tenet of its Alliance. Members will work together through shared industry networks and collaborative projects to expand their reach, enhance client services, and exchange critical knowledge on supply chain challenges and solutions.

Key benefits of the IAA include:

Knowledge Sharing: Members will exchange critical insights and trends from their regions to help navigate the complexities of international markets.

ExpertGuidance: Farming families, institutional investors, and agribusinesses will gain access to tailored opportunities in diverse agricultural regions backed by trusted expertise from IAA member firms.

Sustainable Practices: The IAA will promote sustainability and innovation by uniting firms under a shared vision of responsible and agricultural best practices. Members will leverage initiatives, such as Leading Harvest or equivalent sustainability frameworks, to adhere to standards that promote long-term environmental and economic goals.

How It Works

The IAA is a member-owned organization, with one firm representing each eligible country. Eligible countries include those with stable agricultural regions defined by political stability, economic resilience, favorable climate conditions, established infrastructure, and a sound regulatory environment. This structure ensures diverse perspectives and local expertise while fostering trust and collaboration.

About the International Ag Alliance

The International Ag Alliance (IAA) is a global coalition of premier agricultural land and business firms dedicated to promoting collaboration, sharing market insights, and connecting investors with opportunities in leading agricultural regions. By leveraging the expertise of its members, the IAA aims to streamline international agricultural investment and advance responsible land management worldwide. For more information, please visit https://internationalagalliance.com/ .

