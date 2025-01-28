Brossard, Québec--(Newsfile Corp. - January 28, 2025) - Mines D'Or Orbec Inc. (TSXV: BLUE) (the "Company") announces the appointment of Mr. Paolo Cattelan to the Board of Directors (the "Board") of the Company effective January 27, 2025. Mr. Cattelan is Vice President of Business Development and a Dealing Representative at WEALTH (WCPD Inc.), where he leads a dynamic team responsible for fostering strategic relationships with mining companies, brokers and investors. He specializes in facilitating private placements and connecting investors with issuers to carry out structured / charity flow-through financings in the Canadian mining sector. Mr. Cattelan has a Civil Engineering degree and an MBA in International Finance from McGill University.

Prior to joining WEALTH (WCPD Inc.), Mr. Cattelan enjoyed a distinguished 30-year career in engineering and construction, holding senior executive roles with industry leaders including SNC-Lavalin, Bantrel/Bechtel and AECOM. His extensive experience spans Mining, Oil & Gas, Power Generation and Infrastructure industries, where he played important roles in executing large-scale, high-impact projects.

The Company also announces the resignation of Mr. Philippe Girard as Director of the Company effective January 27, 2025. The Company thanks Mr. Girard for his years of service and commitment to the Company.

As a result of the vacancy left by Mr. Girard, the Board has appointed Ms. Kettina Cordero as Director of the Company effective January 27, 2025. Ms. Cordero is currently Vice President - Investor Relations at Thesis Gold Inc. She has over 15 years of expertise in investor relations and corporate communications within the mining industry. Her career spans the range from small-cap to large-cap organizations in the precious and base metals sectors. She has held key roles with industry leaders, including Pan American Silver Corp., Alexco Resource Corp., Capstone Copper Corp., and Aris Mining Corporation. Ms. Cordero holds a Diploma in Commerce and Production from Instituto Superior BBZ in Lima, Peru, and earned the Certified Professional Investor Relations designation from the Canadian Investor Relations Institute (CIRI) in 2012. Ms. Cordero is also Co-Chair of the Board of Directors of Women in Mining BC.

"We are excited to welcome both Mr. Paolo Cattelan and Ms. Kettina Cordero to the Board," said Dorian L. (Dusty) Nicol, the Company's CEO. "Their experience will be invaluable as Orbec continues implementing its strategy to become a leading Québec gold company."

In connection with the appointments, the Company has granted an aggregate of 450,000 stock options to the directors in accordance with the Company's New Stock Option Plan, subject to TSX-V approval.

About Orbec

Orbec is a gold company that owns 100% of a large and highly prospective mineral claim position near Chibougamau, Québec. The Muus Project covers approximately 25,250 hectares in the northeastern part of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. Muus is prospective for gold mineralisation and is adjacent to and on strike with IAMGOLD's +5-million-ounce Nelligan Gold Project. Orbec has announced that exploration of the Muus Gold Project will advance in technical collaboration with IAMGOLD, which owns approximately 8.3% of the Company. Field work completed during 2022 established that the northern portion of the Muus Gold Project is also prospective for copper-gold volcanogenic massive sulphide mineralisation, as well as confirming that it is prospective for high-grade gold mineralisation similar to IAMGOLD's nearby Monster Lake gold deposit.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

