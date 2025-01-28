Joan elevates meeting room booking flexibility with Crestron room scheduling integration.

Joan, the meeting room booking system with the longest tradition, proudly announces its latest achievement: adding Crestron integration to its portfolio. This milestone confirms Joan has passed the official validation to work seamlessly with Crestron scheduling solutions.

The new integration addresses a key challenge in modern workplaces: the seamless combination of display hardware and room management software. With Joan's open platform, organizations no longer need to choose between their preferred hardware and booking software. By leveraging Crestron devices, users can access Joan's powerful, intuitive system for managing meeting rooms and scheduling without compromising their existing infrastructure.

"We understand that organizations often grapple with the complexity of managing diverse meeting rooms with varying requirements," said Rok Zalar, CEO of Visionect, the company behind the brand Joan Workplace. "Our goal is to provide the flexibility to integrate Joan into any environment, whether customers have long-standing devices or brand-new setups. Joan's open platform adapts to the needs of every user, and with Crestron, we're delivering a seamless, hassle-free experience that enhances productivity without compromising existing hardware or investments."

Bob Bavolacco, director of technology partnerships for Crestron adds, "As more organizations are revising their real estate needs to accommodate a hybrid workforce, meeting rooms are a crucial aspect of the office providing a place for meaningful collaboration among their colleagues. Crestron room scheduling panels natively support the Joan platform to allow employees to book a room in advance or easily find an open space for impromptu meetings."

Joan's flexibility has been a cornerstone of its growing reputation in the workplace industry. Organizations now have the freedom to optimize their meeting room management without the limitations of rigid systems. The integration with Crestron enhances this flexibility by integrating seamless control with Crestron LED indicators, which provide clear visual status updates (e.g., green for available rooms, red for occupied rooms). This intuitive integration allows employees to interact effortlessly with Joan's room booking system on Crestron room scheduling panels, facilitating a smooth transition to a smarter workspace.

Beyond flexibility, Joan's brand promise emphasizes the design of intuitive, user-friendly workplace solutions. From meeting room and desk booking to visitor management, every product is crafted with simplicity in mind. Joan's proprietary e-paper meeting room schedulers exemplify this commitment. Designed for both elegance and sustainability, they feature high-contrast black-and-white displays, a three-month battery life and wireless mounting.

About Joan Workplace

Joan Workplace, a brand of Visionect, offers an open platform of workplace solutions designed to simplify office reservations and information flow. It includes solutions for meeting room, desk, and asset booking, visitor management, and workplace digital signage. As a multiple-time design award winner and G2's #1 room booking software for 2024, Joan's solutions are trusted by numerous Fortune 500 companies.

About Crestron

At Crestron, we build technology for every way people work everywhere in the world from desktops to boardrooms, offices to multinationals. Technology that adapts to what you have and prepares you for what you will need. Platforms, devices, and systems designed to improve communication and collaboration, are all managed by a cloud-based system for easy deployment, monitoring, and upgrading. At Crestron, we create simpler solutions so people can work faster, better, and more productively. Discover Crestron at www.crestron.com.

