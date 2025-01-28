Funding drives the expansion of Quibim's product pipeline and foundational AI models and accelerates global commercial growth.

Asabys and Buenavista lead the round, joined by UI Investissements, GoHub Ventures and insiders; Amadeus Capital Partners, APEX Ventures, Partech, Adara Ventures, Leadwind and individual investors.

Quibim, a leading healthtech company pioneering the use of imaging biomarkers for precision medicine, announced today the close of its $50 million Series A financing. The company has experienced remarkable growth in the number of patients analyzed by its products over the past year. Driven by several regulatory approvals and global commercial partnerships, patient analysis surged by 168% quarter-on-quarter. The financing was led by Asabys (through its fund Sabadell Asabys II) and Buenavista Equity Partners (through the BHG I fund, created in partnership with Columbus Venture Partners), and joined by UI Investissements, and GoHub Ventures as new investors. It was also joined by current investors, Amadeus Capital Partners, APEX Ventures, Partech, Adara Ventures and Leadwind (KFund's early growth fund), and individual investors, including Tony Fadell, Build Collective Principal, Nest founder and inventor of the iPod, and Dr. Jonathan Milner, founder of Abcam plc.

Quibim is dedicated to the ambitious mission of unlocking a complete, non-invasive understanding of every tissue point in the human body, at any moment in time. To achieve this, the company develops foundational AI models applied to imaging that extract actionable insights from MRI, CT, and PET scans. These insights enable precise characterization of phenotypes and prediction of outcomes in areas such as oncology, immunology, neurology and metabolic disorders.

This is the pathway toward achieving human digital twins, dynamic models that not only reflect and allow health monitoring but also enhance patient stratification, improve the success rates of drug development programs, and enable treatment testing before application. Today, the company is building digital twins at the organ and lesion level, exemplified by solutions like QP-Brain, QP-Prostate, and QP-Liver.

However, as the volume of whole-body scans and related imaging data continues to grow, in the coming years Quibim models will analyze the entire body. The vision of the company is to catalyze this revolutionary step in healthcare by merging imaging technologies, computing, and AI.

With over 170 installations worldwide, including prestigious institutions like Mass General Brigham and Stanford, and regulatory clearances across the US, EU, UK, and other regions, Quibim's technology bridges the gap between research, clinical practice, and drug development. Last year, Philips announced a global partnership with Quibim to integrate its AI models into MR scanners, while the company also secured strategic alliances with leading biopharma giants such as Merck KGaA and Novartis.

"Quibim's mission is to turn imaging into a catalyst for precision health, and we are deeply grateful to both our new and current investors for their support," said Dr. Ángel Alberich-Bayarri, CEO and co-founder of Quibim. "Our global expansion into the U.S. is a critical milestone as we work with pharmaceutical leaders and healthcare providers to unlock the power of imaging to revolutionize diagnostics and improve patient outcomes."

Quibim's product portfolio includes:

QP-Prostate® : the company's flagship product is designed to enhance prostate cancer detection through an industry-leading AI-powered lesion detection*. CE, UKCA marked and 510(k) cleared.

: the company's flagship product is designed to enhance prostate cancer detection through an industry-leading AI-powered lesion detection*. CE, UKCA marked and 510(k) cleared. QP-Brain®: AI-based early-stage neurological disease quantification software for quantification of early brain atrophy and lesions. CE, UKCA marked and 510(k) cleared.

AI-based early-stage neurological disease quantification software for quantification of early brain atrophy and lesions. CE, UKCA marked and 510(k) cleared. QP-Liver®: automated AI tool for MR diagnosis of diffuse liver diseases through accurate quantification of tissue fat and iron levels. CE and UKCA marked.

automated AI tool for MR diagnosis of diffuse liver diseases through accurate quantification of tissue fat and iron levels. CE and UKCA marked. QP-Insights®: A platform to manage, store and analyze multi-omics data in clinical trials and real-world data studies. QP-Insights is being used by global biopharmaceutical companies, academic medical centers and research consortiums, including the European Cancer Imaging Initiative to support Europe's Beating Cancer Plan. QP-Insights is the platform managing the largest imaging datasets in the world, accounting for more than 100 million medical images.

With the series A financing, Quibim is establishing a strong U.S. presence, building on its success in Europe, through strategic collaborations with hospitals and pharmaceutical companies. By implementing its strategic plan and, through its suite of solutions already cleared by FDA, the company will support healthcare providers and clinical researchers to process an unprecedented amount of data from medical scans. Additionally, Quibim's AI-powered imaging solutions will empower pharmaceutical companies by enhancing clinical trials and accelerating drug development with precise, actionable insights derived from imaging biomarkers.

"Asabys is thrilled to support Quibim in transforming the imaging diagnostics space," said Guillem Masferrer, Partner at Asabys Partners. "Their ability to combine AI with imaging biomarker discovery addresses critical unmet needs in oncology, neurology, and beyond. We are confident that Quibim's innovative solutions will have a profound impact on global healthcare."

"Quibim's technology exemplifies the next wave of precision medicine," said José Mesa, Partner at Columbus and Buenavista's representative on the Board. "Their impressive track record with global pharmaceutical partnerships, including partnerships with companies such as Merck KGaA and Philips, exemplify Quibim's role in transforming imaging data into valuable predictions for clinical trials and treatment planning. We expect that as Quibim develops its pipeline of companion diagnostic tools, we will see tremendous momentum for its technology and products."

"The foundational research done by Quibim's team has not only informed industry standards, but also led to the company pioneering an approach to combining radiomics and deep learning that is now a standard of its own," said Pierre Socha, Partner at Amadeus Capital Partners. "This platform approach was novel at the time of our first investment and proved to be the right strategy for rapid scale-up."

"Excited that Quibim's AI enabled insights from MRI, CT, and PET scans are coming to the US! Their FDA approved precision analysis is already being used by doctors to detect early signs of diseases like cancer and help measure treatment response. Quibim has truly advanced precision medicine around the world!" said Tony Fadell Build Collective Principal and Nest Founder.

About Quibim

Quibim is a healthtech company pioneering tools that unlock imaging data to improve patient outcomes. Quibim is at the forefront of imaging biomarkers research in life sciences, driving the development of advanced algorithms that transform imaging data into actionable predictions in oncology, immunology, and neurology. The company leverages the capabilities of MRI, CT, and PET imaging to create regulatory-cleared Medical Devices that are seamlessly integrated into the workflows of healthcare providers worldwide. More than 170 healthcare institutions, research centers, hospitals, and clinical facilities are using Quibim products globally. In addition, Quibim has partnerships with Merck KGaA to develop imaging biomarker models to predict responses of cancer patients to immunotherapy and inform decisions in its global drug development efforts and with Phillips to launch AI-based imaging and reporting solutions for MRI prostate exams. Quibim has offices in New York City, US, Cambridge, UK, Valencia, Madrid, and Barcelona, Spain. For more info, visit www.quibim.com.

In the US: Lesion detection functionality is 510(k) pending, not available for sale within the United States.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250128971469/en/

Contacts:

Media: Little Dog Communications Inc. (jessica@litldog.com)