Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 28.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Energiekrise als Chance: Mit dieser Aktie starten Sie ins Börsenjahr 2025 durch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
28.01.2025 13:06 Uhr
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Monster Group: Monster Vape Labs Welcomes New EMEA Sales & Marketing Director

Finanznachrichten News

LONDON, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Monster Vape Labs, the originators and producers of Jam Monster e-liquids and disposable vape devices, is proud to announce two significant milestones in its global growth strategy.

Chet Govind - EMEA Sales & Marketing Director

Over the last year, the company has officially expanded its operations into Europe with an innovative facility in Athens, Greece, making Monster Vape Labs the first US-based e-liquid company to establish a designated team in the European market. Alongside this expansion, Monster Vape Labs has appointed Chet Govind as the new EMEA Sales & Marketing Director, underscoring its commitment to strengthening relationships with clients and driving innovation across the region.

Leadership to Drive Growth

The addition of Chet Govind as EMEA Sales & Marketing Director will further enhance Monster Vape Labs' presence in the UK, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Govind brings a wealth of experience in strategic partnerships, compliance intelligence, bespoke marketing strategies, and relationship growth planning.

"I am excited to join Monster Vape Labs during this pivotal time," said Govind. "I look forward to leveraging my expertise to drive customer engagement and support the company's ambitious growth plans in the EMEA region."

Strengthening Global Leadership

Supported by a strong leadership team, including EU Director of Operations Dimitris Agrafiotis, EU Sales Director Monir Gamany and International Brand Manager Batel Cohen, Monster Vape Labs is well-positioned to lead the vaping industry in innovation, creativity, and customer satisfaction.

Dimitris Agrafiotis, EU Director of Operations at Monster Vape Labs, emphasized the significance of these developments: "With our expanded presence in Europe and a world-class team, we are in an excellent position to enhance our offerings and strengthen our relationships with industry professionals."

About Monster Vape Labs

Founded in 2016, Monster Vape Labs revolutionized the vaping industry by producing the highest-quality e-liquids in a state-of-the-art, ISO and GMP-certified facility in Orlando, FL. Known for its Jam Monster and Tobacco Monster flavor lines, Monster Vape Labs delivers a premium vaping experience that supports adults of legal age in transitioning away from combustible cigarettes.

The company's global expansion and continued leadership reflect its mission to combine innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction for clients worldwide.

For more information about Monster Vape Labs' expansion, team, or product lines, visit www.Monstervapelabs.eu or contact Chet Govind at cgovind@monstergrp.com.

Monster Vape Labs EU

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2605113/Chet_Govind.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2605112/Monster_Vape_Labs_eu_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/monster-vape-labs-welcomes-new-emea-sales--marketing-director-302360867.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.