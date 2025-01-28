SentryBay included as Sample Vendor in Endpoint And Workspace Security And Data Security analyst reports

SentryBay, the global leader in endpoint protection has been recognized as a Sample Vendor in two Gartner® Hype Cycle reports.

SentryBay believes inclusion in multiple reports underscores the company's patented technology and its proven ability to deliver endpoint protection for all enterprises using Microsoft Virtual Desktop and W365 environments.

Gartner Hype Cycles provide a graphic representation of the maturity and adoption of technologies and applications, and how they are potentially relevant to solving real business problems and exploiting new opportunities.

"We feel SentryBay's inclusion in the endpoint access isolation category demonstrates there is new way of securing endpoints, separate to traditional endpoint security methodologies," said Tim Royston-Webb, CEO, SentryBay. "Our Armored Client solution provides an impenetrable defensive layer that once deployed on an endpoint isolates and protects a DaaS session and all applications run within it from keyloggers, screen capture and malicious DLL injection to remove the risk from data leakage and credential theft without any need to identify the threat first."

SentryBay is recognized as a Sample Vendor in Endpoint Access Isolation in the following analyst reports:

Hype Cycle for Endpoint and Workspace Security: The need for businesses to deploy advanced security to stop breaches as attackers use AI to enhance phishing and endpoint attacks. SentryBay's technology is also recognized in the BYOPC Security section of this hype cycle (Hype Cycle for Endpoint and Workspace Security, 2024, August 2024)

Hype Cycle for Data Security: How security and risk management leaders are preparing for the impacts of AI today and quantum computing in the future. Synthetic data, postquantum cryptography and other innovations on this Hype Cycle can help to mitigate data security and privacy risks and accomplish business objectives (Hype Cycle for Data Security, 2024, July 2024).

Both Hype Cycle reports position endpoint access isolation as an innovation trigger technology, "On the Rise", at the beginning of the technology curve. In our opinion, the mention of SentryBay as a Sample Vendor in this emerging space, positions the company as an innovation leader in technology in an area which is expected to grow in adoption.

Endpoint access isolation facilitates secure access to applications, VDI/DaaS environments, and data using local apps, using solutions that isolate and secure session data on the device. Deployed as an agent, the technology extends access to external PCs where a traditional VPN or virtualisation client software can't be used.

More information on how SentryBay's Armored Client solution can help to address key infosec gaps and enhance compliance of any remote access, enterprise and SaaS application within AVD and W365 is available here: https://sentrybay.com/microsoft-avd-windows-365-protection/

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, HYPE CYCLE is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About SentryBay

SentryBay, the OEM at the heart of Citrix App Protection, now mitigates against credential theft and data leakage threats securing Microsoft AVD and W365 environments. Armored Client from SentryBay delivers proven preventative controls, securing all data from keylogging, screen capture, and malicious injection threats on the endpoint. Endpoint data protection is essential to provide a secure, cloud-based IT ecosystem that avoids the weaknesses inherent in both technology and users. SentryBay's confined AVD and W365 environments within which applications can run underpinned by multi-layered anti-malware technology -allows these weaknesses to be overcome. The company's Armored Client solution is used by some of the world's largest enterprises from global FI's to small, medium and large enterprises across all verticals. For more information, visit www.sentrybay.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250128246041/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Manish Patel

Chief Marketing Officer

SentryBay Limited

m.patel@sentrybay.com