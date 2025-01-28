Gonzales, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 28, 2025) - Homegrown Produce today announced the nationwide launch of its innovative line of organic products making clean eating more accessible and affordable for American consumers. The new product line combines the trailblazing innovation of Kristen Dittami with the gold standard of organic ingredients to deliver fresh, great-tasting options that last significantly longer than traditional produce.





"Our mission has always been to revolutionize how Americans access healthy food options," said Kristen Dittami, Chief Product Officer of Homegrown Produce. "With this new product line, we're breaking down the barriers of cost and convenience that often prevent consumers from maintaining a healthy lifestyle."

The innovative product range includes amazing flavors and clean ingredients that have a significantly longer shelf life than traditional bagged salad kits. Initial offerings will be available in major retail chains nationwide, with prices competitive with conventional non-organic alternatives.

"This launch represents a significant breakthrough in making clean eating accessible to everyone," Greg Vetter, CEO of Alta Fresh Foods explained. "We've solved the dual challenges of affordability and longevity while maintaining the high-quality taste consumers demand."

Distribution will begin immediately through major retail partners, with full national availability expected by April 2025. The company projects serving over 1 million households within the first year of launch.

About Homegrown Produce:

Based in Gonzales, CA, Homegrown Produce is a leading innovator in the organic food industry, dedicated to making healthy, great-tasting food accessible to American consumers. The company maintains strict organic certification while developing breakthrough preservation technologies.

