EQT Life Sciences leads USD 75 million Series B in Atalanta Therapeutics, a biotech firm developing treatments for epilepsy and Huntington's disease

Atalanta Therapeutics is pioneering RNA interference (RNAi) for the treatment of neurological diseases, having developed a proprietary platform that, for the first time enables RNAi to be deployed as a therapeutic approach throughout the brain and spinal cord

The USD 75 million Series B financing will support Phase 1 clinical trials of the company's investigational RNAi therapies for KCNT1-related epilepsy and Huntington's disease

EQT Life Sciences is leading the round investing from its LSP Dementia Fund, which is co-led by Sanofi Ventures with further participation from RiverVest Venture Partners, abrdn, Inc., Mirae Asset Financial Group and F-Prime Capital

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT is pleased to announce that EQT Life Sciences has led a USD 75 million Series B funding round in Atalanta Therapeutics ("Atalanta" or "the Company"). Atalanta, a biotechnology company based in Boston, USA, is at the forefront of using RNA interference (RNAi) to treat neurological diseases.

RNA is a molecule that carries genetic instructions from DNA, guiding cells in protein production and serving as a blueprint for cellular processes. RNAi is a method of altering these instructions, allowing the targeting of diseases at the molecular level by potentially silencing harmful genes. Atalanta has developed a proprietary RNAi platform called di-siRNA, which, for the first time, enables RNAi to be deployed as a therapeutic approach throughout the brain and spinal cord. With this new funding, Atalanta aims to advance its investigational RNAi therapies for KCNT1-related epilepsy and Huntington's disease to Phase 1 clinical trials.

Alicia Secor, M.B.A., Atalanta's President and Chief Executive Officer, said: "We're excited by the support we've received from this strong group of investors, led by EQT Life Sciences. This Series B will support a path to the clinic for two programs for serious neurological diseases that today lack disease-modifying therapies: KCNT1-related epilepsy and Huntington's disease. We're diligently progressing these medicines toward IND submissions next year so that we can start our Phase 1 trials and reach patients who are waiting."

"Atalanta's di-siRNA technology has shown promising ability to durably and evenly silence disease-promoting genes throughout previously inaccessible regions of the brain and spinal cord - opening a wide range of treatment possibilities for devastating neurological diseases," said Arno de Wilde, M.D., Ph.D., M.B.A., Managing Director at EQT Life Sciences. "EQT is proud to lead this investment in Atalanta's future as part of such a high-quality investor syndicate, and we look forward to partnering with Alicia and Atalanta's leadership to support their continued success."

Alongside EQT Life Sciences, the financing was co-led by Sanofi Ventures, with participation from other new investors RiverVest Venture Partners, abrdn, Inc., Mirae Asset Financial Group and existing investor F-Prime Capital. The Series B financing brings Atalanta's total capital generated to date from financings and partnerships with Genentech and Biogen to USD 240 million.

