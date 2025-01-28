RMM pioneer outranks competition in leadership and earns praise for the strong technological capability of its RMM offering

N-able, Inc. (NYSE: NABL), a global software company helping IT services providers deliver remote monitoring and management, data protection as-a-service, and security solutions, today announced it has been awarded Champion Status for the second consecutive time in the 2024 Canalys RMM and PSA Leadership Matrix.

According to the prestigious matrix, a Champion demonstrated the highest levels of excellence in channel and technology capability over the last 12 months compared with their industry peers, as rated by channel partners and Canalys analysts. N-able obtained the highest leadership score out of the Champions and was praised for the strong technological capability of its RMM offering.

"N-able is focused on the success of its partners, and it shows in everything they innovate around and bring to market to better our business," said Paul Cashmore, co-founder of Solace Global Cyber.

Widely recognized for its award-winning N-central RMM and N-sight RMM solutions, N-able is consistently expanding its integrated IT management and security portfolio and building on the success of its partners through innovative partner-focused programs including its team of expert Head Nerds.

"It's great to see Canalys celebrate the roles people and platforms play in the success of the MSSP," continues Cashmore. "N-able is a great example of a vendor who listens and invests to enable us to become a leader in Incident Response. Congrats to the team on your repeat recognition."

The Canalys RMM and PSA Leadership Matrix focuses on vendors active in the MSP channel. The minimum qualification criteria for vendors are threefold: at least US$10 million in annual RMM and/or PSA revenue, an established sales model for engaging MSPs, and 50 percent of the company's revenue must come from the channel. Analyst assessment, ecosystem feedback, and performance metrics are then used as metrics to determine a ranking.

Canalys defines RMM as software that provides remote monitoring and management for endpoints. PSA is defined as software that allows a company to manage projects, billing, provisioning, and other services related to a customer's IT estate.

"To once again earn the status of Champion in the Canalys RMM and PSA Leadership Matrix is a powerful testament to our relentless commitment to the channel and focus on innovation, growth, and partnerships," said Riley Sexton, General Manager, RMM, N-able. "This repeat recognition underscores N-able's founding focus on empowering the success of IT professionals worldwide and commitment to making it easier to harmonize modern IT everywhere through an open ecosystem connected by simple and secure integrations."

N-able's annual Empower event in Berlin from April 7 to 9 provides an opportunity for partners to learn even more about its evolving platform integrating IT management and security solutions. Registration is now open to partners worldwide.

