Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC - Notification of Board Changes
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 28
28 January 2025
FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC
(the "Company")
Notification of Board Changes
As announced previously, Mr Simon Hayes retired as a Director of the Company following today's Annual General Meeting and has been succeeded as Chairman by Mr Pars Purewal.
