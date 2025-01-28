Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC - Notification of Board Changes

FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Notification of Board Changes

As announced previously, Mr Simon Hayes retired as a Director of the Company following today's Annual General Meeting and has been succeeded as Chairman by Mr Pars Purewal.

