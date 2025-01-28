Greene Concepts, Inc.: Greene Concepts Initiates Alliance and Partnership with Oman-Based APEX Transgulf Manufacturing for Cost-Effective BE WATER In-House Bottle Production

Greene Concepts Inc. (OTC PINK:INKW) is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with APEX Transgulf Manufacturing LLC, a leading Oman-based supplier of polyethylene packaging. APEX's integrated manufacturing capabilities streamline the supply chain. Greene Concepts will utilize Apex's preform units to save costs by producing its own bottles in-house for BE WATER production at its Marion, NC bottling plant.

APEX Transgulf, a member of the Oman American Business Council, APEX Transgulf specializes in providing solutions for the food, beverage, and medical industries.

Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts, states, "This partnership with APEX Transgulf is pivotal in optimizing operations at our bottling plant. It enables improved production processes, reduced waste, increased uptime, and significant cost savings thereby allowing us to blow our own bottles in-house. Apex offers us access to millions of polyethylene terephthalate (PET) pre-forms at minimal cost which allows us to produce our BE WATER bottles at a significantly lower expense thereby enhancing our market competitiveness and flexibility."

Mr. Greene continues, "It was an honor to host APEX Transgulf's principal partners at our facility, which include Chairman and CEO Muhammad Naveed Sumar and Managing Director M. Shayan Sumar. They both traveled from Oman to the U.S. specifically to see our bottling plant and to visit our onsite staff. Their visit underscores the strength of our collaboration and our shared vision of commercial success and innovation. Both Muhammad Naveed Sumar and M. Shayan Sumar were immensely impressed with our bottling plant our operations and reaffirmed their commitment to this partnership."

About Apex Transgulf Manufacturing

Apex Transgulf Manufacturing (APEX), a family-owned, family-run business at Salalah Free Zone in the Gulf of Oman. APEX was founded in January 2015 with a total project cost of $8mn. Under our two divisions, Apex specializes in the manufacture of Polyethylene Plastic Blow Film and Textile Sewing Threads with over 30 years in the industry. The family have a combined 40 years of diversified business experience in Oman and the Gulf and Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

For more information please visit: https://apextransgulf.com/

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (http://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company's flagship product, BE WATER, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts' beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

