Greenville, South Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - January 28, 2025) - Designli, a leading software development provider, is excited to announce the launch of Designli Engine - a Minimum Viable Product (MVP) development solution.

The revolutionary tool accelerates app development, allowing for rapid MVP launches with built-in flexibility to scale and evolve.

As a leader in app development, the agency crafted the Designli MVP experience around an agile methodology that combines prototyping, coding, learning, testing, and iterating, ensuring a dynamic and efficient path from concept to launch.

This process includes:

Validating the app idea through an interactive prototype

Gathering user feedback

Optimizing resources by creating and launching an MVP

The Designli Engine automates the creation of approximately 80% of a product's backend and codebase, including main functionalities.

Hence, businesses launching their apps with Designli's methodology and strategic approach can accelerate their go-to-market strategy while allocating more time and budget to the features that differentiate their digital product.

Key benefits for businesses include:

Content management : Easily update the product with a built-in CMS

: Easily update the product with a built-in CMS Notifications : Keep users engaged with push notifications

: Keep users engaged with push notifications Tool Integration : Connect services like HubSpot or QuickBooks for seamless operations

: Connect services like HubSpot or QuickBooks for seamless operations Access hub : Manage roles, securing logins, and personalized experiences

: Manage roles, securing logins, and personalized experiences Analytics: Monitor user activity and key metrics to optimize performance

The remaining 20% of the development process is tailored to the client's vision and user needs, while businesses still fully own their intellectual property (IP).

"This means you can adapt, expand, and enhance your product whenever needed, without limitations. With off-the-shelf code, you're often just licensing without real ownership."

"The Designli Engine changes that by rapidly generating custom code entirely yours, giving you complete IP control to switch teams or sell if you choose," Designli CEO Keith Shields said.

Contact the agency here to learn more about the revolutionary MVP tool or Designli services.

About Designli:

Designli is Southeast's leading custom software development company. It specializes in custom software development, mobile apps, and web applications built with cutting-edge technologies like React Native, React, Nest, and Node.js. With the expertise to handle the most complex software solutions, Designli ensures a seamless, 5-star experience for every client.

