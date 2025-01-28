Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 28, 2025) - Cybrid, a leading provider of domestic and cross-border payment solutions, proudly announces its official registration with the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC), a major regulatory milestone that cements the company's position as a trusted leader in the Canadian market.

The long-anticipated regulatory approval enables Cybrid to offer its full suite of services in Canada, extending the same capabilities that have driven success in the U.S. market. With this achievement, Cybrid is now strategically positioned to empower Canadian businesses with cutting-edge payment solutions, driving innovation and financial inclusion in the region.

"This registration is a game-changer for our expansion strategy," said Avinash Chidambaram, CEO and Co-Founder of Cybrid. "Canada is a key market for us, and now, with the OSC registration, we can provide businesses with the secure, efficient, and compliant trading and payment infrastructure they need to thrive in an increasingly global economy."

Cybrid's platform enables businesses to process cryptocurrencies and facilitate fast, cost-effective transactions, leveraging stablecoins and Bitcoin Lightning to provide seamless domestic and cross-border payments. This OSC registration reaffirms the company's commitment to regulatory excellence, security, and transparency-essential components in today's evolving financial landscape.

As Cybrid continues to expand its footprint, the company remains committed to delivering exceptional service and fostering growth opportunities for its clients in Canada and beyond.

For more information about the OSC's registered crypto asset trading platforms, visit https://www.osc.ca/en/industry/registration-and-compliance/registered-crypto-asset-trading-platforms.

About Cybrid

Cybrid is a digital payment platform that connects established payment rails to stablecoins and Bitcoin Lightning, enabling Canadian and U.S.-based businesses to conduct domestic and cross-border transactions quickly, cost-effectively and securely. The API-first solution offers a cost-effective alternative to traditional banking systems, mitigating currency volatility risks and enhancing global payment capabilities. Founded in 2022 and headquartered in Toronto, Canada and New Jersey, USA, Cybrid is backed by investors such as Golden Ventures, Luge Capital, and Panache Ventures. For more information, visit www.cybrid.xyz.

