The Worldcom Public Relations Group (Worldcom), the leading global partnership of independent public relations firms, announced today that it has voted Martschin Partner, one of Austria's leading independent public relations firms, into its global partnership.

"We are excited to add an agency of this expertise to our global partnership," said Serge Beckers, Managing Director, Wisse Kommunikatie (Netherlands), and Worldcom's EMEA Committee Chair. "They are highly respected and recognized in Austria and the DACH region. Martschin Partner's expertise, not only across the broad spectrum of PR services but also in several key industries, is fundamental to extending our ability to serve Worldcom partners' existing clients across the region while providing new client prospects comprehensive reach and resources."

Martschin Partner is a full-service PR agency leading in the healthcare, medicine, science, education, tourism, culture and sustainable development sectors in Austria and the DACH region. With its purposeful approach of delivering professional and sustainable communications services that foster trust and make even complex topics understandable and accessible, the agency has built integrated communications expertise and extensive experience networks. This plays a central role in its success, consistently placed among the top three PR agencies in Austria's largest quality ranking (Medianet) "Best PR agency" (2017-2023), repeatedly scoring 1st place in customer satisfaction and placing top 1-3 in the Google Austria-ranking.

"With this partnership, we are thrilled to take our growth to the next level and enhance our communications expertise, as well as strengthen our international flexibility," says CEO of Martschin Partner, Johannes Martschin. "The Worldcom PR community is incredibly dynamic and engaged, with mutual exchanges multiple times a week. This constant access to cutting-edge PR knowledge and the seamless exchange of ideas have brought a refreshing new energy to our agency to our clients' benefit!"

Welcoming Martschin Partner to The Worldcom Public Relations Group marks the completion of a rigorous Worldcom partner recruitment and vetting process. It ensures the compatibility of the agency applying for partnership, along with their ability to meet the standards of trust and collaboration that have defined Worldcom since its founding in 1988. As the newest partner, Martschin Partner joins a robust group of global partners who openly share knowledge and best practices, utilize the partnership to meet expanding client roles, and collaborate on new opportunities scaled to the local, regional, and global needs of any Worldcom partner, client or prospect.

About The Worldcom Public Relations Group

The Worldcom Public Relations Group is the world's leading partnership of independently owned public relations firms, with 116 offices employing some 2,000 staff in 106 cities across 42 countries and six continents. In total, Worldcom partners reported combined revenue of US$350 million last year from 4,000 clients. Established in 1988, the group was formed so that the strongest, most capable independent firms could deliver immediate impact and sustained value through the intelligent use of communications wherever in the world a client needs support. Partners serve national, international, and multinational clients, while retaining the flexibility and client-service focus inherent in independent agencies. Through Worldcom, clients have on-demand access to in-depth communications expertise from professionals who understand the language, culture, and customs of the geographic areas in which they operate. Learn more about Worldcom at www.worldcomgroup.com or by calling 1-800-955-9675.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250128375967/en/

Contacts:

Media contact:

Todd Lynch

(904) 233-0123

toddlynch@worldcomgroup.com

Johannes Martschin

+43-1-409 77 20

office@martschin.com