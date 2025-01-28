Driving Sales Growth, Cost Efficiencies and Customer Satisfaction

Siren, the all-in-one investigation company, today announced its partnership with Apollo.io, a leading go-to-market solution for sales and marketing teams. By introducing Siren, Apollo has dramatically upgraded its enterprise search capabilities, delivering powerful, precise and scalable performance that is transforming the user experience for customers, allowing them to grow more revenue while significantly cutting Apollo IT costs.

Apollo's all-in-one, intelligent Go-To-Market platform offers access to an industry-leading database of over 210 million B2B contacts with a suite of AI-powered tools to help sales teams conduct research, follow up with opportunities and close more deals. From lead generation and CRM integration to deep insights about prospects fueled by multi-source enrichment, Apollo has become a market leader for sales and marketing intelligence, seamlessly powering the full sales-cycle.

Apollo faced a significant challenge in delivering high volume, dynamic search functionalities as it scaled to support its growing customer base of thriving businesses of all sizes. Once powered by Siren, the technology dramatically advanced and is now utilised by 100% of the Apollo user base in complex searches. Apollo now enables all customers not only to perform expansive custom searches, previously impossible, but also to do so in just 1.2 seconds.

"The impact on our customers was immediate," shared Matt Curl, COO at Apollo. "Our products are now faster. Customers can use Apollo products in even more precise ways to filter and target, allowing sales and marketing teams to have unparalleled results."

"This partnership has been both a performance milestone and an inspiration for us," added Renaud Delbru, Founder of Siren, "Siren Federate was designed to handle mission critical, large-scale searches and the Apollo performance validates our approach."

Apollo's journey with Siren is a story of meeting demand head-on and transforming data potential into real, measurable impact, setting a new benchmark for enterprise search and operational efficiency.

About Siren

Siren's Federate is a high-performance technology designed to enable large-scale search, intelligently distributing querying across federated sources. Federate enables organizations to achieve unparalleled information retrieval, data discovery and scalability and is used as an Elasticsearch plugin. Learn more at www.siren.io.

About Apollo.io

Apollo.io is the leading AI-powered sales platform, arming businesses of all sizes with everything they need to run a world-class sales process. Trusted by over 500,000 companies and millions of users, Apollo helps revenue professionals turn prospects into customers with access to the world's most accurate contact data, plus next-generation tools to scale your outreach and streamline your engagement. Learn more at www.apollo.io.

