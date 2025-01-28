Allied Universal Among America's Most Admired Workplaces According to Newsweek

Allied Universal®, the world's leading security and facility services provider, is one of America's Most Admired Workplaces according to Newsweek. The news outlet's 2025 list features companies most respected by, both, current employees and job seekers.

"It's humbling to be recognized as one of America's most admired workplaces. We are totally committed to being an employer of choice and have created programs to show our team members that we value them, their contributions and their professional development," said Allied Universal Global Chairman and CEO Steve Jones.

Allied Universal boosts the security industry's highest employee retention rate and internal promotion rate. In 2024, more than 18,000 North American team members earned promotions.

To join the Allied Universal team, visit jobs.aus.com.

For Newsweek's full list of most admired workplaces, visit https://www.newsweek.com/rankings/americas-most-admired-workplaces-2025.

Allied Universal is dedicated to becoming an Employer of Choice, providing all employees with an inclusive workplace, rewarding career advancement opportunities, a positive work environment and a strong company culture.

About Allied Universal

The world's leading security and facility services provider and trusted partner to more than 400 of the FORTUNE 500, Allied Universal® delivers unparalleled customer relationships, innovative solutions, cutting-edge smart technologies and tailored services that enable clients to focus on their core businesses. With operations in over 100 countries, Allied Universal is the third largest private employer in North America and seventh in the world. Annual revenue is more than $20 billion. There is no greater purpose and responsibility than serving and safeguarding customers, communities and people. For more information, visit www.aus.com.

# # #

Media Contact:

Kari Garcia

Director of Communications - North America

Allied Universal Phone: 949-826-3560

Email: Kari.Garcia@aus.com

Newsroom: ausnewsroom@aus.com

SOURCE: Allied Universal

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire