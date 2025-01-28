Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 28.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Energiekrise als Chance: Mit dieser Aktie starten Sie ins Börsenjahr 2025 durch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
28.01.2025 14:02 Uhr
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SimpliGov Named to GovTech 100 for Fifth Straight Year

Finanznachrichten News

The Company Is a Fixture in the Public Sector and Integral to Delivering Modern Digital Government

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / January 28, 2025 / For the fifth straight year, SimpliGov, the leader in government workflow automation, has been named a GovTech 100 company for 2025. Compiled by e.Republic's Government Technology team, this prestigious list recognizes a wide variety of companies advancing state and local government service delivery across the United States in the most innovative ways.

As more and more agencies of all sizes and in all regions move to digitize their most critical business processes, they are turning to SimpliGov in greater numbers than ever for its unmatched flexibility, reliability, and efficiency. Purpose-built for government, SimpliGov's no-code digital forms, workflow automation, and eSignature (SimpliSign) solution works with legacy infrastructure and empowers department heads, frontline workers, and nontechnical users to configure their citizen-facing and backend processes to seamlessly fit the way they do business.

The SimpliGov platform helps instill an unprecedented agility in the public sector. It allows cities, states, and counties to respond to changing internal priorities and external business conditions by ramping new services up and down quickly. The number of use cases continues to expand exponentially, and clients are using it to streamline more business processes across all departments. With multilanguage capabilities, services are now accessible online for a larger percentage of constituent bases. Customers also have more ways to cap the tail end of business processes with the recent expansion of SimpliGov's payment integration options.

"The question is no longer whether to digitize forms and workflows, but how to do so while optimizing value both in the short and long term. Our platform is designed to meet the public sector's stringent, specific specs, while our services team brings decades of experience solving agencies' most complex problems," said David O'Connell, CEO, SimpliGov. "We help government think outside of the box and innovate the way they serve their employees and constituents."

"For the last decade, the GovTech 100 has been a cornerstone for curating companies focused on state and local government as their primary customer," said Dustin Haisler, President, e.Republic. "It has become a platform for validating the incredible innovation in this market-from early-stage startups to publicly traded enterprises. With the rise of exponential technologies and evolving behaviors, the market activity, in many ways, feels like it's just heating up."

To view the GovTech 100 list for 2025, please visit https://www.govtech.com/100.

About SimpliGov:
SimpliGov is the leading government workflow automation, secure digital forms, and electronic signature platform. SimpliGov empowers state and local governments to automate manual, repetitive workflows, accelerate and optimize business processes, and improve experiences for both employees and constituents. SimpliGov easily integrates with existing system infrastructures, as well as with SimpliSign, SimpliGov's no-code, easy-to-use electronic signature solution purpose-built for government. For more information, visit SimpliGov online.

Contact Information

Jon Lavietes
PR Consultant
jlavietes@simpligov.com

Marketing Team
marketing@simpligov.com
+1-530-214-9056

.

SOURCE: SimpliGov



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.