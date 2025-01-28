SimpliGov Named to GovTech 100 for Fifth Straight Year

The Company Is a Fixture in the Public Sector and Integral to Delivering Modern Digital Government

For the fifth straight year, SimpliGov , the leader in government workflow automation, has been named a GovTech 100 company for 2025. Compiled by e.Republic 's Government Technology team, this prestigious list recognizes a wide variety of companies advancing state and local government service delivery across the United States in the most innovative ways.

As more and more agencies of all sizes and in all regions move to digitize their most critical business processes, they are turning to SimpliGov in greater numbers than ever for its unmatched flexibility, reliability, and efficiency. Purpose-built for government, SimpliGov's no-code digital forms , workflow automation , and eSignature ( SimpliSign ) solution works with legacy infrastructure and empowers department heads, frontline workers, and nontechnical users to configure their citizen-facing and backend processes to seamlessly fit the way they do business.

The SimpliGov platform helps instill an unprecedented agility in the public sector. It allows cities, states, and counties to respond to changing internal priorities and external business conditions by ramping new services up and down quickly. The number of use cases continues to expand exponentially, and clients are using it to streamline more business processes across all departments. With multilanguage capabilities , services are now accessible online for a larger percentage of constituent bases. Customers also have more ways to cap the tail end of business processes with the recent expansion of SimpliGov's payment integration options .

"The question is no longer whether to digitize forms and workflows, but how to do so while optimizing value both in the short and long term. Our platform is designed to meet the public sector's stringent, specific specs, while our services team brings decades of experience solving agencies' most complex problems," said David O'Connell, CEO, SimpliGov. "We help government think outside of the box and innovate the way they serve their employees and constituents."

"For the last decade, the GovTech 100 has been a cornerstone for curating companies focused on state and local government as their primary customer," said Dustin Haisler, President, e.Republic. "It has become a platform for validating the incredible innovation in this market-from early-stage startups to publicly traded enterprises. With the rise of exponential technologies and evolving behaviors, the market activity, in many ways, feels like it's just heating up."

To view the GovTech 100 list for 2025, please visit https://www.govtech.com/100 .

About SimpliGov:

SimpliGov is the leading government workflow automation, secure digital forms, and electronic signature platform. SimpliGov empowers state and local governments to automate manual, repetitive workflows, accelerate and optimize business processes, and improve experiences for both employees and constituents. SimpliGov easily integrates with existing system infrastructures, as well as with SimpliSign, SimpliGov's no-code, easy-to-use electronic signature solution purpose-built for government. For more information, visit SimpliGov online.

