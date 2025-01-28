Imprint Engine Honored With Minnesota Governor's International Trade Award

Recognized for Outstanding Global Expansion and Commitment to Excellence in International Trade

Imprint Engine, a global leader in promotional products and branded merchandise solutions, was awarded the prestigious Minnesota Governor's International Trade Award for 2024. This award recognizes Minnesota companies that demonstrate exceptional progress and success in exports to foreign markets and foreign-owned companies making significant economic contributions through investments in the state. Out of more than 2,000 applicants, Imprint Engine was one of just four companies to receive this esteemed recognition.

Imprint Engine Receives 2024 International Trade Award

Imprint Engine Director of Product Marketing Scott Malam Accepts the Award From Governor Tim Walz

The award was presented at a ceremony last Friday by Governor Tim Walz, where Scott Malam, Imprint Engine's Director of Product Marketing, delivered a heartfelt acceptance speech on behalf of Imprint Engine.

In his remarks, Malam reflected on the company's humble beginnings in a small Minneapolis apartment and its growth into a global enterprise with offices and warehouses around the world. He credited Imprint Engine's success to the hard work, resilience, and global partnerships that have been forged over the years. "To think it all started in that apartment in Uptown Minneapolis just over a decade ago to offices and warehouses around the world is honestly surreal, but it's a testament to what's possible when you're willing to take risks, work hard, and learn from mistakes," Malam stated.

Founded in 2012 by Caleb Gilbertson and Travis Veit, Imprint Engine began as a small venture with big ideas. The company has since evolved to serve a global clientele, providing innovative branding solutions and leveraging Minnesota values to build lasting relationships both locally and internationally. This commitment to excellence and adaptability in navigating the complexities of global trade has been a cornerstone of its success.

"Expanding globally isn't an easy journey," Malam noted during his speech, "but we've been incredibly fortunate to find partners and team members around the world who share our Minnesota values and vision."

The Governor's International Trade Award highlights the vital role businesses like Imprint Engine play in enhancing Minnesota's reputation on the global stage. Governor Tim Walz praised the awardees for their dedication and innovation, stating, "It's hard to be in this room and not be optimistic about the future. It's hard to be in this room and not get the privilege of reading just briefly the accomplishments of what these companies have done, and I just stand in awe of it."

Imprint Engine is proud to represent Minnesota in the global marketplace and remains committed to innovation, collaboration, and delivering world-class service to its clients around the globe.

For more information about Imprint Engine and its award-winning brand solutions, visit www.imprintengine.com .

About Imprint Engine:



Imprint Engine specializes in delivering custom-branded merchandise, promotional products, and marketing solutions to businesses worldwide. With a focus on personalized service, global infrastructure, and enterprise technology, Imprint Engine helps companies elevate their brand presence and create meaningful connections with their audiences.

