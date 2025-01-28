eConverge Emerges: A Veteran-Owned Business is Back to Revolutionize JOC Procurement

A Soft Launch...With Big Plans!

The JOC procurement industry is set for a shake-up, thanks to eConverge, a small, veteran-owned business with big ambitions. Launched by industry veterans Michael Brown and Dave Trebas, eConverge is on a mission to transform the way Job Order Contracting (JOC) procurement is handled, focusing on giving control back to facility owners, contractors, taxpayers and stakeholders.

eConverge



With a vision to dismantle outdated, profit-first models, eConverge introduces a platform that's all about precision, transparency, and affordability. Leveraging a strategic partnership with BNi Data for localized cost data, the platform's innovative TruPrice Dynamic Technology helps users work smarter, bid with confidence, and see real results with their subscription based platform and non-restrictive licenses.

"For far too long, JOC customers have been stuck with tools that are more about making money than making work easier and affordable," explains Michael Brown, Co-Founder and CEO of eConverge. "We're here to change that. eConverge is crafted to support the people doing the hard work, offering an affordable, clear and successful path forward. We show up on the bottom line where it counts, saving you money and enabling more projects to be completed."

A Soft Launch with Big Plans

While officially available today, eConverge is dedicating January and the first half of February to a soft launch, focusing on onboarding initial clients and perfecting the platform. This approach ensures that when eConverge opens its doors wide, it delivers a service that truly meets the needs of its users.

"We want to make sure we start off on the right foot," Brown notes. "It's not just about launching; it's about building a community and trust right from the start."

Leadership with a Legacy

eConverge is steered by founders with a combined 87 years of experience in construction procurement. Michael Brown, with 44 years in the field, was among the first SABER Project Managers in the Air Force, later founding 4Clicks Solutions. Dave Trebas, with 43 years, developed CostWorks, setting new benchmarks in cost estimating.

Together, they've poured their expertise into eConverge, aiming to fill the gaps they've seen throughout their careers. "With Michael's practical experience and my focus on data-driven tools, eConverge is our answer to the industry's long-awaited needs," says Trebas, Co-Founder and Director of Development.

Breaking Down Barriers with Innovative Features

eConverge stands out by offering:

TruPrice Technology: Provides dynamic, localized pricing for thousands of construction materials, ensuring bids are based on real-world costs.

Transparent Pricing: No hidden fees or restrictive licenses, just an open subscription model for all.

Collaborative Workflow: Tailored for JOC, SABER, and IDIQ, integrating cost estimating, project management, and procurement into one streamlined process.

A Mission Beyond Business

As a veteran-owned company, eConverge embodies the values of service, integrity, and precision. Brown and Trebas see this venture as their way to contribute back to an industry they've been part of for decades.

"As veterans, service is in our DNA," Brown shares. "eConverge is our way to serve by offering tools that genuinely help people succeed."

eConverge is where JOC construction procurement meets innovation. For more information and to get started, visit https://www.econverge.com/

eConverge and TruPrice are trademarks owned by ProCureEdge, LLC.

Contact Information

Belinda Brown

CMO

belinda.brown@econverge.com

(469) 290-7488





SOURCE: eConverge

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire