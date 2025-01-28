The Seasoned Executive Has 30 Years of Experience in Enterprise Software, Specializing in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Platforms

SugarCRM, provider of the award-winning intelligence-driven sales automation platform, today announced the appointment of Bob Stutz to its board of directors, effective immediately.

Stutz is a seasoned executive and board member with 30 years' experience in the enterprise software industry, and a proven track record of driving innovation, growth, and development of advanced customer relationship management (CRM) solutions across diverse industries.

Throughout his career, Stutz has played pivotal roles in shaping the future of enterprise technology. Most recently, he was the President of Customer Experience at SAP, where he transformed the business and products to achieve high double-digit growth in two years. Prior to this, he was Salesforce's Chief Executive Officer of Marketing Cloud and Chief Analytics Officer. He has also held executive roles at Microsoft, HP, SAP, and Siebel Systems, leading teams and products in various domains, such as mobile, analytics, and enterprise applications.

"Bob has an incredible command of both the CRM and manufacturing industries, and an amazing capacity to simplify how software is positioned and delivered for customers," said David Roberts, SugarCRM Chief Executive Officer. "From our first conversations, I knew we had to have him help shape our strategy, product direction, and technology innovation."

"This is an exciting time to join the board at Sugar," said Stutz. "I see tremendous opportunity for SugarCRM to continue to do something special to reshape and redefine the future of CRM and sales force automation for businesses around the world. I look forward to supporting David and the leadership team as they execute their strategy in key industries worldwide."

