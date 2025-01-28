Showcasing AI-powered solutions for enterprise product development leaders worldwide

Tempo Software, a leader in strategic portfolio management, has been selected by Atlassian as the Title Sponsor for Atlassian Team '25 Annual User Conference. This partnership underscores Tempo's role as a trusted Atlassian partner, delivering scalable, AI-powered solutions that enable product development leaders to drive strategic outcomes.

A longstanding strategic partner to Atlassian

For over 15 years, Tempo has been a cornerstone of the Atlassian Marketplace, earning countless accolades, including the prestigious Enterprise Apps Partner of the Year award awarded at the Team '24 event. Becoming the Title Sponsor for Team '25 reinforces Tempo's position, not just as a marketplace leader, but as a trusted collaborator in go-to-market efforts, shaping the future of Atlassian's ecosystem.

Greg Laderman, Head of Global Sales at Atlassian, said, "Tempo has been an invaluable partner in helping Atlassian expand into the enterprise market, delivering scalable, secure, and well supported solutions that complement our platform and strategy for growth. Their modular approach has proven popular with customers worldwide, unseating legacy providers, and we're excited to see what Atlassian and Tempo can achieve together in 2025 and beyond."

Delivering strategic outcomes for enterprise organizations

As the Title Sponsor, Tempo aims to empower product development leaders to align and communicate product plans to improve ROI, satisfy changing customer demands to manage risk, and govern and audit development expenses with its strategic portfolio management solutions. This sponsorship underscores Tempo's unique ability to meet the needs of Atlassian customers by enabling them to achieve strategic alignment and operational clarity, driving success in today's dynamic enterprise environment.

"At Tempo, we understand that the path to strategic portfolio management is unique for every organization," said Vic Chynoweth, Chief Executive Officer at Tempo. "Our maturity-model-driven solutions empower enterprise PMOs to achieve quick wins that build confidence and drive scalable success. By enabling organizations to evolve at their own pace while aligning with global objectives, we help turn initial victories into transformative achievements. This approach has solidified our role as a trusted partner in Atlassian's ecosystem, delivering meaningful impact for enterprise clients worldwide."

Driving innovation with AI-powered solutions

Tempo's vision aligns seamlessly with Atlassian's mission of enterprise growth, transitioning customers to the cloud, and operational excellence. By integrating cutting-edge AI, Tempo enhances the capabilities of the Atlassian platform to deliver smarter, more adaptive solutions.

Recent advancements in AI for time tracking, sprint performance, and portfolio management showcase Tempo's dedication to helping teams work smarter. These innovations enable teams to align and communicate product goals, adapt to changing customer demands, and gain effective governance over development expenses. 2025 will see further developments across the Tempo and Atlassian platforms.

Team '25, April 8-10, in Anaheim

Team '25 marks the beginning of an exciting year for Tempo, as the company continues to deepen its relationship with Atlassian and expand its impact on the enterprise market. As Title Sponsor, Tempo will showcase how its solutions, built on Atlassian's powerful platform, enable product development leaders to achieve strategic clarity and operational excellence. Together, Tempo and Atlassian are set to redefine the future of enterprise planning and portfolio management in 2025 and beyond.

About Tempo Software

Tempo Software empowers companies to focus on what matters most building great products. Tempo's flexible and modular platform helps teams plan, execute and optimize products in alignment with the customer's strategic business priorities. Tempo's platform includes solutions for Strategic Portfolio Management (SPM), Project and Portfolio Management (PPM), and IT Service Management (ITSM) needs. Founded in 2009, Tempo has the support of more than 300 strategic integration partners, and serves 30,000+ customers across a wide range of industries, including one in three Fortune 500 companies.

