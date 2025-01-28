Zenas BioPharma to Present at the Guggenheim SMID Cap Biotech Conference

WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zenas BioPharma, Inc. ("Zenas" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: ZBIO), a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company committed to being a leader in the development and commercialization of transformative immunology-based therapies, today announced management's fireside chat presentation at the Guggenheim SMID Cap Biotech Conference on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, at 3:00 p.m. ET.

A live webcast and archived replay of the Company's presentation can be accessed under "Events and Presentations" in the Investor & Media Relationssection of the Zenas BioPharma website.

About Zenas BioPharma, Inc.

Zenas is a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company committed to becoming a leader in the development and commercialization of transformative immunology-based therapies for patients in need. Our core business strategy combines our experienced leadership team with a disciplined product candidate acquisition approach to identify, acquire and develop product candidates globally that we believe can provide superior clinical benefits to patients living with autoimmune diseases. Zenas' lead product candidate, obexelimab, is a bifunctional monoclonal antibody designed to bind both CD19 and Fc?RIIb, which are broadly present across B cell lineage, to inhibit the activity of cells that are implicated in many autoimmune diseases without depleting them. We believe that obexelimab's unique mechanism of action and self-administered, subcutaneous injection regimen may broadly and effectively address the pathogenic role of B cell lineage in chronic autoimmune disease. For more information about Zenas BioPharma, please visit www.zenasbio.comand follow us on LinkedIn.

The Zenas BioPharma word mark and logos are trademarks of Zenas BioPharma, Inc. or its affiliated companies.

Investor Contact:

Matthew Osborne

Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Matt.osborne@zenasbio.com

Media Contact:

Argot Partners

Zenas@argotpartners.com