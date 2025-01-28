Humacyte, Inc: Humacyte and Pluristyx Announce Gene Editing Partnership to Support BioVascular Pancreas (BVP) Development Using iPSCs

DURHAM, N.C.and SEATTLE, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Humacyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: HUMA), a commercial-stage biotechnology platform company developing universally implantable, bioengineered human tissue at commercial scale, and Pluristyx, Inc. today announced an expanded partnership. Pluristyx makes and sells PluriBank iPSC lines as part of their tools, technologies, and services to support the development of cellular therapies, and is currently performing gene editing of PluriBank cells for Humacyte's use in developing its investigational BioVascular Pancreas (BVP), designed for the potential treatment of insulin-dependent diabetes.

Pluristyx has developed a clinical-grade manufacturing process for using a licensed Mad7 gene editing technology to block Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA) markers expression. Humacyte is optimizing a process to differentiate immune-evading iPSCs, provided by Pluristyx, into a pancreatic islet component of their BVP that will aim to normalize glucose levels in diabetic patients. The expanded partnership builds on Humacyte's existing license for Pluristyx's PluriBank cell lines.

"We are excited to grow our pipeline by advancing the development of the BVP, an advanced tissue and organ system," said Laura Niklason, M.D., Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Humacyte. "The stem cell and gene editing technologies from Pluristyx have promising advantages for our BioVascular Pancreas and other cell and tissue therapies."

"The recent FDA approval for Humacyte's Symvess (acellular tissue engineered vessel) for use as a vascular conduit for extremity arterial injury is a huge step forward to treating trauma patients," said Benjamin Fryer, Ph.D., co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Pluristyx. "Pluristyx is proud to support Humacyte as they develop the BioVascular Pancreas, a highly needed organ system for the treatment of insulin-dependent diabetes."

The BVP is designed to enable the delivery and survival of insulin-producing islets inside the body, using Humacyte's acellular tissue engineered vessel (ATEV) as a carrier for the islets. The BVP is an investigational product in pre-clinical development and has not been approved for sale by the Food and Drug Administration or any global regulatory agency.

About Pluristyx

Pluristyx is a privately held, biotechnology company offering a wide range of products and services to support the development and manufacture of cell and gene therapies, including iPSC lines, proprietary genetic engineering technologies, differentiation services, iPSC culture kits, and contract development services. Pluristyx is committed to delivering highest quality products and services to accelerate clinical translation of life-changing cell therapies. For more information on Pluristyx visit www.pluristyx.com.

About Humacyte

Humacyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: HUMA) is developing a disruptive biotechnology platform to deliver universally implantable bioengineered human tissues, advanced tissue constructs, and organ systems designed to improve the lives of patients and transform the practice of medicine. The Company develops and manufactures acellular tissues to treat a wide range of diseases, injuries, and chronic conditions. Humacyte's Biologics License Application for the acellular tissue engineered vessel (ATEV) in the vascular trauma indication was approved by the FDA in December 2024. ATEVs are also currently in late-stage clinical trials targeting other vascular applications, including arteriovenous (AV) access for hemodialysis and peripheral artery disease. Preclinical development is also underway in coronary artery bypass grafts, pediatric heart surgery, treatment of type 1 diabetes, and multiple novel cell and tissue applications. Humacyte's 6mm ATEV for AV access in hemodialysis was the first product candidate to receive the FDA's Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation and has also received FDA Fast Track designation. Humacyte's 6mm ATEV for urgent arterial repair following extremity vascular trauma and for advanced PAD also have received an RMAT designations. The ATEV received priority designation for the treatment of vascular trauma by the U.S. Secretary of Defense. For uses other than the FDA approval in the extremity vascular trauma indication, the ATEV is an investigational product and has not been approved for sale by the FDA or any other regulatory agency. For more information, visit www.Humacyte.com.

