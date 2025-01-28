Kapsch TrafficCom AG: Kapsch TrafficCom VP Brady elected to OmniAir Board of Directors

Kapsch TrafficCom VP of Sales and Emerging Technologies, Lauri Brady to serve three-year board term

Announcement confirms Kapsch TrafficCom commitment to safety and efficiency through certification

Kapsch TrafficCom North America is proud to announce Lauri Brady, Vice President of Sales and Emerging Technologies, has been elected to the Board of Directors of the OmniAir Consortium, the leading industry association promoting certification and interoperability for ITS, tolling, and connected vehicles.

OmniAir's Board of Directors is composed of public and private sector executives and thought leaders from across the transportation technology ecosystem, and provides strategic leadership for the organization.

The appointment aligns with Kapsch TrafficCom's position as one of the industry leaders in the global transportation technology sector, as well as its commitment to the interoperability and high standards needed for safer, more efficient systems.

"We are thrilled to see Lauri Brady elected to OmniAir's Board of Directors," said JB Kendrick, President at Kapsch TrafficCom North America. "This appointment not only recognizes Lauri's expertise and leadership but also strengthens our collaboration with OmniAir. Working closely with OmniAir allows us to better serve our clients by ensuring our solutions meet the highest standards of interoperability and certification, ultimately enhancing the safety and efficiency of transportation systems."

Lauri Brady joins Jose Dios, Chief Information Officer of the New Jersey Turnpike Authority, as the newest members of OmniAir Consortium's Board. Additionally, Nick Hegemier, Managing Director of Infrastructure and Technology at DriveOhio, and Jeffrey Dailey, Assistant Executive Director of Operations for the North Texas Tollway Authority, have been reelected to serve another term.

" We are very pleased to welcome these outstanding transportation professionals to our Board of Directors ," said Jason Conley, Executive Director of OmniAir Consortium. " Their expertise and experience will help OmniAir advance its mission of promoting interoperability and certification in tolling, V2X, and other technologies that enhance the safety and mobility of our transportation systems ."

Kapsch TrafficCom, a global provider of tolling and intelligent transportation systems, has earned multiple OmniAir certifications for its products, including RFID transponders, multi-protocal readers, and roadside units (RSUs). These certifications ensure Kapsch TrafficCom's solutions meet high standards of performance and interoperability, which are crucial for the seamless integration of various transportation technologies.

More information: Press | Kapsch TrafficCom

Kapsch TrafficCom is a globally renowned provider of transportation solutions for sustainable mobility with successful projects in more than 50 countries. Innovative solutions in the application fields of tolling, tolling services, traffic management and demand management contribute to a healthy world without congestion.

With one-stop-shop solutions, the company covers the entire value chain of customers, from components to design and implementation to the operation of systems.

Kapsch TrafficCom, headquartered in Vienna, has subsidiaries and branches in more than 25 countries and is listed in the Prime Market segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: KTCG). In its 2023/24 financial year, about 4,000 employees generated revenues of EUR 539 million.

Further information: www.kapsch.net/ktc

SOURCE: Kapsch TrafficCom AG

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire