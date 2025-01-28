Anzeige
WKN: A0MWJ6 | ISIN: US8428731017 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
27.01.25
20:29 Uhr
37,370 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SOUTHERN FIRST BANCSHARES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOUTHERN FIRST BANCSHARES INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
28.01.2025 13:15 Uhr
20 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc.: Southern First Reports Fourth Quarter 2024 Results

Finanznachrichten News

GREENVILLE, S.C., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFST), holding company for Southern First Bank, today announced its financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024.

"Our financial performance this quarter reflects continued momentum in margin and gives us great optimism as a starting point for 2025. Asset quality remained outstanding with excellent performance metrics and a positive outlook. Our balance sheet performed as we expected with the Fed's interest rate cuts, and our margin continued to expand each quarter this year. Our capital ratios remain strong, and we are pleased with our growth in book value to $40.47 to end the year." stated Art Seaver, Chief Executive Officer. "After 25 years, we are proud of the company we have built and our continued mission to impact lives in the communities we serve. We are well-positioned with a strong balance sheet and healthy pipelines to continue the positive trends in performance and generating value for our shareholders."

2024 Fourth Quarter Highlights

  • Net income of $5.6 million and diluted earnings per common share of $0.70, up 30% over last quarter and 37% compared to Q4 2023
  • Total loans of $3.6 billion and total deposits of $3.4 billion
  • Nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.27% and past due loans to total loans of 0.25%
  • Net interest margin of 2.25%, compared to 2.08% for Q3 2024 and 1.92% for Q4 2023
  • Book value per common share of $40.47 and a TCE ratio of 8.08%


Quarter Ended



December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31



2024

2024

2024

2024

2023

Earnings ($ in thousands, except per share data):







Net income available to common shareholders

$

5,627

4,382

2,999

2,522

4,167

Earnings per common share, diluted


0.70

0.54

0.37

0.31

0.51

Total revenue(1)


25,237

23,766

23,051

21,309

21,390

Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)(2)


2.25 %

2.08 %

1.98 %

1.94 %

1.92 %

Return on average assets(3)


0.54 %

0.43 %

0.29 %

0.25 %

0.40 %

Return on average equity(3)


6.80 %

5.40 %

3.81 %

3.22 %

5.39 %

Efficiency ratio(4)


73.48 %

75.90 %

80.87 %

84.94 %

79.61 %

Noninterest expense to average assets (3)


1.78 %

1.75 %

1.81 %

1.81 %

1.64 %

Balance Sheet ($ in thousands):







Total loans(5)

$

3,631,767

3,619,556

3,622,521

3,643,766

3,602,627

Total deposits


3,435,765

3,518,825

3,459,869

3,460,681

3,379,564

Core deposits(6)


2,661,736

2,705,429

2,788,223

2,807,473

2,811,499

Total assets


4,087,593

4,174,631

4,109,849

4,105,704

4,055,789

Book value per common share


40.47

40.04

39.09

38.65

38.63

Loans to deposits


105.70 %

102.86 %

104.70 %

105.29 %

106.60 %

Holding Company Capital Ratios (7):







Total risk-based capital ratio


12.70 %

12.61 %

12.77 %

12.59 %

12.56 %

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio


11.16 %

10.99 %

10.80 %

10.63 %

10.59 %

Leverage ratio


8.55 %

8.50 %

8.27 %

8.44 %

8.14 %

Common equity tier 1 ratio(8)


10.75 %

10.58 %

10.39 %

10.22 %

10.18 %

Tangible common equity(9)


8.08 %

7.82 %

7.76 %

7.68 %

7.70 %

Asset Quality Ratios:







Nonperforming assets/total assets


0.27 %

0.28 %

0.27 %

0.09 %

0.10 %

Classified assets/tier one capital plus allowance for credit losses


4.25 %

4.35 %

4.22 %

3.99 %

4.25 %

Loans 30 days or more past due/loans(5)


0.25 %

0.16 %

0.30 %

0.36 %

0.37 %

Net charge-offs (recoveries)/average loans(5) (YTD annualized)


0.04 %

0.05 %

0.07 %

0.03 %

0.00 %

Allowance for credit losses/loans(5)


1.10 %

1.11 %

1.11 %

1.11 %

1.13 %

Allowance for credit losses/nonaccrual loans


366.94 %

346.78 %

357.95 %

1,109.13 %

1,026.58 %

[Footnotes to table located on page 6]

INCOME STATEMENTS - Unaudited



Quarter Ended


Twelve Months Ended



Dec 31

Sept 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31


December 31

(in thousands, except per share data)


2024

2024

2024

2024

2023


2024

2023

Interest income










Loans

$

47,163

47,550

46,545

45,605

44,758


186,863

166,137

Investment securities


1,504

1,412

1,418

1,478

1,674


5,812

4,463

Federal funds sold


2,465

2,209

2,583

1,280

2,703


8,537

6,998

Total interest income


51,132

51,171

50,546

48,363

49,135


201,212

177,598

Interest expense










Deposits


25,901

27,725

28,216

26,932

27,127


108,774

91,373

Borrowings


2,773

2,855

2,802

2,786

2,948


11,216

8,571

Total interest expense


28,674

30,580

31,018

29,718

30,075


119,990

99,944

Net interest income


22,458

20,591

19,528

18,645

19,060


81,222

77,654

Provision (reversal) for credit losses


(200)

-

500

(175)

(975)


125

1,260

Net interest income after provision for credit losses


22,658

20,591

19,028

18,820

20,035


81,097

76,394

Noninterest income










Mortgage banking income


1,024

1,449

1,923

1,164

868


5,560

4,036

Service fees on deposit accounts


499

455

423

387

371


1,764

1,382

ATM and debit card income


607

599

587

544

565


2,337

2,245

Income from bank owned life insurance


407

401

384

377

361


1,569

1,379

Other income


242

271

206

192

165


911

818

Total noninterest income


2,779

3,175

3,523

2,664

2,330


12,141

9,860

Noninterest expense










Compensation and benefits


10,610

10,789

11,290

10,857

9,401


43,546

40,275

Occupancy


2,587

2,595

2,552

2,557

2,718


10,291

10,255

Outside service and data processing costs


2,003

1,930

1,962

1,846

2,000


7,741

7,078

Insurance


1,077

1,025

965

955

937


4,022

3,766

Professional fees


656

548

582

618

581


2,404

2,496

Marketing


335

319

389

369

364


1,412

1,357

Other


1,276

833

903

898

1,027


3,910

3,600

Total noninterest expenses


18,544

18,039

18,643

18,100

17,028


73,326

68,827

Income before provision for income taxes


6,893

5,727

3,908

3,384

5,337


19,912

17,427

Income tax expense


1,266

1,345

909

862

1,170


4,382

4,001

Net income available to common shareholders

$

5,627

4,382

2,999

2,522

4,167


15,530

13,426











Earnings per common share - Basic

$

0.70

0.54

0.37

0.31

0.51


1.92

1.67

Earnings per common share - Diluted


0.70

0.54

0.37

0.31

0.51


1.91

1.66

Basic weighted average common shares


8,023

8,064

8,126

8,110

8,056


8,081

8,047

Diluted weighted average common shares


8,097

8,089

8,141

8,142

8,080


8,117

8,078

[Footnotes to table located on page 6]

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $5.6 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, a $1.2 million increase from the third quarter of 2024 and a $1.5 million increase from the fourth quarter of 2023. Net interest income increased $1.9 million during the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to the third quarter of 2024, and increased $3.4 million, compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase in net interest income from the prior quarter and prior year was primarily driven by an increase in interest income on loans and a decrease in interest expense on deposits.

There was a reversal of the provision for credit losses of $200 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to no provision for credit losses during the third quarter of 2024 and a reversal of the provision for credit losses of $975 thousand during the fourth quarter of 2023. The provision reversal during the fourth quarter of 2024 includes a $250 thousand reversal of the provision for credit losses and a $50 thousand increase in the reserve for unfunded commitments. The reversal of the provision for credit losses was driven by lower expected loss rates and few charge-offs, while the increase in the reserve for unfunded commitments was driven by an increase in the balance of unfunded commitments at December 31, 2024, compared to the previous quarter and year.

Noninterest income was $2.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $3.2 million for the third quarter of 2024, and $2.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Mortgage banking income continues to be the largest component of our noninterest income at $1.0 million in fee revenue for the fourth quarter of 2024, $1.4 million for the third quarter of 2024, and $868 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2023. Mortgage closing volume increased in the fourth quarter of 2024; however, the linked quarter decrease in fee revenue is attributable to more loans being held in the loan portfolio with fewer sold into the secondary market.

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $18.5 million, a $505 thousand increase from the third quarter of 2024, and a $1.5 million increase from the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase in noninterest expense from the previous quarter was driven by an increase in professional fees and other noninterest expense, which includes increases in business tax expense, collection costs and dues and subscription expenses. The increase in noninterest expense from the previous year related primarily to increases in compensation and benefits, insurance, and other noninterest expenses.

Our effective tax rate was 18.4% for the fourth quarter of 2024, 23.5% for the third quarter of 2024, and 21.9% for the fourth quarter of 2023. The lower tax rate in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the prior quarter and prior year primarily relates to the effect of equity compensation transactions and return to provision differences on our actual tax rate during the quarter compared to what was estimated during the year.

NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN - Unaudited



For the Three Months Ended


December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024

December 31,2023

(dollars in thousands)

Average
Balance

Income/
Expense

Yield/
Rate(3)

Average
Balance

Income/
Expense

Yield/
Rate(3)

Average
Balance

Income/
Expense

Yield/
Rate(3)

Interest-earning assets










Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits

$ 203,065

$ 2,465

4.83 %

$ 158,222

$ 2,209

5.55 %

$ 197,482

$ 2,703

5.43 %

Investment securities, taxable

145,932

1,462

3.99 %

137,087

1,370

3.98 %

151,969

1,632

4.26 %

Investment securities, nontaxable(2)

7,988

55

2.72 %

8,047

55

2.70 %

7,831

55

2.76 %

Loans(10)

3,620,765

47,163

5.18 %

3,629,050

47,550

5.21 %

3,586,863

44,758

4.95 %

Total interest-earning assets

3,977,750

51,145

5.12 %

3,932,406

51,184

5.18 %

3,944,145

49,148

4.94 %

Noninterest-earning assets

158,779



158,550



174,717



Total assets

$4,136,529



$4,090,956



$4,118,862



Interest-bearing liabilities










NOW accounts

$ 300,902

693

0.92 %

$ 314,669

835

1.06 %

$ 301,424

656

0.86 %

Savings & money market

1,492,534

13,525

3.61 %

1,523,834

15,287

3.99 %

1,697,144

17,042

3.98 %

Time deposits

992,335

11,683

4.68 %

909,192

11,603

5.08 %

759,839

9,429

4.92 %

Total interest-bearing deposits

2,785,771

25,901

3.70 %

2,747,695

27,725

4.01 %

2,758,407

27,127

3.90 %

FHLB advances and other borrowings

240,000

2,295

3.80 %

240,065

2,297

3.81 %

257,880

2,387

3.67 %

Subordinated debentures

24,903

478

7.64 %

36,261

558

6.12 %

36,305

561

6.13 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

3,050,674

28,674

3.74 %

3,024,021

30,580

4.02 %

3,052,592

30,075

3.91 %

Noninterest-bearing liabilities

756,636



744,025



759,413



Shareholders' equity

329,219



322,910



306,857



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$4,136,529



$4,090,956



$4,118,862



Net interest spread



1.38 %



1.16 %



1.04 %

Net interest income (tax equivalent) / margin


$22,471

2.25 %


$20,604

2.08 %


$19,073

1.92 %

Less: tax-equivalent adjustment(2)


13



13



13


Net interest income


$22,458



$20,591



$19,060


[Footnotes to table located on page 6]

Net interest income was $22.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, a $1.9 million increase from the third quarter of 2024, driven by a $1.9 million decrease in interest expense. The decrease in interest expense was driven by a 31 basis point reduction in rate on our interest-bearing deposits over the previous quarter. In comparison to the fourth quarter of 2023, net interest income increased $3.4 million, resulting primarily from an 18-basis point increase in the average yield on our interest-earning assets. Our net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 2.25% for the fourth quarter of 2024, a 17 basis point increase from 2.08% for the third quarter of 2024 and a 33 basis point increase from 1.92% for the fourth quarter of 2023.

BALANCE SHEETS - Unaudited



Ending Balance



December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31

(in thousands, except per share data)


2024

2024

2024

2024

2023

Assets







Cash and cash equivalents:







Cash and due from banks

$

22,553

25,289

21,567

13,925

28,020

Federal funds sold


128,452

226,110

164,432

144,595

119,349

Interest-bearing deposits with banks


11,858

9,176

8,828

8,789

8,801

Total cash and cash equivalents


162,863

260,575

194,827

167,309

156,170

Investment securities:







Investment securities available for sale


132,127

134,597

121,353

125,996

134,702

Other investments


19,490

19,640

18,653

18,499

19,939

Total investment securities


151,617

154,237

140,006

144,495

154,641

Mortgage loans held for sale


4,565

8,602

14,759

11,842

7,194

Loans (5)


3,631,767

3,619,556

3,622,521

3,643,766

3,602,627

Less allowance for credit losses


(39,914)

(40,166)

(40,157)

(40,441)

(40,682)

Loans, net


3,591,853

3,579,390

3,582,364

3,603,325

3,561,945

Bank owned life insurance


54,070

53,663

53,263

52,878

52,501

Property and equipment, net


88,794

90,158

91,533

93,007

94,301

Deferred income taxes


13,467

11,595

12,339

12,321

12,200

Other assets


20,364

16,411

20,758

20,527

16,837

Total assets

$

4,087,593

4,174,631

4,109,849

4,105,704

4,055,789

Liabilities







Deposits

$

3,435,765

3,518,825

3,459,869

3,460,681

3,379,564

FHLB Advances


240,000

240,000

240,000

240,000

275,000

Subordinated debentures


24,903

24,903

36,376

36,349

36,322

Other liabilities


56,481

64,365

54,856

53,418

52,436

Total liabilities


3,757,149

3,848,093

3,791,101

3,790,448

3,743,322

Shareholders' equity







Preferred stock - $.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized


-

-

-

-

-

Common Stock - $.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized


82

82

82

82

81

Nonvested restricted stock


(3,884)

(4,219)

(4,710)

(5,257)

(3,596)

Additional paid-in capital


124,641

124,288

124,174

124,159

121,777

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(11,472)

(9,063)

(11,866)

(11,797)

(11,342)

Retained earnings


221,077

215,450

211,068

208,069

205,547

Total shareholders' equity


330,444

326,538

318,748

315,256

312,467

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

4,087,593

4,174,631

4,109,849

4,105,704

4,055,789

Common Stock







Book value per common share

$

40.47

40.04

39.09

38.65

38.63

Stock price:







High


44.86

36.45

30.36

38.71

37.15

Low


33.26

27.70

25.70

29.80

25.16

Period end


39.75

34.08

29.24

31.76

37.10

Common shares outstanding


8,165

8,156

8,155

8,156

8,088

[Footnotes to table located on page 6]









ASSET QUALITY MEASURES - Unaudited



Quarter Ended



December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31

(dollars in thousands)


2024

2024

2024

2024

2023

Nonperforming Assets







Commercial







Non-owner occupied RE

$

7,641

7,904

7,949

1,410

1,423

Commercial business


1,016

838

829

488

319

Consumer







Real estate


1,908

2,448

1,875

1,380

985

Home equity


312

393

565

367

1,236

Other


-

-

-

1

-

Total nonaccrual loans


10,877

11,583

11,218

3,646

3,963

Other real estate owned


-

-

-

-

-

Total nonperforming assets

$

10,877

11,583

11,218

3,646

3,963

Nonperforming assets as a percentage of:







Total assets


0.27 %

0.28 %

0.27 %

0.09 %

0.10 %

Total loans


0.30 %

0.32 %

0.31 %

0.10 %

0.11 %

Classified assets/tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit
losses


4.25 %

4.35 %

4.22 %

3.99 %

4.25 %



Quarter Ended



December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31

(dollars in thousands)


2024

2024

2024

2024

2023

Allowance for Credit Losses







Balance, beginning of period

$

40,166

40,157

40,441

40,682

41,131

Loans charged-off


(143)

(118)

(1,049)

(424)

(119)

Recoveries of loans previously charged-off


141

127

15

183

310

Net loans (charged-off) recovered


(2)

9

(1,034)

(241)

191

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses


(250)

-

750

-

(640)

Balance, end of period

$

39,914

40,166

40,157

40,441

40,682

Allowance for credit losses to gross loans


1.10 %

1.11 %

1.11 %

1.11 %

1.13 %

Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans


366.94 %

346.78 %

357.95 %

1,109.13 %

1,026.58 %

Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans QTD
(annualized)


0.00 %

0.00 %

0.11 %

0.03 %

(0.02 %)

Total nonperforming assets decreased by $706 thousand during the fourth quarter of 2024, representing 0.27% of total assets compared to 0.28% for the third quarter of 2024 and 0.10% for the fourth quarter of 2023. While we added four new relationships to nonaccrual status during the fourth quarter of 2024, there were also seven relationships which either returned to accrual status or paid off during the quarter. In addition, our classified asset ratio decreased to 4.25% for the fourth quarter of 2024 from 4.35% in the third quarter of 2024 and remained unchanged at 4.25% in the fourth quarter of 2023.

At December 31, 2024, the allowance for credit losses was $39.9 million, or 1.10% of total loans, compared to $40.2 million, or 1.11% of total loans at September 30, 2024, and $40.7 million, or 1.13% of total loans, at December 31, 2023. We had net charge-offs of $2 thousand, or 0.00% annualized, for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to net recoveries of $9 thousand for the third quarter of 2024 and net recoveries of $191 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2023. There was a reversal of the provision for credit losses of $250 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to no provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2024 and a reversal of the provision of credit losses of $640 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2023. The provision reversal was driven by lower expected loss rates resulting from low charge-offs during the quarter and year.

LOAN COMPOSITION - Unaudited



Quarter Ended



December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31

(dollars in thousands)


2024

2024

2024

2024

2023

Commercial







Owner occupied RE

$

651,597

642,608

642,008

631,047

631,657

Non-owner occupied RE


924,367

917,642

917,034

944,530

942,529

Construction


103,204

144,665

144,968

157,464

150,680

Business


556,117

521,535

527,017

520,073

500,161

Total commercial loans


2,235,285

2,226,450

2,231,027

2,253,114

2,225,027

Consumer







Real estate


1,128,629

1,132,371

1,126,155

1,101,573

1,082,429

Home equity


204,897

195,383

189,294

184,691

183,004

Construction


20,874

21,582

32,936

53,216

63,348

Other


42,082

43,770

43,109

51,172

48,819

Total consumer loans


1,396,482

1,393,106

1,391,494

1,390,652

1,377,600

Total gross loans, net of deferred fees


3,631,767

3,619,556

3,622,521

3,643,766

3,602,627

Less-allowance for credit losses


(39,914)

(40,166)

(40,157)

(40,441)

(40,682)

Total loans, net

$

3,591,853

3,579,390

3,582,364

3,603,325

3,561,945

DEPOSIT COMPOSITION - Unaudited



Quarter Ended



December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31

(dollars in thousands)


2024

2024

2024

2024

2023

Non-interest bearing

$

683,081

689,749

683,291

671,708

674,167

Interest bearing:







NOW accounts


314,588

339,412

293,875

293,064

310,218

Money market accounts


1,438,530

1,423,403

1,562,786

1,603,796

1,605,278

Savings


31,976

29,283

28,739

32,248

31,669

Time, less than $250,000


193,562

223,582

219,532

206,657

190,167

Time and out-of-market deposits, $250,000 and over


774,028

813,396

671,646

653,208

568,065

Total deposits

$

3,435,765

3,518,825

3,459,869

3,460,681

3,379,564



Footnotes to tables:


(1) Total revenue is the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

(2) The tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income adjusts the yield for assets earning tax-exempt income to a comparable yield on a taxable basis.

(3) Annualized for the respective three-month period.

(4) Noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

(5) Excludes mortgage loans held for sale.

(6) Excludes out of market deposits and time deposits greater than $250,000 totaling $774,028,000.

(7) December 31, 2024 ratios are preliminary.

(8) The common equity tier 1 ratio is calculated as the sum of common equity divided by risk-weighted assets.

(9) The tangible common equity ratio is calculated as total equity less preferred stock divided by total assets.

(10) Includes mortgage loans held for sale.

ABOUT SOUTHERN FIRST BANCSHARES
Southern First Bancshares, Inc., Greenville, South Carolina is a registered bank holding company incorporated under the laws of South Carolina. The company's wholly owned subsidiary, Southern First Bank, is the second largest bank headquartered in South Carolina. Southern First Bank has been providing financial services since 1999 and now operates in 12 locations in the Greenville, Columbia, and Charleston markets of South Carolina as well as the Charlotte, Triangle and Triad regions of North Carolina and Atlanta, Georgia. Southern First Bancshares has consolidated assets of approximately $4.1 billion and its common stock is traded on The NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "SFST." More information can be found at www.southernfirst.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements in this news release contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to future plans and expectations, and are thus prospective. Such forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "preliminary", "intend," "plan," "target," "continue," "lasting," and "project," as well as similar expressions. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Therefore, we can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by our company or any person that the future events, plans, or expectations contemplated by our company will be achieved.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: (1) competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions may increase significantly and have an effect on pricing, spending, third-party relationships and revenues; (2) the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which the company conducts operations may be different than expected; (3) the rate of delinquencies and amounts of charge-offs, the level of allowance for credit loss, the rates of loan and deposit growth as well as pricing of each product, or adverse changes in asset quality in our loan portfolio, which may result in increased credit risk-related losses and expenses; (4) changes in legislation, regulation, policies, or administrative practices, whether by judicial, governmental, or legislative action, including, but not limited to, changes affecting oversight of the financial services industry or consumer protection; (5) the impact of changes to Congress and the office of the President on the regulatory landscape and capital markets; (6) adverse conditions in the stock market, the public debt market and other capital markets (including changes in interest rate conditions) could continue to have a negative impact on the company; (7) changes in interest rates, which may continue to affect the company's net income, interest expense, prepayment penalty income, mortgage banking income, and other future cash flows, or the market value of the company's assets, including its investment securities; (8) elevated inflation which may cause adverse risk to the overall economy, and could indirectly pose challenges to our clients and to our business; (9) any increase in FDIC assessments which have increased and may continue to increase our cost of doing business; and (10) changes in accounting principles, policies, practices, or guidelines. Additional factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in our reports (such as Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K) filed with the SEC and available at the SEC's Internet site (http://www.sec.gov). All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the company or any person acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by the cautionary statements above. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made, except as required by law.

FINANCIAL & MEDIA CONTACT:
ART SEAVER 864-679-9010

WEB SITE: www.southernfirst.com

SOURCE Southern First Bancshares, Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
