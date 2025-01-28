Southern First Bancshares, Inc.: Southern First Reports Fourth Quarter 2024 Results

GREENVILLE, S.C., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFST), holding company for Southern First Bank, today announced its financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024.
"Our financial performance this quarter reflects continued momentum in margin and gives us great optimism as a starting point for 2025. Asset quality remained outstanding with excellent performance metrics and a positive outlook. Our balance sheet performed as we expected with the Fed's interest rate cuts, and our margin continued to expand each quarter this year. Our capital ratios remain strong, and we are pleased with our growth in book value to $40.47 to end the year." stated Art Seaver, Chief Executive Officer. "After 25 years, we are proud of the company we have built and our continued mission to impact lives in the communities we serve. We are well-positioned with a strong balance sheet and healthy pipelines to continue the positive trends in performance and generating value for our shareholders."
2024 Fourth Quarter Highlights
- Net income of $5.6 million and diluted earnings per common share of $0.70, up 30% over last quarter and 37% compared to Q4 2023
- Total loans of $3.6 billion and total deposits of $3.4 billion
- Nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.27% and past due loans to total loans of 0.25%
- Net interest margin of 2.25%, compared to 2.08% for Q3 2024 and 1.92% for Q4 2023
- Book value per common share of $40.47 and a TCE ratio of 8.08%
Quarter Ended
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
2024
2024
2024
2024
2023
Earnings ($ in thousands, except per share data):
Net income available to common shareholders
$
5,627
4,382
2,999
2,522
4,167
Earnings per common share, diluted
0.70
0.54
0.37
0.31
0.51
Total revenue(1)
25,237
23,766
23,051
21,309
21,390
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)(2)
2.25 %
2.08 %
1.98 %
1.94 %
1.92 %
Return on average assets(3)
0.54 %
0.43 %
0.29 %
0.25 %
0.40 %
Return on average equity(3)
6.80 %
5.40 %
3.81 %
3.22 %
5.39 %
Efficiency ratio(4)
73.48 %
75.90 %
80.87 %
84.94 %
79.61 %
Noninterest expense to average assets (3)
1.78 %
1.75 %
1.81 %
1.81 %
1.64 %
Balance Sheet ($ in thousands):
Total loans(5)
$
3,631,767
3,619,556
3,622,521
3,643,766
3,602,627
Total deposits
3,435,765
3,518,825
3,459,869
3,460,681
3,379,564
Core deposits(6)
2,661,736
2,705,429
2,788,223
2,807,473
2,811,499
Total assets
4,087,593
4,174,631
4,109,849
4,105,704
4,055,789
Book value per common share
40.47
40.04
39.09
38.65
38.63
Loans to deposits
105.70 %
102.86 %
104.70 %
105.29 %
106.60 %
Holding Company Capital Ratios (7):
Total risk-based capital ratio
12.70 %
12.61 %
12.77 %
12.59 %
12.56 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
11.16 %
10.99 %
10.80 %
10.63 %
10.59 %
Leverage ratio
8.55 %
8.50 %
8.27 %
8.44 %
8.14 %
Common equity tier 1 ratio(8)
10.75 %
10.58 %
10.39 %
10.22 %
10.18 %
Tangible common equity(9)
8.08 %
7.82 %
7.76 %
7.68 %
7.70 %
Asset Quality Ratios:
Nonperforming assets/total assets
0.27 %
0.28 %
0.27 %
0.09 %
0.10 %
Classified assets/tier one capital plus allowance for credit losses
4.25 %
4.35 %
4.22 %
3.99 %
4.25 %
Loans 30 days or more past due/loans(5)
0.25 %
0.16 %
0.30 %
0.36 %
0.37 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries)/average loans(5) (YTD annualized)
0.04 %
0.05 %
0.07 %
0.03 %
0.00 %
Allowance for credit losses/loans(5)
1.10 %
1.11 %
1.11 %
1.11 %
1.13 %
Allowance for credit losses/nonaccrual loans
366.94 %
346.78 %
357.95 %
1,109.13 %
1,026.58 %
INCOME STATEMENTS - Unaudited
Quarter Ended
Twelve Months Ended
Dec 31
Sept 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
December 31
(in thousands, except per share data)
2024
2024
2024
2024
2023
2024
2023
Interest income
Loans
$
47,163
47,550
46,545
45,605
44,758
186,863
166,137
Investment securities
1,504
1,412
1,418
1,478
1,674
5,812
4,463
Federal funds sold
2,465
2,209
2,583
1,280
2,703
8,537
6,998
Total interest income
51,132
51,171
50,546
48,363
49,135
201,212
177,598
Interest expense
Deposits
25,901
27,725
28,216
26,932
27,127
108,774
91,373
Borrowings
2,773
2,855
2,802
2,786
2,948
11,216
8,571
Total interest expense
28,674
30,580
31,018
29,718
30,075
119,990
99,944
Net interest income
22,458
20,591
19,528
18,645
19,060
81,222
77,654
Provision (reversal) for credit losses
(200)
-
500
(175)
(975)
125
1,260
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
22,658
20,591
19,028
18,820
20,035
81,097
76,394
Noninterest income
Mortgage banking income
1,024
1,449
1,923
1,164
868
5,560
4,036
Service fees on deposit accounts
499
455
423
387
371
1,764
1,382
ATM and debit card income
607
599
587
544
565
2,337
2,245
Income from bank owned life insurance
407
401
384
377
361
1,569
1,379
Other income
242
271
206
192
165
911
818
Total noninterest income
2,779
3,175
3,523
2,664
2,330
12,141
9,860
Noninterest expense
Compensation and benefits
10,610
10,789
11,290
10,857
9,401
43,546
40,275
Occupancy
2,587
2,595
2,552
2,557
2,718
10,291
10,255
Outside service and data processing costs
2,003
1,930
1,962
1,846
2,000
7,741
7,078
Insurance
1,077
1,025
965
955
937
4,022
3,766
Professional fees
656
548
582
618
581
2,404
2,496
Marketing
335
319
389
369
364
1,412
1,357
Other
1,276
833
903
898
1,027
3,910
3,600
Total noninterest expenses
18,544
18,039
18,643
18,100
17,028
73,326
68,827
Income before provision for income taxes
6,893
5,727
3,908
3,384
5,337
19,912
17,427
Income tax expense
1,266
1,345
909
862
1,170
4,382
4,001
Net income available to common shareholders
$
5,627
4,382
2,999
2,522
4,167
15,530
13,426
Earnings per common share - Basic
$
0.70
0.54
0.37
0.31
0.51
1.92
1.67
Earnings per common share - Diluted
0.70
0.54
0.37
0.31
0.51
1.91
1.66
Basic weighted average common shares
8,023
8,064
8,126
8,110
8,056
8,081
8,047
Diluted weighted average common shares
8,097
8,089
8,141
8,142
8,080
8,117
8,078
Net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $5.6 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, a $1.2 million increase from the third quarter of 2024 and a $1.5 million increase from the fourth quarter of 2023. Net interest income increased $1.9 million during the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to the third quarter of 2024, and increased $3.4 million, compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase in net interest income from the prior quarter and prior year was primarily driven by an increase in interest income on loans and a decrease in interest expense on deposits.
There was a reversal of the provision for credit losses of $200 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to no provision for credit losses during the third quarter of 2024 and a reversal of the provision for credit losses of $975 thousand during the fourth quarter of 2023. The provision reversal during the fourth quarter of 2024 includes a $250 thousand reversal of the provision for credit losses and a $50 thousand increase in the reserve for unfunded commitments. The reversal of the provision for credit losses was driven by lower expected loss rates and few charge-offs, while the increase in the reserve for unfunded commitments was driven by an increase in the balance of unfunded commitments at December 31, 2024, compared to the previous quarter and year.
Noninterest income was $2.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $3.2 million for the third quarter of 2024, and $2.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Mortgage banking income continues to be the largest component of our noninterest income at $1.0 million in fee revenue for the fourth quarter of 2024, $1.4 million for the third quarter of 2024, and $868 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2023. Mortgage closing volume increased in the fourth quarter of 2024; however, the linked quarter decrease in fee revenue is attributable to more loans being held in the loan portfolio with fewer sold into the secondary market.
Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $18.5 million, a $505 thousand increase from the third quarter of 2024, and a $1.5 million increase from the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase in noninterest expense from the previous quarter was driven by an increase in professional fees and other noninterest expense, which includes increases in business tax expense, collection costs and dues and subscription expenses. The increase in noninterest expense from the previous year related primarily to increases in compensation and benefits, insurance, and other noninterest expenses.
Our effective tax rate was 18.4% for the fourth quarter of 2024, 23.5% for the third quarter of 2024, and 21.9% for the fourth quarter of 2023. The lower tax rate in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the prior quarter and prior year primarily relates to the effect of equity compensation transactions and return to provision differences on our actual tax rate during the quarter compared to what was estimated during the year.
NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN - Unaudited
For the Three Months Ended
December 31, 2024
September 30, 2024
December 31,2023
(dollars in thousands)
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
Interest-earning assets
Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits
$ 203,065
$ 2,465
4.83 %
$ 158,222
$ 2,209
5.55 %
$ 197,482
$ 2,703
5.43 %
Investment securities, taxable
145,932
1,462
3.99 %
137,087
1,370
3.98 %
151,969
1,632
4.26 %
Investment securities, nontaxable(2)
7,988
55
2.72 %
8,047
55
2.70 %
7,831
55
2.76 %
Loans(10)
3,620,765
47,163
5.18 %
3,629,050
47,550
5.21 %
3,586,863
44,758
4.95 %
Total interest-earning assets
3,977,750
51,145
5.12 %
3,932,406
51,184
5.18 %
3,944,145
49,148
4.94 %
Noninterest-earning assets
158,779
158,550
174,717
Total assets
$4,136,529
$4,090,956
$4,118,862
Interest-bearing liabilities
NOW accounts
$ 300,902
693
0.92 %
$ 314,669
835
1.06 %
$ 301,424
656
0.86 %
Savings & money market
1,492,534
13,525
3.61 %
1,523,834
15,287
3.99 %
1,697,144
17,042
3.98 %
Time deposits
992,335
11,683
4.68 %
909,192
11,603
5.08 %
759,839
9,429
4.92 %
Total interest-bearing deposits
2,785,771
25,901
3.70 %
2,747,695
27,725
4.01 %
2,758,407
27,127
3.90 %
FHLB advances and other borrowings
240,000
2,295
3.80 %
240,065
2,297
3.81 %
257,880
2,387
3.67 %
Subordinated debentures
24,903
478
7.64 %
36,261
558
6.12 %
36,305
561
6.13 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
3,050,674
28,674
3.74 %
3,024,021
30,580
4.02 %
3,052,592
30,075
3.91 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
756,636
744,025
759,413
Shareholders' equity
329,219
322,910
306,857
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$4,136,529
$4,090,956
$4,118,862
Net interest spread
1.38 %
1.16 %
1.04 %
Net interest income (tax equivalent) / margin
$22,471
2.25 %
$20,604
2.08 %
$19,073
1.92 %
Less: tax-equivalent adjustment(2)
13
13
13
Net interest income
$22,458
$20,591
$19,060
Net interest income was $22.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, a $1.9 million increase from the third quarter of 2024, driven by a $1.9 million decrease in interest expense. The decrease in interest expense was driven by a 31 basis point reduction in rate on our interest-bearing deposits over the previous quarter. In comparison to the fourth quarter of 2023, net interest income increased $3.4 million, resulting primarily from an 18-basis point increase in the average yield on our interest-earning assets. Our net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 2.25% for the fourth quarter of 2024, a 17 basis point increase from 2.08% for the third quarter of 2024 and a 33 basis point increase from 1.92% for the fourth quarter of 2023.
BALANCE SHEETS - Unaudited
Ending Balance
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
(in thousands, except per share data)
2024
2024
2024
2024
2023
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents:
Cash and due from banks
$
22,553
25,289
21,567
13,925
28,020
Federal funds sold
128,452
226,110
164,432
144,595
119,349
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
11,858
9,176
8,828
8,789
8,801
Total cash and cash equivalents
162,863
260,575
194,827
167,309
156,170
Investment securities:
Investment securities available for sale
132,127
134,597
121,353
125,996
134,702
Other investments
19,490
19,640
18,653
18,499
19,939
Total investment securities
151,617
154,237
140,006
144,495
154,641
Mortgage loans held for sale
4,565
8,602
14,759
11,842
7,194
Loans (5)
3,631,767
3,619,556
3,622,521
3,643,766
3,602,627
Less allowance for credit losses
(39,914)
(40,166)
(40,157)
(40,441)
(40,682)
Loans, net
3,591,853
3,579,390
3,582,364
3,603,325
3,561,945
Bank owned life insurance
54,070
53,663
53,263
52,878
52,501
Property and equipment, net
88,794
90,158
91,533
93,007
94,301
Deferred income taxes
13,467
11,595
12,339
12,321
12,200
Other assets
20,364
16,411
20,758
20,527
16,837
Total assets
$
4,087,593
4,174,631
4,109,849
4,105,704
4,055,789
Liabilities
Deposits
$
3,435,765
3,518,825
3,459,869
3,460,681
3,379,564
FHLB Advances
240,000
240,000
240,000
240,000
275,000
Subordinated debentures
24,903
24,903
36,376
36,349
36,322
Other liabilities
56,481
64,365
54,856
53,418
52,436
Total liabilities
3,757,149
3,848,093
3,791,101
3,790,448
3,743,322
Shareholders' equity
Preferred stock - $.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized
-
-
-
-
-
Common Stock - $.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized
82
82
82
82
81
Nonvested restricted stock
(3,884)
(4,219)
(4,710)
(5,257)
(3,596)
Additional paid-in capital
124,641
124,288
124,174
124,159
121,777
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(11,472)
(9,063)
(11,866)
(11,797)
(11,342)
Retained earnings
221,077
215,450
211,068
208,069
205,547
Total shareholders' equity
330,444
326,538
318,748
315,256
312,467
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
4,087,593
4,174,631
4,109,849
4,105,704
4,055,789
Common Stock
Book value per common share
$
40.47
40.04
39.09
38.65
38.63
Stock price:
High
44.86
36.45
30.36
38.71
37.15
Low
33.26
27.70
25.70
29.80
25.16
Period end
39.75
34.08
29.24
31.76
37.10
Common shares outstanding
8,165
8,156
8,155
8,156
8,088
ASSET QUALITY MEASURES - Unaudited
Quarter Ended
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
(dollars in thousands)
2024
2024
2024
2024
2023
Nonperforming Assets
Commercial
Non-owner occupied RE
$
7,641
7,904
7,949
1,410
1,423
Commercial business
1,016
838
829
488
319
Consumer
Real estate
1,908
2,448
1,875
1,380
985
Home equity
312
393
565
367
1,236
Other
-
-
-
1
-
Total nonaccrual loans
10,877
11,583
11,218
3,646
3,963
Other real estate owned
-
-
-
-
-
Total nonperforming assets
$
10,877
11,583
11,218
3,646
3,963
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of:
Total assets
0.27 %
0.28 %
0.27 %
0.09 %
0.10 %
Total loans
0.30 %
0.32 %
0.31 %
0.10 %
0.11 %
Classified assets/tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit
4.25 %
4.35 %
4.22 %
3.99 %
4.25 %
Quarter Ended
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
(dollars in thousands)
2024
2024
2024
2024
2023
Allowance for Credit Losses
Balance, beginning of period
$
40,166
40,157
40,441
40,682
41,131
Loans charged-off
(143)
(118)
(1,049)
(424)
(119)
Recoveries of loans previously charged-off
141
127
15
183
310
Net loans (charged-off) recovered
(2)
9
(1,034)
(241)
191
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses
(250)
-
750
-
(640)
Balance, end of period
$
39,914
40,166
40,157
40,441
40,682
Allowance for credit losses to gross loans
1.10 %
1.11 %
1.11 %
1.11 %
1.13 %
Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans
366.94 %
346.78 %
357.95 %
1,109.13 %
1,026.58 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans QTD
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.11 %
0.03 %
(0.02 %)
Total nonperforming assets decreased by $706 thousand during the fourth quarter of 2024, representing 0.27% of total assets compared to 0.28% for the third quarter of 2024 and 0.10% for the fourth quarter of 2023. While we added four new relationships to nonaccrual status during the fourth quarter of 2024, there were also seven relationships which either returned to accrual status or paid off during the quarter. In addition, our classified asset ratio decreased to 4.25% for the fourth quarter of 2024 from 4.35% in the third quarter of 2024 and remained unchanged at 4.25% in the fourth quarter of 2023.
At December 31, 2024, the allowance for credit losses was $39.9 million, or 1.10% of total loans, compared to $40.2 million, or 1.11% of total loans at September 30, 2024, and $40.7 million, or 1.13% of total loans, at December 31, 2023. We had net charge-offs of $2 thousand, or 0.00% annualized, for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to net recoveries of $9 thousand for the third quarter of 2024 and net recoveries of $191 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2023. There was a reversal of the provision for credit losses of $250 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to no provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2024 and a reversal of the provision of credit losses of $640 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2023. The provision reversal was driven by lower expected loss rates resulting from low charge-offs during the quarter and year.
LOAN COMPOSITION - Unaudited
Quarter Ended
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
(dollars in thousands)
2024
2024
2024
2024
2023
Commercial
Owner occupied RE
$
651,597
642,608
642,008
631,047
631,657
Non-owner occupied RE
924,367
917,642
917,034
944,530
942,529
Construction
103,204
144,665
144,968
157,464
150,680
Business
556,117
521,535
527,017
520,073
500,161
Total commercial loans
2,235,285
2,226,450
2,231,027
2,253,114
2,225,027
Consumer
Real estate
1,128,629
1,132,371
1,126,155
1,101,573
1,082,429
Home equity
204,897
195,383
189,294
184,691
183,004
Construction
20,874
21,582
32,936
53,216
63,348
Other
42,082
43,770
43,109
51,172
48,819
Total consumer loans
1,396,482
1,393,106
1,391,494
1,390,652
1,377,600
Total gross loans, net of deferred fees
3,631,767
3,619,556
3,622,521
3,643,766
3,602,627
Less-allowance for credit losses
(39,914)
(40,166)
(40,157)
(40,441)
(40,682)
Total loans, net
$
3,591,853
3,579,390
3,582,364
3,603,325
3,561,945
DEPOSIT COMPOSITION - Unaudited
Quarter Ended
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
(dollars in thousands)
2024
2024
2024
2024
2023
Non-interest bearing
$
683,081
689,749
683,291
671,708
674,167
Interest bearing:
NOW accounts
314,588
339,412
293,875
293,064
310,218
Money market accounts
1,438,530
1,423,403
1,562,786
1,603,796
1,605,278
Savings
31,976
29,283
28,739
32,248
31,669
Time, less than $250,000
193,562
223,582
219,532
206,657
190,167
Time and out-of-market deposits, $250,000 and over
774,028
813,396
671,646
653,208
568,065
Total deposits
$
3,435,765
3,518,825
3,459,869
3,460,681
3,379,564
Footnotes to tables:
(1) Total revenue is the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.
(2) The tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income adjusts the yield for assets earning tax-exempt income to a comparable yield on a taxable basis.
(3) Annualized for the respective three-month period.
(4) Noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.
(5) Excludes mortgage loans held for sale.
(6) Excludes out of market deposits and time deposits greater than $250,000 totaling $774,028,000.
(7) December 31, 2024 ratios are preliminary.
(8) The common equity tier 1 ratio is calculated as the sum of common equity divided by risk-weighted assets.
(9) The tangible common equity ratio is calculated as total equity less preferred stock divided by total assets.
(10) Includes mortgage loans held for sale.
ABOUT SOUTHERN FIRST BANCSHARES
Southern First Bancshares, Inc., Greenville, South Carolina is a registered bank holding company incorporated under the laws of South Carolina. The company's wholly owned subsidiary, Southern First Bank, is the second largest bank headquartered in South Carolina. Southern First Bank has been providing financial services since 1999 and now operates in 12 locations in the Greenville, Columbia, and Charleston markets of South Carolina as well as the Charlotte, Triangle and Triad regions of North Carolina and Atlanta, Georgia. Southern First Bancshares has consolidated assets of approximately $4.1 billion and its common stock is traded on The NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "SFST." More information can be found at www.southernfirst.com.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements in this news release contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to future plans and expectations, and are thus prospective. Such forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "preliminary", "intend," "plan," "target," "continue," "lasting," and "project," as well as similar expressions. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Therefore, we can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by our company or any person that the future events, plans, or expectations contemplated by our company will be achieved.
The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: (1) competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions may increase significantly and have an effect on pricing, spending, third-party relationships and revenues; (2) the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which the company conducts operations may be different than expected; (3) the rate of delinquencies and amounts of charge-offs, the level of allowance for credit loss, the rates of loan and deposit growth as well as pricing of each product, or adverse changes in asset quality in our loan portfolio, which may result in increased credit risk-related losses and expenses; (4) changes in legislation, regulation, policies, or administrative practices, whether by judicial, governmental, or legislative action, including, but not limited to, changes affecting oversight of the financial services industry or consumer protection; (5) the impact of changes to Congress and the office of the President on the regulatory landscape and capital markets; (6) adverse conditions in the stock market, the public debt market and other capital markets (including changes in interest rate conditions) could continue to have a negative impact on the company; (7) changes in interest rates, which may continue to affect the company's net income, interest expense, prepayment penalty income, mortgage banking income, and other future cash flows, or the market value of the company's assets, including its investment securities; (8) elevated inflation which may cause adverse risk to the overall economy, and could indirectly pose challenges to our clients and to our business; (9) any increase in FDIC assessments which have increased and may continue to increase our cost of doing business; and (10) changes in accounting principles, policies, practices, or guidelines. Additional factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in our reports (such as Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K) filed with the SEC and available at the SEC's Internet site (http://www.sec.gov). All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the company or any person acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by the cautionary statements above. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made, except as required by law.
