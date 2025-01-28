Anzeige
WKN: A0JL3S | ISIN: US2041661024 | Ticker-Symbol: D6I
Tradegate
28.01.25
14:26 Uhr
158,00 Euro
+6,00
+3,95 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
COMMVAULT SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COMMVAULT SYSTEMS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
155,00159,0014:54
155,00160,0014:27
PR Newswire
28.01.2025 13:45 Uhr
30 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Commvault Announces Fiscal 2025 Third Quarter Financial Results

Finanznachrichten News

TINTON FALLS, N.J., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault [Nasdaq: CVLT] today announced its financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended December 31, 2024.

"Once again, Commvault has delivered a record-breaking quarter with accelerating revenue growth," said Sanjay Mirchandani, President and CEO, Commvault. "Our innovative approach to cyber resilience continues to win large net-new accounts and fuel our expansion business. As we look to the future, we believe our unified platform which enables customers to anticipate, prepare for, and recover from inevitable attacks will be more critical than ever."

Notes are contained on the last page of this Press Release.

Fiscal 2025 Third Quarter Highlights -

  • Total revenues were $262.6 million, up 21% year over year
  • Total annualized recurring revenue (ARR)1 grew to $890 million, up 18% year over year, or 21% on a constant currency basis2
  • Subscription revenue was $158.3 million, up 39% year over year
  • Subscription ARR1 grew to $734 million, up 29% year over year, or 32% on a constant currency basis2
  • Income from operations (EBIT) was $13.6 million, an operating margin of 5.2%
  • Non-GAAP EBIT3 was $54.6 million, an operating margin of 20.8%
  • Operating cash flow was $30.1 million, with free cash flow3 of $29.9 million
  • Third quarter share repurchases were $31.9 million, or approximately 200,000 shares of common stock

Financial Outlook for Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 20254 -

We are providing the following guidance for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025:

  • Total revenues are expected to be between $260 million and $264 million
  • Subscription revenue is expected to be between $160 million and $164 million
  • Non-GAAP operating margin3 is expected to be between 20% and 21%

We are providing the following updated guidance for the full fiscal year 2025:

  • Total revenues are expected to be between $980 million and $985 million
  • Total ARR1 is expected to grow between 19% and 20% year over year
  • Subscription revenue is expected to be between $575 million and $580 million
  • Subscription ARR1 is expected to grow between 28% and 30% year over year
  • Non-GAAP operating margin3 is expected to be between 20% and 21%
  • Free cash flow3 is expected to be between $170 million and $200 million

The above statements are based on the incorporation of actual third quarter results and current targets. These statements are forward-looking and made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions discussed in detail below. We do not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

Conference Call Information
Commvault will host a conference call today, January 28, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (5:30 a.m. Pacific Time) to discuss quarterly results. The live webcast and call dial-in numbers can be accessed by registering under the "News & Events" section of Commvault's website at ir.commvault.com under the "Investor Events" heading. An archived webcast of this conference call will also be available following the call.

About Commvault
Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) is the gold standard in cyber resilience, helping more than 100,000 organizations keep data safe and businesses resilient and moving forward. Today, Commvault offers the only cyber resilience platform that combines the best data security and rapid recovery at enterprise scale across any workload, anywhere-at the lowest TCO.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding financial projections, which are subject to risks and uncertainties, such as competitive factors, difficulties and delays inherent in the development, manufacturing, marketing and sale of software products and related services, general economic conditions, outcome of litigation and others. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties affecting Commvault's business, see "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in our annual report on Form 10-K and "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in our most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q. Statements regarding Commvault's beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results. Commvault does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements.

Revenue Overview
($ in thousands)


Q3'24


Q4'24


Q1'25


Q2'25


Q3'25

Revenue Summary:










Subscription

$ 114,247


$ 119,873


$ 124,080


$ 134,038


$ 158,321

Perpetual license

14,874


15,196


13,736


10,522


16,423

Customer support

76,812


77,025


76,288


77,688


77,078

Other services

10,875


11,198


10,568


11,030


10,808

Total revenues

$ 216,808


$ 223,292


$ 224,672


$ 233,278


$ 262,630












Q3'24


Q4'24


Q1'25


Q2'25


Q3'25

Y/Y Growth:










Subscription

31 %


27 %


28 %


37 %


39 %

Perpetual license

(25) %


(13) %


4 %


(27) %


10 %

Customer support

(1) %


- %


(1) %


1 %


- %

Other services

6 %


(20) %


(2) %


(7) %


(1) %

Total revenues

11 %


10 %


13 %


16 %


21 %

Constant Currency
($ in thousands)

The constant currency impact is calculated using the average foreign exchange rates from the prior year period and applying these rates to foreign-denominated revenues in the current corresponding period. Commvault analyzes revenue growth on a constant currency basis in order to provide a comparable framework for assessing how the business performed excluding the effect of foreign currency fluctuations. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, the measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.


Subscription


Perpetual
license


Customer
support


Other
services


Total

Q3'24 Revenue as Reported (GAAP)

$ 114,247


$ 14,874


$ 76,812


$ 10,875


$ 216,808

Q3'25 Revenue as Reported (GAAP)

$ 158,321


$ 16,423


$ 77,078


$ 10,808


$ 262,630

% Change Y/Y (GAAP)

39 %


10 %


- %


(1) %


21 %

Constant Currency Impact

$ 954


$ 128


$ 85


$ 386


$ 1,553

% Change Y/Y Constant Currency

39 %


11 %


- %


3 %


22 %

Revenues by Geography
($ in thousands)

Our Americas region includes the United States, Canada, and Latin America. Our International region primarily includes Europe, Middle East, Africa, Australia, India, Southeast Asia, and China.


Q3'24


Q4'24


Q1'25


Q2'25


Q3'25


Revenue

Y/Y
Growth


Revenue

Y/Y
Growth


Revenue

Y/Y
Growth


Revenue

Y/Y
Growth


Revenue

Y/Y
Growth

Americas

$ 125,052

16 %


$ 131,069

7 %


$ 138,725

14 %


$ 144,408

20 %


$ 155,435

24 %

International

91,756

6 %


92,223

14 %


85,947

13 %


88,870

10 %


107,195

17 %

Total revenues

$ 216,808

11 %


$ 223,292

10 %


$ 224,672

13 %


$ 233,278

16 %


$ 262,630

21 %

Total ARR and Subscription ARR1
($ in thousands)


Q3'24


Q4'24


Q1'25


Q2'25


Q3'25

Total ARR1

$ 752,480


$ 769,946


$ 802,709


$ 853,265


$ 889,628

Subscription ARR1

$ 571,125


$ 596,667


$ 635,910


$ 687,050


$ 734,212

Income from Operations (EBIT)

  • Income from operations (EBIT) was $13.6 million, an operating margin of 5.2%
  • Non-GAAP EBIT3 was $54.6 million, an operating margin of 20.8%

GAAP and Non-GAAP Net Income3

  • GAAP net income was $11.0 million, or $0.24 per diluted share
  • Non-GAAP net income3 was $42.6 million, or $0.94 per diluted share

Cash Summary and Share Repurchases

  • Cash flow from operations was $30.1 million in the third quarter
  • As of December 31, 2024, ending cash and cash equivalents was approximately $243.6 million
  • During the third quarter, Commvault repurchased $31.9 million, or approximately 200,000 shares, of common stock at an average share price of approximately $160.07 per share

Table I

Commvault Systems, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended
December 31,


Nine Months Ended
December 31,


2024


2023


2024


2023

Revenues:








Subscription

$ 158,321


$ 114,247


$ 416,439


$ 309,294

Perpetual license

16,423


14,874


40,681


42,417

Customer support

77,078


76,812


231,054


230,746

Other services

10,808


10,875


32,406


33,498

Total revenues

262,630


216,808


720,580


615,955

Cost of revenues:








Subscription

26,026


15,914


63,098


42,920

Perpetual license

410


798


1,188


1,852

Customer support

14,360


15,091


43,934


44,946

Other services

7,823


7,258


23,049


22,746

Total cost of revenues

48,619


39,061


131,269


112,464

Gross margin

214,011


177,747


589,311


503,491

Operating expenses:








Sales and marketing

116,068


91,697


313,965


260,536

Research and development

40,010


34,392


106,953


97,084

General and administrative

35,133


29,098


100,101


84,059

Restructuring

3,969


-


9,214


-

Change in contingent consideration

2,486


-


2,486


-

Depreciation and amortization

2,730


1,509


6,671


4,647

Impairment charges

-


-


2,910


-

Total operating expenses

200,396


156,696


542,300


446,326

Income from operations

13,615


21,051


47,011


57,165

Interest income

1,564


1,381


5,098


3,530

Interest expense

(104)


(103)


(313)


(311)

Other income (expense), net

31


(13)


624


174

Income before income taxes

15,106


22,316


52,420


60,558

Income tax expense

4,085


5,176


7,307


17,772

Net income

$ 11,021


$ 17,140


$ 45,113


$ 42,786

Net income per common share:








Basic

$ 0.25


$ 0.39


$ 1.03


$ 0.97

Diluted

$ 0.24


$ 0.38


$ 1.00


$ 0.95

Weighted average common shares outstanding:








Basic

43,889


43,862


43,779


43,956

Diluted

45,184


44,799


45,177


45,020

Table II

Commvault Systems, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)



December 31,


March 31,



2024


2024

ASSETS

Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents


$ 243,575


$ 312,754

Trade accounts receivable, net


271,363


222,683

Assets held for sale


34,770


38,680

Other current assets


27,025


21,009

Total current assets


576,733


595,126






Deferred tax assets, net


117,575


111,181

Property and equipment, net


7,273


7,961

Operating lease assets


10,907


10,545

Deferred commissions cost


67,839


62,837

Intangible assets, net


21,912


1,042

Goodwill


186,406


127,780

Other assets


35,111


27,441

Total assets


$ 1,023,756


$ 943,913






LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:





Accounts payable


$ 88


$ 299

Accrued liabilities


128,957


117,244

Current portion of operating lease liabilities


4,970


4,935

Deferred revenue


377,723


362,450

Total current liabilities


511,738


484,928






Deferred revenue, less current portion


210,530


168,472

Deferred tax liabilities


3,344


1,717

Long-term operating lease liabilities


6,631


7,155

Other liabilities


3,664


3,556






Total stockholders' equity


287,849


278,085

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$ 1,023,756


$ 943,913

Table III

Commvault Systems, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended
December 31,


Nine Months Ended
December 31,


2024


2023


2024


2023

Cash flows from operating activities








Net income

$ 11,021


$ 17,140


$ 45,113


$ 42,786

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:








Depreciation and amortization

2,759


1,538


6,758


4,734

Noncash stock-based compensation

31,463


24,602


84,270


71,941

Noncash change in fair value of equity securities

167


13


32


(174)

Noncash change in fair value of contingent consideration

2,486


-


2,486


-

Noncash impairment charges

-


-


2,910


-

Noncash operating lease expense

1,378


1,655


4,326


4,246

Deferred income taxes

2,203


-


(6,280)


-

Amortization of deferred commissions cost

8,279


6,795


23,756


19,544

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:








Trade accounts receivable, net

(88,550)


(28,921)


(65,437)


(20,676)

Operating lease liabilities

(1,200)


(1,301)


(5,173)


(3,827)

Other current assets and Other assets

4,778


5,802


436


1,970

Deferred commissions cost

(12,112)


(7,980)


(29,532)


(20,541)

Accounts payable

(1,035)


76


(1,240)


108

Accrued liabilities

21,927


4,815


10,095


852

Deferred revenue

46,080


20,697


57,910


22,443

Other liabilities

502


(492)


(3)


407

Net cash provided by operating activities

30,146


44,439


130,427


123,813

Cash flows from investing activities








Purchase of property and equipment

(262)


(1,814)


(2,973)


(3,227)

Purchase of equity securities

(207)


(490)


(788)


(1,062)

Business combination, net of cash acquired

(44,909)


-


(65,909)


-

Net cash used in investing activities

(45,378)


(2,304)


(69,670)


(4,289)

Cash flows from financing activities








Repurchase of common stock

(31,899)


(51,298)


(135,194)


(133,655)

Proceeds from stock-based compensation plans

-


1,385


11,100


7,753

Net cash used in financing activities

(31,899)


(49,913)


(124,094)


(125,902)

Effects of exchange rate - changes in cash

(12,365)


8,801


(5,842)


2,910

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(59,496)


1,023


(69,179)


(3,468)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

303,071


283,287


312,754


287,778

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 243,575


$ 284,310


$ 243,575


$ 284,310









Supplemental disclosures of noncash activities








Issuance of common stock for business combination

$ -


$ -


$ 4,900


$ -

Operating lease liabilities arising from obtaining right-of-use assets

$ 220


$ 798


$ 4,687


$ 5,493

Table IV

Commvault Systems, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended
December 31,


Nine Months Ended
December 31,


2024


2023


2024


2023

Non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliation:








GAAP income from operations

$ 13,615


$ 21,051


$ 47,011


$ 57,165

Noncash stock-based compensation5

31,156


24,602


79,775


71,941

FICA and payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation6

1,557


727


3,692


2,212

Restructuring7

3,969


-


9,214


-

Amortization of intangible assets8

1,383


312


2,529


938

Litigation settlement9

-


-


675


-

Business combination costs10

415


-


2,340


-

Noncash impairment charges11

-


-


2,910


-

Change in contingent consideration12

2,486


-


2,486


-

Non-GAAP income from operations

$ 54,581


$ 46,692


$ 150,632


$ 132,256









GAAP net income

$ 11,021


$ 17,140


$ 45,113


$ 42,786

Noncash stock-based compensation5

31,156


24,602


79,775


71,941

FICA and payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation6

1,557


727


3,692


2,212

Restructuring7

3,969


-


9,214


-

Amortization of intangible assets8

1,383


312


2,529


938

Litigation settlement9

-


-


675


-

Business combination costs10

415


-


2,340


-

Noncash impairment charges11

-


-


2,910


-

Change in contingent consideration12

2,486


-


2,486


-

Non-GAAP provision for income taxes adjustment13

(9,373)


(7,772)


(30,143)


(18,853)

Non-GAAP net income

$ 42,614


$ 35,009


$ 118,591


$ 99,024









GAAP diluted earnings per share

$ 0.24


$ 0.38


$ 1.00


$ 0.95

Noncash stock-based compensation5

0.69


0.55


1.77


1.60

FICA and payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation6

0.03


0.02


0.08


0.05

Restructuring7

0.09


-


0.20


-

Amortization of intangible assets8

0.03


0.01


0.06


0.02

Litigation settlement9

-


-


0.01


-

Business combination costs10

0.01


-


0.05


-

Noncash impairment charges11

-


-


0.06


-

Change in contingent consideration12

0.06


-


0.06


-

Non-GAAP provision for income taxes adjustment13

(0.21)


(0.18)


(0.66)


(0.42)

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share

$ 0.94


$ 0.78


$ 2.63


$ 2.20

GAAP diluted weighted average shares outstanding

45,184


44,799


45,177


45,020



Three Months Ended
December 31,


Nine Months Ended
December 31,


2024


2023


2024


2023

Non-GAAP free cash flow reconciliation:








GAAP cash provided by operating activities

$ 30,146


$ 44,439


$ 130,427


$ 123,813

Purchase of property and equipment

(262)


(1,814)


(2,973)


(3,227)

Non-GAAP free cash flow

$ 29,884


$ 42,625


$ 127,454


$ 120,586

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Commvault has provided in this press release the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP income from operations (EBIT), non-GAAP income from operations margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, non-GAAP free cash flow, annualized recurring revenue (ARR) and subscription ARR. This financial information has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. Commvault uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate its business and make operating decisions. Commvault believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures, when used as a supplement to GAAP financial measures, provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends, and in comparing its financial results with other companies in Commvault's industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to the investment community. Commvault has also provided its revenues, ARR, and subscription ARR on a constant currency basis. Commvault analyzes revenue growth, ARR, and subscription ARR on a constant currency basis in order to provide a comparable framework for assessing how the business performed excluding the effect of foreign currency fluctuations.

All of these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, which are included in this press release.

Non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP income from operations margin. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude noncash stock-based compensation charges and additional Federal Insurance Contribution Act (FICA) and related payroll tax expense incurred by Commvault when employees exercise in-the-money stock options or vest in restricted stock awards. Commvault has also excluded restructuring costs, noncash amortization of intangible assets, litigation settlement, business combination costs, noncash impairment charges, and the change in the estimated fair value of contingent consideration from its non-GAAP results. These expenses are further discussed in Table IV. Commvault believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful metrics for management and investors because they compare Commvault's core operating results over multiple periods. When evaluating the performance of Commvault's operating results and developing short- and long-term plans, Commvault does not consider such expenses.

Although noncash stock-based compensation and the additional FICA and related payroll tax expenses are necessary to attract and retain employees, Commvault places its primary emphasis on stockholder dilution as compared to the accounting charges related to such equity compensation plans. Commvault believes that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude noncash stock-based compensation expense and the additional FICA and related payroll tax expenses incurred on stock option exercises and vesting of restricted stock awards allow investors to make meaningful comparisons between Commvault's operating results and those of other companies.

There are a number of limitations related to the use of non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP income from operations margin. The most significant limitation is that these non-GAAP financial measures exclude certain operating costs, primarily related to noncash stock-based compensation, which is of a recurring nature. Noncash stock-based compensation has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense in Commvault's operating results. In addition, noncash stock-based compensation is an important part of Commvault's employees' compensation and can have a significant impact on their performance. The following table presents the stock-based compensation expense included in cost of revenues, sales and marketing, research and development and general and administrative ($ in thousands):


Three Months Ended December 31,


Nine Months Ended December 31,


2024


2023


2024


2023

Cost of revenues

$ 1,465


$ 1,935


$ 4,420


$ 5,224

Sales and marketing

13,911


10,189


35,028


29,834

Research and development

7,084


5,451


17,803


16,183

General and administrative

8,696


7,027


22,524


20,700

Stock-based compensation expense

$ 31,156


$ 24,602


$ 79,775


$ 71,941

The table above excludes stock-based compensation expense related to the Company's restructuring activities described below in Note 7.

The components that Commvault excludes in its non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the components that its peer companies exclude when they report their non-GAAP financial measures. Due to the limitations related to the use of non-GAAP measures, Commvault's management assists investors by providing a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Commvault's management uses non-GAAP financial measures only in addition to, and in conjunction with, results presented in accordance with GAAP.

Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS).In addition to the adjustments discussed in non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS incorporates a non-GAAP effective tax rate of 24%. Beginning in fiscal 2025, Commvault lowered its estimated non-GAAP effective tax rate from 27% to 24%. Commvault believes that a 24% rate more closely aligns with its effective tax rate expectations over the next few years.

Commvault anticipates that in any given period its non-GAAP tax rate may be either higher or lower than the GAAP tax rate as evidenced by historical fluctuations. The GAAP tax rates in recent fiscal years were not meaningful percentages due to the dollar amount of GAAP pre-tax income. For the same reason as the GAAP tax rates, the estimated cash tax rates in recent fiscal years are not meaningful percentages. Commvault defines its cash tax rate as the total amount of cash income taxes payable for the fiscal year divided by consolidated GAAP pre-tax income. Over time, Commvault believes its GAAP and cash tax rates will align.

Commvault considers non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS useful metrics for Commvault management and its investors for the same basic reasons that Commvault uses non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP income from operations margin. In addition, the same limitations as well as management actions to compensate for such limitations described above also apply to Commvault's use of non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS.

Non-GAAP free cash flow. Commvault defines this non-GAAP financial measure as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment. Commvault considers non-GAAP free cash flow a useful metric for Commvault management and its investors in evaluating Commvault's ability to generate cash from its business operations. In addition, the same limitations as well as management actions to compensate for such limitations described above also apply to Commvault's use of non-GAAP free cash flow.

Forward-looking non-GAAP measures. In this press release, Commvault presents certain forward-looking non-GAAP metrics. Commvault cannot provide a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP metric without unreasonable efforts, as certain financial information, the probable significance of which may be material, is not available and cannot be reasonably estimated.

Notes

  1. Annualized recurring revenue (ARR) is defined as the annualized recurring value of all active contracts at the end of a reporting period. It includes the following contract types: subscription (including term license contracts, SaaS and utility software), maintenance contracts related to perpetual licenses, other extended maintenance contracts (enterprise support), and managed services. It excludes any element of the arrangement that is not expected to recur, primarily perpetual licenses and most professional services. Subscription ARR includes only term license contracts, SaaS and utility software arrangements. Contracts are annualized by dividing the total contract value by the number of days in the contract term, then multiplying by 365.

    ARR should be viewed independently of GAAP revenue, deferred revenue and unbilled revenue and is not intended to be combined with or to replace those items. ARR is not a forecast of future revenue. Management believes that reviewing this metric, in addition to GAAP results, helps investors and financial analysts understand the value of Commvault's recurring revenue streams presented on an annualized basis.

  2. Constant currency amounts for ARR and subscription ARR are calculated using the foreign exchange spot rate from the prior year period and applying this rate to foreign-denominated results in the current corresponding period. Commvault analyzes ARR and subscription ARR on a constant currency basis in order to provide a comparable framework for assessing how the business performed excluding the effect of foreign currency fluctuations. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations of the reported ARR and subscription ARR amounts to their respective constant currency amounts included in our "Q3'25 Earnings Presentation", which can be accessed under the "Financial Information" section of Commvault's website at ir.commvault.com.

  3. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results has been provided in Financial Statement Table IV included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included under the heading "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

  4. Commvault does not provide forward-looking guidance on a GAAP basis as certain financial information, the probable significance of which cannot be determined, is not available and cannot be reasonably estimated. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional explanation.

  5. Represents noncash stock-based compensation charges associated with restricted stock units granted and our Employee Stock Purchase Plan, exclusive of stock-based compensation expense related to Commvault's restructuring activities described below in Note 7.

  6. Represents additional FICA and related payroll tax expenses incurred by Commvault when employees exercise in-the-money stock options or vest in restricted stock awards.

  7. These restructuring charges relate primarily to severance and related costs associated with headcount reductions and stock-based compensation related to modifications of existing unvested awards granted to certain employees impacted by the restructuring plan.

  8. Represents noncash amortization of intangible assets.

  9. During the first quarter of fiscal 2025, we entered into a settlement agreement resulting in a payment of approximately $1.5 million which resolved certain legal matters. Approximately $0.7 million was recorded in general and administrative expenses for the nine months ended December 31, 2024, and the remaining $0.8 million was incurred in a prior period that is not presented in the consolidated statements of operations.

  10. During fiscal 2025, Commvault incurred costs related to the acquisitions of Appranix, Inc. and Clumio, Inc., including legal, accounting and advisory services. Management believes, when used as a supplement to GAAP results, that the exclusion of these costs will help investors and financial analysts understand Commvault's operating results and underlying operational trends as compared to other periods.

  11. Represents noncash impairment charges of assets held for sale.

  12. Represents the change in the estimated fair value of the contingent consideration arrangement related to the acquisition of Appranix, Inc.

  13. The provision for income taxes is adjusted to reflect Commvault's estimated non-GAAP effective tax rate of 24% for fiscal 2025, and 27% for fiscal 2024. Beginning in fiscal 2025, Commvault lowered its estimated non-GAAP effective tax rate from 27% to 24%. Commvault believes that a 24% rate more closely aligns with its effective tax rate expectations over the next few years.

SOURCE COMMVAULT

© 2025 PR Newswire
