Commvault Announces Fiscal 2025 Third Quarter Financial Results

TINTON FALLS, N.J., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault [Nasdaq: CVLT] today announced its financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended December 31, 2024.

"Once again, Commvault has delivered a record-breaking quarter with accelerating revenue growth," said Sanjay Mirchandani, President and CEO, Commvault. "Our innovative approach to cyber resilience continues to win large net-new accounts and fuel our expansion business. As we look to the future, we believe our unified platform which enables customers to anticipate, prepare for, and recover from inevitable attacks will be more critical than ever."

Fiscal 2025 Third Quarter Highlights -

Total revenues were $262.6 million, up 21% year over year

Total annualized recurring revenue (ARR) 1 grew to $890 million, up 18% year over year, or 21% on a constant currency basis 2

grew to $890 million, up 18% year over year, or 21% on a constant currency basis Subscription revenue was $158.3 million, up 39% year over year

Subscription ARR 1 grew to $734 million, up 29% year over year, or 32% on a constant currency basis 2

grew to $734 million, up 29% year over year, or 32% on a constant currency basis Income from operations (EBIT) was $13.6 million, an operating margin of 5.2%

Non-GAAP EBIT 3 was $54.6 million, an operating margin of 20.8%

was $54.6 million, an operating margin of 20.8% Operating cash flow was $30.1 million, with free cash flow 3 of $29.9 million

of $29.9 million Third quarter share repurchases were $31.9 million, or approximately 200,000 shares of common stock

Financial Outlook for Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 20254 -

We are providing the following guidance for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025:

Total revenues are expected to be between $260 million and $264 million

Subscription revenue is expected to be between $160 million and $164 million

Non-GAAP operating margin3 is expected to be between 20% and 21%

We are providing the following updated guidance for the full fiscal year 2025:

Total revenues are expected to be between $980 million and $985 million

Total ARR 1 is expected to grow between 19% and 20% year over year

is expected to grow between 19% and 20% year over year Subscription revenue is expected to be between $575 million and $580 million

Subscription ARR 1 is expected to grow between 28% and 30% year over year

is expected to grow between 28% and 30% year over year Non-GAAP operating margin 3 is expected to be between 20% and 21%

is expected to be between 20% and 21% Free cash flow3 is expected to be between $170 million and $200 million

The above statements are based on the incorporation of actual third quarter results and current targets. These statements are forward-looking and made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions discussed in detail below. We do not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

Conference Call Information

Commvault will host a conference call today, January 28, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (5:30 a.m. Pacific Time) to discuss quarterly results. The live webcast and call dial-in numbers can be accessed by registering under the "News & Events" section of Commvault's website at ir.commvault.com under the "Investor Events" heading. An archived webcast of this conference call will also be available following the call.

About Commvault

Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) is the gold standard in cyber resilience, helping more than 100,000 organizations keep data safe and businesses resilient and moving forward. Today, Commvault offers the only cyber resilience platform that combines the best data security and rapid recovery at enterprise scale across any workload, anywhere-at the lowest TCO.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding financial projections, which are subject to risks and uncertainties, such as competitive factors, difficulties and delays inherent in the development, manufacturing, marketing and sale of software products and related services, general economic conditions, outcome of litigation and others. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties affecting Commvault's business, see "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in our annual report on Form 10-K and "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in our most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q. Statements regarding Commvault's beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results. Commvault does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements.

Revenue Overview

($ in thousands)



Q3'24

Q4'24

Q1'25

Q2'25

Q3'25 Revenue Summary:

















Subscription $ 114,247

$ 119,873

$ 124,080

$ 134,038

$ 158,321 Perpetual license 14,874

15,196

13,736

10,522

16,423 Customer support 76,812

77,025

76,288

77,688

77,078 Other services 10,875

11,198

10,568

11,030

10,808 Total revenues $ 216,808

$ 223,292

$ 224,672

$ 233,278

$ 262,630





















Q3'24

Q4'24

Q1'25

Q2'25

Q3'25 Y/Y Growth:

















Subscription 31 %

27 %

28 %

37 %

39 % Perpetual license (25) %

(13) %

4 %

(27) %

10 % Customer support (1) %

- %

(1) %

1 %

- % Other services 6 %

(20) %

(2) %

(7) %

(1) % Total revenues 11 %

10 %

13 %

16 %

21 %

Constant Currency

($ in thousands)

The constant currency impact is calculated using the average foreign exchange rates from the prior year period and applying these rates to foreign-denominated revenues in the current corresponding period. Commvault analyzes revenue growth on a constant currency basis in order to provide a comparable framework for assessing how the business performed excluding the effect of foreign currency fluctuations. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, the measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.



Subscription

Perpetual

license

Customer

support

Other

services

Total Q3'24 Revenue as Reported (GAAP) $ 114,247

$ 14,874

$ 76,812

$ 10,875

$ 216,808 Q3'25 Revenue as Reported (GAAP) $ 158,321

$ 16,423

$ 77,078

$ 10,808

$ 262,630 % Change Y/Y (GAAP) 39 %

10 %

- %

(1) %

21 % Constant Currency Impact $ 954

$ 128

$ 85

$ 386

$ 1,553 % Change Y/Y Constant Currency 39 %

11 %

- %

3 %

22 %

Revenues by Geography

($ in thousands)

Our Americas region includes the United States, Canada, and Latin America. Our International region primarily includes Europe, Middle East, Africa, Australia, India, Southeast Asia, and China.



Q3'24

Q4'24

Q1'25

Q2'25

Q3'25

Revenue Y/Y

Growth

Revenue Y/Y

Growth

Revenue Y/Y

Growth

Revenue Y/Y

Growth

Revenue Y/Y

Growth Americas $ 125,052 16 %

$ 131,069 7 %

$ 138,725 14 %

$ 144,408 20 %

$ 155,435 24 % International 91,756 6 %

92,223 14 %

85,947 13 %

88,870 10 %

107,195 17 % Total revenues $ 216,808 11 %

$ 223,292 10 %

$ 224,672 13 %

$ 233,278 16 %

$ 262,630 21 %

Total ARR and Subscription ARR1

($ in thousands)



Q3'24

Q4'24

Q1'25

Q2'25

Q3'25 Total ARR1 $ 752,480

$ 769,946

$ 802,709

$ 853,265

$ 889,628 Subscription ARR1 $ 571,125

$ 596,667

$ 635,910

$ 687,050

$ 734,212

Income from Operations (EBIT)

Income from operations (EBIT) was $13.6 million, an operating margin of 5.2%

Non-GAAP EBIT3 was $54.6 million, an operating margin of 20.8%

GAAP and Non-GAAP Net Income3

GAAP net income was $11.0 million, or $0.24 per diluted share

Non-GAAP net income3 was $42.6 million, or $0.94 per diluted share

Cash Summary and Share Repurchases

Cash flow from operations was $30.1 million in the third quarter

As of December 31, 2024, ending cash and cash equivalents was approximately $243.6 million

During the third quarter, Commvault repurchased $31.9 million, or approximately 200,000 shares, of common stock at an average share price of approximately $160.07 per share

Table I Commvault Systems, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31,

Nine Months Ended

December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Revenues:













Subscription $ 158,321

$ 114,247

$ 416,439

$ 309,294 Perpetual license 16,423

14,874

40,681

42,417 Customer support 77,078

76,812

231,054

230,746 Other services 10,808

10,875

32,406

33,498 Total revenues 262,630

216,808

720,580

615,955 Cost of revenues:













Subscription 26,026

15,914

63,098

42,920 Perpetual license 410

798

1,188

1,852 Customer support 14,360

15,091

43,934

44,946 Other services 7,823

7,258

23,049

22,746 Total cost of revenues 48,619

39,061

131,269

112,464 Gross margin 214,011

177,747

589,311

503,491 Operating expenses:













Sales and marketing 116,068

91,697

313,965

260,536 Research and development 40,010

34,392

106,953

97,084 General and administrative 35,133

29,098

100,101

84,059 Restructuring 3,969

-

9,214

- Change in contingent consideration 2,486

-

2,486

- Depreciation and amortization 2,730

1,509

6,671

4,647 Impairment charges -

-

2,910

- Total operating expenses 200,396

156,696

542,300

446,326 Income from operations 13,615

21,051

47,011

57,165 Interest income 1,564

1,381

5,098

3,530 Interest expense (104)

(103)

(313)

(311) Other income (expense), net 31

(13)

624

174 Income before income taxes 15,106

22,316

52,420

60,558 Income tax expense 4,085

5,176

7,307

17,772 Net income $ 11,021

$ 17,140

$ 45,113

$ 42,786 Net income per common share:













Basic $ 0.25

$ 0.39

$ 1.03

$ 0.97 Diluted $ 0.24

$ 0.38

$ 1.00

$ 0.95 Weighted average common shares outstanding:













Basic 43,889

43,862

43,779

43,956 Diluted 45,184

44,799

45,177

45,020

Table II Commvault Systems, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited)



December 31,

March 31,



2024

2024 ASSETS Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 243,575

$ 312,754 Trade accounts receivable, net

271,363

222,683 Assets held for sale

34,770

38,680 Other current assets

27,025

21,009 Total current assets

576,733

595,126









Deferred tax assets, net

117,575

111,181 Property and equipment, net

7,273

7,961 Operating lease assets

10,907

10,545 Deferred commissions cost

67,839

62,837 Intangible assets, net

21,912

1,042 Goodwill

186,406

127,780 Other assets

35,111

27,441 Total assets

$ 1,023,756

$ 943,913









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 88

$ 299 Accrued liabilities

128,957

117,244 Current portion of operating lease liabilities

4,970

4,935 Deferred revenue

377,723

362,450 Total current liabilities

511,738

484,928









Deferred revenue, less current portion

210,530

168,472 Deferred tax liabilities

3,344

1,717 Long-term operating lease liabilities

6,631

7,155 Other liabilities

3,664

3,556









Total stockholders' equity

287,849

278,085 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,023,756

$ 943,913

Table III Commvault Systems, Inc.



Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31,

Nine Months Ended

December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Cash flows from operating activities













Net income $ 11,021

$ 17,140

$ 45,113

$ 42,786 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 2,759

1,538

6,758

4,734 Noncash stock-based compensation 31,463

24,602

84,270

71,941 Noncash change in fair value of equity securities 167

13

32

(174) Noncash change in fair value of contingent consideration 2,486

-

2,486

- Noncash impairment charges -

-

2,910

- Noncash operating lease expense 1,378

1,655

4,326

4,246 Deferred income taxes 2,203

-

(6,280)

- Amortization of deferred commissions cost 8,279

6,795

23,756

19,544 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Trade accounts receivable, net (88,550)

(28,921)

(65,437)

(20,676) Operating lease liabilities (1,200)

(1,301)

(5,173)

(3,827) Other current assets and Other assets 4,778

5,802

436

1,970 Deferred commissions cost (12,112)

(7,980)

(29,532)

(20,541) Accounts payable (1,035)

76

(1,240)

108 Accrued liabilities 21,927

4,815

10,095

852 Deferred revenue 46,080

20,697

57,910

22,443 Other liabilities 502

(492)

(3)

407 Net cash provided by operating activities 30,146

44,439

130,427

123,813 Cash flows from investing activities













Purchase of property and equipment (262)

(1,814)

(2,973)

(3,227) Purchase of equity securities (207)

(490)

(788)

(1,062) Business combination, net of cash acquired (44,909)

-

(65,909)

- Net cash used in investing activities (45,378)

(2,304)

(69,670)

(4,289) Cash flows from financing activities













Repurchase of common stock (31,899)

(51,298)

(135,194)

(133,655) Proceeds from stock-based compensation plans -

1,385

11,100

7,753 Net cash used in financing activities (31,899)

(49,913)

(124,094)

(125,902) Effects of exchange rate - changes in cash (12,365)

8,801

(5,842)

2,910 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (59,496)

1,023

(69,179)

(3,468) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 303,071

283,287

312,754

287,778 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 243,575

$ 284,310

$ 243,575

$ 284,310















Supplemental disclosures of noncash activities













Issuance of common stock for business combination $ -

$ -

$ 4,900

$ - Operating lease liabilities arising from obtaining right-of-use assets $ 220

$ 798

$ 4,687

$ 5,493

Table IV Commvault Systems, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31,

Nine Months Ended

December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliation:













GAAP income from operations $ 13,615

$ 21,051

$ 47,011

$ 57,165 Noncash stock-based compensation5 31,156

24,602

79,775

71,941 FICA and payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation6 1,557

727

3,692

2,212 Restructuring7 3,969

-

9,214

- Amortization of intangible assets8 1,383

312

2,529

938 Litigation settlement9 -

-

675

- Business combination costs10 415

-

2,340

- Noncash impairment charges11 -

-

2,910

- Change in contingent consideration12 2,486

-

2,486

- Non-GAAP income from operations $ 54,581

$ 46,692

$ 150,632

$ 132,256















GAAP net income $ 11,021

$ 17,140

$ 45,113

$ 42,786 Noncash stock-based compensation5 31,156

24,602

79,775

71,941 FICA and payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation6 1,557

727

3,692

2,212 Restructuring7 3,969

-

9,214

- Amortization of intangible assets8 1,383

312

2,529

938 Litigation settlement9 -

-

675

- Business combination costs10 415

-

2,340

- Noncash impairment charges11 -

-

2,910

- Change in contingent consideration12 2,486

-

2,486

- Non-GAAP provision for income taxes adjustment13 (9,373)

(7,772)

(30,143)

(18,853) Non-GAAP net income $ 42,614

$ 35,009

$ 118,591

$ 99,024















GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.24

$ 0.38

$ 1.00

$ 0.95 Noncash stock-based compensation5 0.69

0.55

1.77

1.60 FICA and payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation6 0.03

0.02

0.08

0.05 Restructuring7 0.09

-

0.20

- Amortization of intangible assets8 0.03

0.01

0.06

0.02 Litigation settlement9 -

-

0.01

- Business combination costs10 0.01

-

0.05

- Noncash impairment charges11 -

-

0.06

- Change in contingent consideration12 0.06

-

0.06

- Non-GAAP provision for income taxes adjustment13 (0.21)

(0.18)

(0.66)

(0.42) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.94

$ 0.78

$ 2.63

$ 2.20 GAAP diluted weighted average shares outstanding 45,184

44,799

45,177

45,020



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Nine Months Ended

December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Non-GAAP free cash flow reconciliation:













GAAP cash provided by operating activities $ 30,146

$ 44,439

$ 130,427

$ 123,813 Purchase of property and equipment (262)

(1,814)

(2,973)

(3,227) Non-GAAP free cash flow $ 29,884

$ 42,625

$ 127,454

$ 120,586

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Commvault has provided in this press release the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP income from operations (EBIT), non-GAAP income from operations margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, non-GAAP free cash flow, annualized recurring revenue (ARR) and subscription ARR. This financial information has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. Commvault uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate its business and make operating decisions. Commvault believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures, when used as a supplement to GAAP financial measures, provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends, and in comparing its financial results with other companies in Commvault's industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to the investment community. Commvault has also provided its revenues, ARR, and subscription ARR on a constant currency basis. Commvault analyzes revenue growth, ARR, and subscription ARR on a constant currency basis in order to provide a comparable framework for assessing how the business performed excluding the effect of foreign currency fluctuations.

All of these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, which are included in this press release.

Non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP income from operations margin. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude noncash stock-based compensation charges and additional Federal Insurance Contribution Act (FICA) and related payroll tax expense incurred by Commvault when employees exercise in-the-money stock options or vest in restricted stock awards. Commvault has also excluded restructuring costs, noncash amortization of intangible assets, litigation settlement, business combination costs, noncash impairment charges, and the change in the estimated fair value of contingent consideration from its non-GAAP results. These expenses are further discussed in Table IV. Commvault believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful metrics for management and investors because they compare Commvault's core operating results over multiple periods. When evaluating the performance of Commvault's operating results and developing short- and long-term plans, Commvault does not consider such expenses.

Although noncash stock-based compensation and the additional FICA and related payroll tax expenses are necessary to attract and retain employees, Commvault places its primary emphasis on stockholder dilution as compared to the accounting charges related to such equity compensation plans. Commvault believes that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude noncash stock-based compensation expense and the additional FICA and related payroll tax expenses incurred on stock option exercises and vesting of restricted stock awards allow investors to make meaningful comparisons between Commvault's operating results and those of other companies.

There are a number of limitations related to the use of non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP income from operations margin. The most significant limitation is that these non-GAAP financial measures exclude certain operating costs, primarily related to noncash stock-based compensation, which is of a recurring nature. Noncash stock-based compensation has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense in Commvault's operating results. In addition, noncash stock-based compensation is an important part of Commvault's employees' compensation and can have a significant impact on their performance. The following table presents the stock-based compensation expense included in cost of revenues, sales and marketing, research and development and general and administrative ($ in thousands):



Three Months Ended December 31,

Nine Months Ended December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Cost of revenues $ 1,465

$ 1,935

$ 4,420

$ 5,224 Sales and marketing 13,911

10,189

35,028

29,834 Research and development 7,084

5,451

17,803

16,183 General and administrative 8,696

7,027

22,524

20,700 Stock-based compensation expense $ 31,156

$ 24,602

$ 79,775

$ 71,941

The table above excludes stock-based compensation expense related to the Company's restructuring activities described below in Note 7.

The components that Commvault excludes in its non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the components that its peer companies exclude when they report their non-GAAP financial measures. Due to the limitations related to the use of non-GAAP measures, Commvault's management assists investors by providing a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Commvault's management uses non-GAAP financial measures only in addition to, and in conjunction with, results presented in accordance with GAAP.

Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS).In addition to the adjustments discussed in non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS incorporates a non-GAAP effective tax rate of 24%. Beginning in fiscal 2025, Commvault lowered its estimated non-GAAP effective tax rate from 27% to 24%. Commvault believes that a 24% rate more closely aligns with its effective tax rate expectations over the next few years.

Commvault anticipates that in any given period its non-GAAP tax rate may be either higher or lower than the GAAP tax rate as evidenced by historical fluctuations. The GAAP tax rates in recent fiscal years were not meaningful percentages due to the dollar amount of GAAP pre-tax income. For the same reason as the GAAP tax rates, the estimated cash tax rates in recent fiscal years are not meaningful percentages. Commvault defines its cash tax rate as the total amount of cash income taxes payable for the fiscal year divided by consolidated GAAP pre-tax income. Over time, Commvault believes its GAAP and cash tax rates will align.

Commvault considers non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS useful metrics for Commvault management and its investors for the same basic reasons that Commvault uses non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP income from operations margin. In addition, the same limitations as well as management actions to compensate for such limitations described above also apply to Commvault's use of non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS.

Non-GAAP free cash flow. Commvault defines this non-GAAP financial measure as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment. Commvault considers non-GAAP free cash flow a useful metric for Commvault management and its investors in evaluating Commvault's ability to generate cash from its business operations. In addition, the same limitations as well as management actions to compensate for such limitations described above also apply to Commvault's use of non-GAAP free cash flow.

Forward-looking non-GAAP measures. In this press release, Commvault presents certain forward-looking non-GAAP metrics. Commvault cannot provide a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP metric without unreasonable efforts, as certain financial information, the probable significance of which may be material, is not available and cannot be reasonably estimated.

Notes

Annualized recurring revenue (ARR) is defined as the annualized recurring value of all active contracts at the end of a reporting period. It includes the following contract types: subscription (including term license contracts, SaaS and utility software), maintenance contracts related to perpetual licenses, other extended maintenance contracts (enterprise support), and managed services. It excludes any element of the arrangement that is not expected to recur, primarily perpetual licenses and most professional services. Subscription ARR includes only term license contracts, SaaS and utility software arrangements. Contracts are annualized by dividing the total contract value by the number of days in the contract term, then multiplying by 365.



ARR should be viewed independently of GAAP revenue, deferred revenue and unbilled revenue and is not intended to be combined with or to replace those items. ARR is not a forecast of future revenue. Management believes that reviewing this metric, in addition to GAAP results, helps investors and financial analysts understand the value of Commvault's recurring revenue streams presented on an annualized basis.



Constant currency amounts for ARR and subscription ARR are calculated using the foreign exchange spot rate from the prior year period and applying this rate to foreign-denominated results in the current corresponding period. Commvault analyzes ARR and subscription ARR on a constant currency basis in order to provide a comparable framework for assessing how the business performed excluding the effect of foreign currency fluctuations. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations of the reported ARR and subscription ARR amounts to their respective constant currency amounts included in our "Q3'25 Earnings Presentation", which can be accessed under the "Financial Information" section of Commvault's website at ir.commvault.com .



A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results has been provided in Financial Statement Table IV included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included under the heading "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures."



Commvault does not provide forward-looking guidance on a GAAP basis as certain financial information, the probable significance of which cannot be determined, is not available and cannot be reasonably estimated. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional explanation.



Represents noncash stock-based compensation charges associated with restricted stock units granted and our Employee Stock Purchase Plan, exclusive of stock-based compensation expense related to Commvault's restructuring activities described below in Note 7.



Represents additional FICA and related payroll tax expenses incurred by Commvault when employees exercise in-the-money stock options or vest in restricted stock awards.



These restructuring charges relate primarily to severance and related costs associated with headcount reductions and stock-based compensation related to modifications of existing unvested awards granted to certain employees impacted by the restructuring plan.



Represents noncash amortization of intangible assets.



During the first quarter of fiscal 2025, we entered into a settlement agreement resulting in a payment of approximately $1.5 million which resolved certain legal matters. Approximately $0.7 million was recorded in general and administrative expenses for the nine months ended December 31, 2024, and the remaining $0.8 million was incurred in a prior period that is not presented in the consolidated statements of operations.



During fiscal 2025, Commvault incurred costs related to the acquisitions of Appranix, Inc. and Clumio, Inc., including legal, accounting and advisory services. Management believes, when used as a supplement to GAAP results, that the exclusion of these costs will help investors and financial analysts understand Commvault's operating results and underlying operational trends as compared to other periods.



Represents noncash impairment charges of assets held for sale.



Represents the change in the estimated fair value of the contingent consideration arrangement related to the acquisition of Appranix, Inc.



The provision for income taxes is adjusted to reflect Commvault's estimated non-GAAP effective tax rate of 24% for fiscal 2025, and 27% for fiscal 2024. Beginning in fiscal 2025, Commvault lowered its estimated non-GAAP effective tax rate from 27% to 24%. Commvault believes that a 24% rate more closely aligns with its effective tax rate expectations over the next few years.

