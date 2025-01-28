Camden National Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter And Year End 2024 Financial Results

Fourth Quarter Net Interest Margin Expansion and Solid Earnings Set the Stage Heading Into 2025
CAMDEN, Maine, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ: CAC; "Camden National" or the "Company") today reported earnings for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, of $14.7 million and diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $1.00, an increase of 12% and 11%, respectively, over the third quarter of 2024.
On January 2, 2025, the Company announced the successful closing of its merger with Northway Financial, Inc. ("Northway"), the parent company of Northway Bank. The all-stock transaction was originally announced on September 10, 2024. As of the closing, the combined institution had total assets of approximately $7.0 billion and 73 branches in Maine and New Hampshire. The conversion of Northway's banking products and services to Camden National systems is expected to occur in mid-March 2025.
Excluding the merger and acquisition costs incurred in the fourth quarter of 2024, on a non-GAAP basis, core net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $15.1 million and core diluted EPS was $1.03, an increase of 9% and 8%, respectively, over the third quarter of 2024.
"We are pleased with our fourth quarter and full-year financial performance. These results reflect our team's collective efforts and commitment to serving our customers and communities," said Simon Griffiths, president and chief executive officer of Camden National Corporation. "We enter 2025 with tremendous momentum across our franchise, highlighted by our fourth quarter financial results, which included core earnings growth of 9% for the quarter and signs of profitability returning to historical levels as our return on average assets surpassed 1%. As we enter 2025, we are excited to welcome our neighbors from Northway and bolster our franchise in New Hampshire. We remain confident in our plan to build the premier Northern New England community bank, and our strong 2024 financial performance provides us a solid foundation to do so."
For the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company reported net income of $53.0 million and diluted EPS of $3.62, each an increase of 22% over the year ended December 31, 2023. On a non-GAAP basis, core net income for the year ended December 31, 2024, was $53.4 million and core diluted EPS was $3.65, each an increase of 1% over the year ended December 31, 2023.
FOURTH QUARTER 2024 HIGHLIGHTS*
- Our net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 2.57%, an increase of 11 basis points over the third quarter of 2024.
- For the fourth quarter of 2024, our return on average assets was 1.01%, our return on average equity was 10.99%, and, on a non-GAAP basis, our return on average tangible equity was 13.50%. Excluding merger and acquisition costs, on a non-GAAP basis, our core return on average assets was 1.04% and our core return on average tangible equity was 13.88%.
- For the fourth quarter of 2024, our efficiency ratio on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis was 59.62% and 58.51%, respectively, showing continued momentum.
- At and for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, asset quality remained strong without any signs of systemic stress. Loans 30-89 days past due at December 31, 2024, remained low and were 0.05% of total loans, an increase of 2 basis points from September 30, 2024. Non-performing loans at December 31, 2024, were 0.16% of total loans, an improvement of 1 basis point compared to September 30, 2024.
- At December 31, 2024, our capital position remained strong and well in excess of regulatory capital ratios. Our common equity ratio was 9.15%, and on a non-GAAP basis, our tangible common equity ratio was 7.64%, a slight decrease of 7 and 5 basis points, respectively, from September 30, 2024.
FINANCIAL CONDITION
As of December 31, 2024, total assets were $5.8 billion compared to $5.7 billion as of September 30, 2024.
Cash balances totaled $215.0 million at December 31, 2024, an increase of 54% since September 30, 2024. The increase is temporary, and we anticipate cash balances decreasing to prior period levels in the first quarter of 2025, in part as a result of the Company taking actions in early January 2025 to pay-off higher cost term borrowings of Northway and expected normal deposit outflows in the first quarter of each year due to seasonality within our markets.
Investments totaled $1.1 billion on December 31, 2024, a decrease of 2% since September 30, 2024. In the fourth quarter of 2024, the decrease in investment balances was due to the shifts in the interest rate environment, this led to a $17.7 million decrease in the fair value of our available-for-sale ("AFS") investment portfolio. As of December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024, the duration of the Company's total investment portfolio was 5.2 years and 5.3 years, respectively. The duration of the AFS investment portfolio for both December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024, was 4.3 years.
Loans totaled $4.1 billion on December 31, 2024, remaining largely consistent with reported balances as of September 30, 2024. During the fourth quarter of 2024, a few larger loan payoffs muted our commercial and commercial real estate loan growth. At December 31, 2024, our committed commercial and commercial real estate loan pipelines totaled $45.4 million. Within our retail loan business, we continue to sell the majority of our residential mortgage production. Our funded residential mortgage production for the fourth quarter was 14% higher than the previous quarter, and we sold 58% of our total fourth quarter residential mortgage production. Our committed retail loan production at December 31, 2024, totaled $41.8 million.
As of and for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, the Company's asset quality remained very strong across all key metrics. At December 31, 2024, loans 30-89 days past due were 0.05% of total loans, non-performing assets were 0.11% of total assets, and annualized net charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2024 were 0.04% of average loans. We continue to review our loan portfolio regularly for any potential concerns, and as of December 31, 2024, we have not identified any signs of systemic stress or elevated risks across our loan portfolio. The Company's allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans increased by 1 basis point in the fourth quarter of 2024 to 0.87%. At December 31, 2024, the ACL was 5.5 times the total non-performing loans, increasing from 5.1 times as of September 30, 2024.
Deposits totaled $4.6 billion on December 31, 2024, an increase of 1% since September 30, 2024. On a non-GAAP basis, core deposits grew 2% in the fourth quarter of 2024 to $3.9 billion, primarily driven by the continued growth within savings deposits of 7% in the quarter and a temporary deposit of $61.8 million deposited by one large customer relationship that we anticipate being drawn down in the first quarter of 2025.
As of December 31, 2024, the Company's regulatory capital ratios were each well in excess of regulatory capital requirements. The Company's common equity ratio was 9.15%, and, on a non-GAAP basis, its tangible common equity ratio was 7.64%, a decrease of 7 and 5 basis points, respectively, from September 30, 2024. The decrease in the common equity ratio and tangible common equity ratios was driven by the shift in the interest rate curve, which drove down the valuation on the Company's AFS investment portfolio between quarters.
The Company announced a cash dividend of $0.42 per share, representing an annualized dividend yield of 3.93%, based on the Company's closing share price of $42.74 as reported by NASDAQ on December 31, 2024, payable on January 31, 2025, to shareholders of record on January 15, 2025.
*2024 financial information does not include Northway, which the Company acquired on January 2, 2025.
FINANCIAL OPERATING RESULTS (Q4 2024 vs. Q3 2024)
Net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $14.7 million, an increase of $1.6 million, or 12%, compared to the third quarter of 2024. The increase was driven by the strong revenue growth of 6% in the fourth quarter and lower operating expenses of 2% between periods. Excluding merger and acquisition costs related to the acquisition of Northway in January of 2025, on a non-GAAP basis, core net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 grew by $1.3 million, or 9%, over the third quarter of 2024.
Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased $1.8 million, or 5%, to $35.4 million, compared to the third quarter of 2024. The increase was driven by net interest margin expansion of 11 basis points between quarters to 2.57% for the fourth quarter. Our improved net interest margin between periods reflects the macroeconomic shift in short-term interest rates during the second half of 2024 and our ability to effectively lower deposit rates, which resulted in our average cost of funds declining 19 basis points between quarters to 2.16% for the fourth quarter of 2024.
Provision expense of $809,000 was recorded for the fourth quarter of 2024, consisting of a provision for loan losses of $746,000 and a provision for unfunded commitments of $63,000. The Company increased its ACL to loans coverage ratio 1 basis point to 0.87% for the fourth quarter of 2024.
Non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $12.2 million, reflecting an increase of $760,000, or 7%, over the third quarter of 2024. The growth between periods was primarily driven by the recognition of our annual Visa bonus in the fourth quarter of 2024, which drove the increase in debit card income of $384,000 and an increase in back-to-back loan swap fee income of $232,000.
Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $28.4 million, a decrease of $536,000, or 2%, compared to the third quarter of 2024. The primary drivers for the decline were lower salaries and employee benefits costs of 3% and lower Northway merger and acquisition costs. During the first quarter of 2025, we anticipate higher merger and acquisition costs as we integrate Northway with the Company following the closing of the Northway acquisition on January 2, 2025. Our GAAP efficiency ratio for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 59.62% and our non-GAAP efficiency ratio was 58.51%, compared to 64.23% and 62.39% for the third quarter of 2024, respectively.
NORTHWAY ACQUISITION
On January 2, 2025, the Company completed its previously announced acquisition of Northway in an all-stock transaction. At the effective time of the Merger, each share of Northway's common stock was converted into the right to receive 0.83 shares of the Company's common stock, which resulted in the issuance of approximately 2.3 million shares to Northway's shareholders. The total consideration paid by the Company was approximately $96.5 million, based on the Company's January 2, 2025 closing price of $42.25 per share as reported by Nasdaq.
ABOUT CAMDEN NATIONAL CORPORATION
Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ: CAC) is Northern New England's largest publicly traded bank holding company, with approximately $7.0 billion in assets. Founded in 1875, Camden National Bank has 73 branches in Maine and New Hampshire, is a full-service community bank offering the latest digital banking, complemented by award-winning, personalized service. Additional information is available at CamdenNational.bank. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.
Comprehensive wealth management, investment, and financial planning services are delivered by Camden National Wealth Management.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including certain plans, expectations, goals, projections, and other statements, which are subject to numerous risks, assumptions, and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words like "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," and "intend" or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include increased competitive pressures; inflation; ongoing competition in labor markets and employee turnover; deterioration in the value of Camden National's investment securities; changes in consumer spending and savings habits; changes in the interest rate environment; changes in general economic conditions; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity, fraud, pandemics and natural disasters; legislative and regulatory changes that adversely affect the business in which Camden National is engaged; turmoil and volatility in the financial services industry, including failures or rumors of failures of other depository institutions which could affect Camden National's ability to attract and retain depositors, and could affect the ability of financial services providers, including the Company, to borrow or raise capital; actions taken by governmental agencies to stabilize the financial system and the effectiveness of such actions; changes to regulatory capital requirements in response to recent developments affecting the banking sector; changes in the securities markets and other risks and uncertainties disclosed from time to time in Camden National's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as updated by other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Further, statements regarding the potential effects of the war in Ukraine, conflict in the Middle East and other notable and global current events on the Company's business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possible materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond the Company's control. This release may also contain forward-looking statements relating to the Company's acquisition of Northway. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include the following: the reaction to the transaction of the companies' customers, employees and counterparties; customer disintermediation; expected synergies, cost savings and other financial benefits of the proposed transaction might not be realized within the expected timeframes or might be less than projected; credit and interest rate risks associated with Camden's and Northway's respective businesses, customers, borrowings, repayment, investment and deposit practices; and other risks.
USE OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
In addition to evaluating the Company's results of operations in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), management supplements this evaluation with certain non-GAAP financial measures such as: core net income; core diluted earnings per share; core return on average assets; core return on average equity; pre-tax, pre-provision income; return on average tangible equity and core return on average tangible equity; the efficiency and tangible common equity ratios; tangible book value per share; core deposits and average core deposits. Management utilizes these non-GAAP financial measures for purposes of measuring our performance against our peer group and other financial institutions and analyzing our internal performance. We also believe these non-GAAP financial measures help investors better understand the Company's operating performance and trends and allow for better performance comparisons to other financial institutions. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures remove the impact of unusual items that may obscure trends in the Company's underlying performance. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for GAAP operating results, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other financial institutions. Reconciliations to the comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in this document.
ANNUALIZED DATA
Certain returns, yields and performance ratios are presented on an "annualized" basis. This is done for analytical and decision-making purposes to better discern underlying performance trends when compared to full-year or year-over-year amounts. Annualized data may not be indicative of any four-quarter period and is presented for illustrative purposes only.
Selected Financial Data
(unaudited)
At or For The
Three Months Ended
At or For The
Year Ended
(In thousands, except number of shares and per share data)
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
Financial Condition Data
Loans
$ 4,115,259
$ 4,116,729
$ 4,098,094
$ 4,115,259
$ 4,098,094
Total assets
5,805,138
5,745,180
5,714,506
5,805,138
5,714,506
Deposits
4,633,167
4,575,226
4,597,360
4,633,167
4,597,360
Shareholders' equity
531,231
529,900
495,064
531,231
495,064
Operating Data and Per Share Data
Net income
$ 14,666
$ 13,073
$ 8,480
$ 53,004
$ 43,383
Core net income (non-GAAP)(1)
15,086
13,800
12,410
53,432
52,980
Pre-tax, pre-provision income non-GAAP)(1)
19,211
16,093
10,849
65,056
55,936
Diluted EPS
1.00
0.90
0.58
3.62
2.97
Core diluted EPS (non-GAAP)(1)
1.03
0.95
0.85
3.65
3.63
Profitability Ratios
Return on average assets
1.01 %
0.91 %
0.59 %
0.92 %
0.76 %
Core return on average assets (non-GAAP)(1)
1.04 %
0.96 %
0.87 %
0.92 %
0.93 %
Return on average equity
10.99 %
10.04 %
7.20 %
10.36 %
9.30 %
Core return on average equity (non-GAAP)(1)
11.30 %
10.48 %
10.53 %
10.45 %
11.35 %
Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)(1)
13.50 %
12.40 %
9.18 %
12.83 %
11.83 %
Core return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)(1)
13.88 %
12.94 %
13.40 %
12.94 %
14.42 %
GAAP efficiency ratio
59.62 %
64.23 %
71.96 %
63.24 %
65.75 %
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)(1)
58.51 %
62.39 %
63.48 %
62.36 %
61.52 %
Net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)
2.57 %
2.46 %
2.40 %
2.46 %
2.46 %
Asset Quality Ratios
ACL on loans to total loans
0.87 %
0.86 %
0.90 %
0.87 %
0.90 %
Non-performing loans to total loans
0.16 %
0.17 %
0.18 %
0.16 %
0.18 %
Loans 30-89 days past due to total loans
0.05 %
0.03 %
0.12 %
0.05 %
0.12 %
Annualized net charge-offs to average loans
0.04 %
0.03 %
0.04 %
0.03 %
0.03 %
Capital Ratios
Common equity ratio
9.15 %
9.22 %
8.66 %
9.15 %
8.66 %
Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)(1)
7.64 %
7.69 %
7.11 %
7.64 %
7.11 %
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio
9.90 %
9.84 %
9.40 %
9.90 %
9.40 %
Total risk-based capital ratio
15.11 %
14.85 %
14.36 %
15.11 %
14.36 %
(1) This is a non-GAAP measure, please see "Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)."
Consolidated Statements of Condition Data
(unaudited)
(In thousands)
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
% Change
% Change
ASSETS
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
$ 214,963
$ 139,512
$ 99,804
54 %
115 %
Investments:
Trading securities
5,243
5,141
4,647
2 %
13 %
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value
593,749
603,211
625,808
(2) %
(5) %
Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost
517,778
526,251
544,931
(2) %
(5) %
Other investments
22,514
22,513
15,394
- %
46 %
Total investments
1,139,284
1,157,116
1,190,780
(2) %
(4) %
Loans held for sale, at fair value
11,049
11,706
10,320
(6) %
7 %
Loans:
Commercial real estate
1,711,964
1,707,923
1,672,306
- %
2 %
Commercial
382,785
382,507
403,901
- %
(5) %
Residential real estate
1,752,249
1,762,395
1,763,378
(1) %
(1) %
Consumer and home equity
268,261
263,904
258,509
2 %
4 %
Total loans
4,115,259
4,116,729
4,098,094
- %
- %
Less: allowance for credit losses on loans
(35,728)
(35,414)
(36,935)
1 %
(3) %
Net loans
4,079,531
4,081,315
4,061,159
- %
- %
Goodwill and core deposit intangible assets
95,112
95,251
95,668
- %
(1) %
Other assets
265,199
260,280
256,775
2 %
3 %
Total assets
$ 5,805,138
$ 5,745,180
$ 5,714,506
1 %
2 %
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities
Deposits:
Non-interest checking
$ 925,571
940,702
$ 967,750
(2) %
(4) %
Interest checking
1,483,589
1,445,828
1,553,787
3 %
(5) %
Savings and money market
1,511,589
1,466,541
1,364,401
3 %
11 %
Certificates of deposit
532,424
553,481
609,503
(4) %
(13) %
Brokered deposits
179,994
168,674
101,919
7 %
77 %
Total deposits
4,633,167
4,575,226
4,597,360
1 %
1 %
Short-term borrowings
500,621
516,336
485,607
(3) %
3 %
Junior subordinated debentures
44,331
44,331
44,331
- %
- %
Accrued interest and other liabilities
95,788
79,387
92,144
21 %
4 %
Total liabilities
5,273,907
5,215,280
5,219,442
1 %
1 %
Commitments and Contingencies
Shareholders' Equity
Common stock, no par value
116,425
116,072
115,602
- %
1 %
Retained earnings
509,452
500,927
481,014
2 %
6 %
Accumulated other comprehensive loss:
Net unrealized loss on debt securities, net of tax
(104,015)
(91,349)
(107,409)
14 %
(3) %
Net unrealized gain on cash flow hedging derivative instruments, net of tax
8,958
4,506
6,096
99 %
47 %
Net unrecognized gain (loss) on postretirement plans, net of tax
411
(256)
(239)
(261) %
(272) %
Total accumulated other comprehensive loss
(94,646)
(87,099)
(101,552)
9 %
(7) %
Total Shareholders' equity
531,231
529,900
495,064
- %
7 %
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 5,805,138
$ 5,745,180
$ 5,714,506
1 %
2 %
Consolidated Statements of Income Data
(unaudited)
For the
Three Months Ended
% Change Dec
% Change Dec
(In thousands, except per share data)
December 31,
2024
September 30,
2024
December 31,
2023
Interest Income
Interest and fees on loans
$ 54,035
$ 55,484
$ 51,287
(3) %
5 %
Taxable interest on investments
6,925
6,622
6,638
5 %
4 %
Nontaxable interest on investments
461
462
654
- %
(30) %
Dividend income
408
389
273
5 %
49 %
Other interest income
1,662
764
945
118 %
76 %
Total interest income
63,491
63,721
59,797
- %
6 %
Interest Expense
Interest on deposits
23,408
25,051
22,838
(7) %
2 %
Interest on borrowings
4,134
4,549
3,700
(9) %
12 %
Interest on junior subordinated debentures
540
534
550
1 %
(2) %
Total interest expense
28,082
30,134
27,088
(7) %
4 %
Net interest income
35,409
33,587
32,709
5 %
8 %
Provision for credit losses
809
239
569
238 %
42 %
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
34,600
33,348
32,140
4 %
8 %
Non-Interest Income
Debit card income
3,553
3,169
3,466
12 %
3 %
Service charges on deposit accounts
2,136
2,168
2,102
(1) %
2 %
Income from fiduciary services
1,834
1,817
1,653
1 %
11 %
Mortgage banking income, net
933
973
1,032
(4) %
(10) %
Brokerage and insurance commissions
1,441
1,414
1,188
2 %
21 %
Bank-owned life insurance
720
709
500
2 %
44 %
Net loss on sale of securities
-
-
(4,975)
- %
N.M.
Other income
1,549
1,156
1,020
34 %
52 %
Total non-interest income
12,166
11,406
5,986
7 %
103 %
Non-Interest Expense
Salaries and employee benefits
15,973
16,545
15,404
(3) %
4 %
Furniture, equipment and data processing
3,660
3,578
3,605
2 %
2 %
Net occupancy costs
1,971
1,890
1,939
4 %
2 %
Debit card expense
1,344
1,368
1,345
(2) %
- %
Regulatory assessments
804
784
839
3 %
(4) %
Consulting and professional fees
786
788
1,193
- %
(34) %
Merger and acquisition costs
432
727
-
(41) %
N.M.
Amortization of core deposit intangible assets
139
139
148
- %
(6) %
Other real estate owned and collection costs, net
50
94
67
(47) %
(25) %
Other expenses
3,205
2,987
3,306
7 %
(3) %
Total non-interest expense
28,364
28,900
27,846
(2) %
2 %
Income before income tax expense
18,402
15,854
10,280
16 %
79 %
Income Tax Expense
3,736
2,781
1,800
34 %
108 %
Net Income
$ 14,666
$ 13,073
$ 8,480
12 %
73 %
Per Share Data
Basic earnings per share
$ 1.01
$ 0.90
$ 0.58
12 %
74 %
Diluted earnings per share
1.00
0.90
0.58
11 %
72 %
N.M. = Not meaningful
Consolidated Statements of Income Data
(unaudited)
For the
Year Ended
% Change Dec
(In thousands, except per share data)
December 31,
2024
December 31,
2023
Interest Income
Interest and fees on loans
$ 214,650
$ 195,379
10 %
Taxable interest on investments
27,381
24,267
13 %
Nontaxable interest on investments
1,849
2,927
(37) %
Dividend income
1,630
1,061
54 %
Other interest income
4,047
2,612
55 %
Total interest income
249,557
226,246
10 %
Interest Expense
Interest on deposits
95,806
78,884
21 %
Interest on borrowings
19,166
12,949
48 %
Interest on junior subordinated debentures
2,132
2,150
(1) %
Total interest expense
117,104
93,983
25 %
Net interest income
132,453
132,263
- %
(Credit) provision for credit losses
(404)
2,100
(119) %
Net interest income after (credit) provision for credit losses
132,857
130,163
2 %
Non-Interest Income
Debit card income
12,657
12,613
- %
Service charges on deposit accounts
8,444
7,839
8 %
Income from fiduciary services
7,270
6,669
9 %
Brokerage and insurance commissions
5,535
4,650
19 %
Mortgage banking income, net
3,230
2,921
11 %
Bank-owned life insurance
2,806
2,349
19 %
Net loss on sale of securities
-
(10,310)
N.M.
Other income
4,597
4,303
7 %
Total non-interest income
44,539
31,034
44 %
Non-Interest Expense
Salaries and employee benefits
64,073
60,009
7 %
Furniture, equipment and data processing
14,364
13,377
7 %
Net occupancy costs
7,912
7,674
3 %
Debit card expense
5,287
5,126
3 %
Consulting and professional fees
3,583
4,520
(21) %
Regulatory assessments
3,258
3,413
(5) %
Merger and acquisition costs
1,159
-
N.M.
Amortization of core deposit intangible assets
556
592
(6) %
Other real estate owned and collection costs, net
201
42
N.M.
Other expenses
11,543
12,608
(8) %
Total non-interest expense
111,936
107,361
4 %
Income before income tax expense
65,460
53,836
22 %
Income Tax Expense
12,456
10,453
19 %
Net Income
$ 53,004
$ 43,383
22 %
Per Share Data
Basic earnings per share
$ 3.63
$ 2.98
22 %
Diluted earnings per share
3.62
2.97
22 %
N.M. = Not meaningful
Quarterly Average Balance and Yield/Rate Analysis
(unaudited)
Average Balance
Yield/Rate
For the Three Months Ended
For the Three Months Ended
(In thousands)
December 31,
2024
September 30,
2024
December 31,
2023
December 31,
2024
September 30,
2024
December 31,
2023
Assets
Interest-earning assets:
Interest-bearing deposits in other
$ 130,405
$ 48,914
$ 44,577
4.49 %
4.66 %
6.70 %
Investments - taxable
1,150,351
1,138,979
1,186,959
2.61 %
2.53 %
2.39 %
Investments - nontaxable(1)
61,929
61,864
89,029
3.77 %
3.78 %
3.72 %
Loans(2):
Commercial real estate
1,707,914
1,706,509
1,661,720
5.36 %
5.41 %
4.87 %
Commercial(1)
359,954
375,944
388,907
6.29 %
6.51 %
6.25 %
Municipal(1)
15,237
17,186
14,430
5.30 %
5.17 %
4.13 %
Residential real estate
1,766,143
1,780,665
1,765,099
4.45 %
4.53 %
4.35 %
Consumer and home equity
267,065
264,178
256,073
7.52 %
7.96 %
7.86 %
Total loans
4,116,313
4,144,482
4,086,229
5.19 %
5.29 %
4.96 %
Total interest-earning assets
5,458,998
5,394,239
5,406,794
4.61 %
4.69 %
4.39 %
Other assets
315,181
317,319
305,159
Total assets
$ 5,774,179
$ 5,711,558
$ 5,711,953
Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
Deposits:
Non-interest checking
$ 948,015
$ 934,403
$ 985,458
- %
- %
- %
Interest checking
1,449,281
1,440,374
1,547,438
2.29 %
2.56 %
2.53 %
Savings
726,179
679,118
622,094
1.06 %
0.95 %
0.17 %
Money market
779,893
760,977
756,407
3.09 %
3.46 %
3.14 %
Certificates of deposit
537,922
565,063
583,738
3.67 %
3.85 %
3.49 %
Total deposits
4,441,290
4,379,935
4,495,135
1.91 %
2.09 %
1.87 %
Borrowings:
Brokered deposits
170,638
156,618
120,920
4.93 %
5.25 %
5.24 %
Customer repurchase agreements
182,017
190,936
197,920
1.58 %
1.92 %
1.68 %
Junior subordinated debentures
44,331
44,331
44,331
4.84 %
4.79 %
4.92 %
Other borrowings
325,000
336,899
271,316
4.17 %
4.28 %
4.19 %
Total borrowings
721,986
728,784
634,487
3.74 %
3.90 %
3.66 %
Total funding liabilities
5,163,276
5,108,719
5,129,622
2.16 %
2.35 %
2.10 %
Other liabilities
80,144
84,617
115,157
Shareholders' equity
530,759
518,222
467,174
Total liabilities & shareholders' equity
$ 5,774,179
$ 5,711,558
$ 5,711,953
Net interest rate spread (fully-taxable equivalent)
2.45 %
2.34 %
2.29 %
Net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)
2.57 %
2.46 %
2.40 %
(1)
Reported on tax-equivalent basis calculated using the federal corporate income tax rate of 21%, including certain commercial loans.
(2)
Non-accrual loans and loans held for sale are included in total average loans.
Year-to-Date Average Balance and Yield/Rate Analysis
(unaudited)
Average Balance
Yield/Rate
For the Year Ended
For the Year Ended
(In thousands)
December 31,
2024
December 31,
2023
December 31,
2024
December 31,
2023
Assets
Interest-earning assets:
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks and other interest-earning assets
$ 68,633
$ 33,676
4.86 %
5.50 %
Investments - taxable
1,159,910
1,203,445
2.56 %
2.17 %
Investments - nontaxable(1)
61,992
100,614
3.78 %
3.68 %
Loans(2):
Commercial real estate
1,699,655
1,659,078
5.29 %
4.83 %
Commercial(1)
378,257
398,948
6.44 %
5.99 %
Municipal(1)
15,859
16,702
4.94 %
4.04 %
Residential real estate
1,773,149
1,748,076
4.47 %
4.09 %
Consumer and home equity
262,251
253,877
7.82 %
7.56 %
Total loans
4,129,171
4,076,681
5.20 %
4.80 %
Total interest-earning assets
5,419,706
5,414,416
4.62 %
4.19 %
Other assets
315,335
292,910
Total assets
$ 5,735,041
$ 5,707,326
Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
Deposits:
Non-interest checking
$ 929,443
$ 1,020,045
- %
- %
Interest checking
1,464,651
1,614,598
2.48 %
2.30 %
Savings
657,529
675,478
0.71 %
0.12 %
Money market
766,596
717,478
3.31 %
2.68 %
Certificates of deposit
567,182
453,723
3.80 %
2.85 %
Total deposits
4,385,401
4,481,322
2.00 %
0.42 %
Borrowings:
Brokered deposits
152,918
184,709
5.18 %
4.74 %
Customer repurchase agreements
185,299
191,646
1.73 %
1.49 %
Junior subordinated debentures
44,331
44,331
4.81 %
4.85 %
Other borrowings
365,989
246,058
4.36 %
4.11 %
Total borrowings
748,537
666,744
3.90 %
3.58 %
Total funding liabilities
5,133,938
5,148,066
2.28 %
1.83 %
Other liabilities
89,290
92,543
Shareholders' equity
511,813
466,717
Total liabilities & shareholders' equity
$ 5,735,041
$ 5,707,326
Net interest rate spread (fully-taxable equivalent)
2.34 %
2.36 %
Net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)
2.46 %
2.46 %
(1)
Reported on tax-equivalent basis calculated using the federal corporate income tax rate of 21%, including certain commercial loans.
(2)
Non-accrual loans and loans held for sale are included in total average loans.
Asset Quality Data
(unaudited)
(In thousands)
At or for the
Year Ended
December 31, 2024
At or for the
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2024
At or for the
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2024
At or for the
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2024
At or for the
Year Ended
December 31, 2023
Non-accrual loans:
Residential real estate
$ 1,891
$ 2,497
$ 2,497
$ 2,473
$ 2,539
Commercial real estate
559
130
79
205
386
Commercial
1,927
2,057
4,409
1,980
1,725
Consumer and home equity
452
666
810
1,000
798
Total non-accrual loans
4,829
5,350
7,795
5,658
5,448
Accruing troubled-debt restructured loans prior to adoption of ASU 2022-02
1,631
1,645
1,846
1,973
1,990
Total non-performing loans
6,460
6,995
9,641
7,631
7,438
Other real estate owned
-
-
-
-
-
Total non-performing assets
$ 6,460
$ 6,995
$ 9,641
$ 7,631
$ 7,438
Loans 30-89 days past due:
Residential real estate
$ 558
$ 216
$ 400
$ 797
$ 1,290
Commercial real estate
689
239
678
92
740
Commercial
393
578
539
537
2,007
Consumer and home equity
621
358
628
618
922
Total loans 30-89 days past due
$ 2,261
$ 1,391
$ 2,245
$ 2,044
$ 4,959
ACL on loans at the beginning of the period
$ 36,935
$ 36,935
$ 36,935
$ 36,935
$ 36,922
Provision (credit) for loan losses
53
(693)
(976)
(1,164)
1,174
Charge-offs:
Residential real estate
-
-
-
-
18
Commercial real estate
-
-
-
-
58
Commercial
1,784
1,157
763
309
1,560
Consumer and home equity
99
83
55
36
91
Total charge-offs
1,883
1,240
818
345
1,727
Total recoveries
(623)
(412)
(271)
(187)
(566)
Net charge-offs
1,260
828
547
158
1,161
ACL on loans at the end of the period
$ 35,728
$ 35,414
$ 35,412
$ 35,613
$ 36,935
Components of ACL:
ACL on loans
$ 35,728
$ 35,414
$ 35,412
$ 35,613
$ 36,935
ACL on off-balance sheet credit exposures(1)
2,806
2,743
2,787
2,325
2,353
ACL, end of period
$ 38,534
$ 38,157
$ 38,199
$ 37,938
$ 39,288
Ratios:
Non-performing loans to total loans
0.16 %
0.17 %
0.23 %
0.19 %
0.18 %
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.11 %
0.12 %
0.17 %
0.13 %
0.13 %
ACL on loans to total loans
0.87 %
0.86 %
0.86 %
0.86 %
0.90 %
Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)
Quarter-to-date
0.04 %
0.03 %
0.04 %
0.02 %
0.04 %
Year-to-date
0.03 %
0.03 %
0.03 %
0.02 %
0.03 %
ACL on loans to non-performing loans
553.07 %
506.28 %
367.31 %
466.69 %
496.57 %
Loans 30-89 days past due to total loans
0.05 %
0.03 %
0.05 %
0.05 %
0.12 %
(1) Presented within accrued interest and other liabilities on the consolidated statements of condition.
Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures
(unaudited)
Core Net Income; Core Diluted Earnings per Share; Core Return on Average Assets; and Core Return on Average Equity:
For the
Three Months Ended
For the
Year Ended
(In thousands, except number of shares, per share
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
Core Net Income:
Net income, as presented
$ 14,666
$ 13,073
$ 8,480
$ 53,004
$ 43,383
Adjustment for net loss on sale of securities
-
-
4,975
-
10,310
Adjustment for Signature Bank bond (recovery) write-off
-
-
-
(910)
1,838
Adjustment for merger and acquisition costs
432
727
-
1,159
-
Tax impact of above adjustments(1)
(12)
-
(1,045)
179
(2,551)
Core net income
$ 15,086
$ 13,800
$ 12,410
$ 53,432
$ 52,980
Core Diluted Earnings per Share:
Diluted earnings per share, as presented
$ 1.00
$ 0.90
$ 0.58
$ 3.62
$ 2.97
Adjustment for net loss on sale of securities
-
-
0.34
-
0.71
Adjustment for Signature Bank bond (recovery) write-off
-
-
-
(0.06)
0.13
Adjustment for merger and acquisition costs
0.03
0.05
-
0.08
-
Tax impact of above adjustments(1)
-
-
(0.07)
0.01
(0.18)
Core diluted earnings per share
$ 1.03
$ 0.95
$ 0.85
$ 3.65
$ 3.63
Core Return on Average Assets:
Return on average assets, as presented
1.01 %
0.91 %
0.59 %
0.92 %
0.76 %
Adjustment for net loss on sale of securities
- %
- %
0.35 %
- %
0.18 %
Adjustment for Signature Bank bond (recovery) write-off
-
- %
-
(0.02) %
0.03
Adjustment for merger and acquisition costs
0.03 %
0.05 %
- %
0.02 %
-
Tax impact of above adjustments(1)
- %
- %
(0.07) %
- %
(0.04)
Core return on average assets
1.04 %
0.96 %
0.87 %
0.92 %
0.93 %
Core Return on Average Equity:
Return on average equity, as presented
10.99 %
10.04 %
7.20 %
10.36 %
9.30 %
Adjustment for net loss on sale of securities
- %
- %
4.22 %
- %
2.21 %
Adjustment for Signature Bank bond (recovery) write-off
-
- %
-
(0.18) %
0.39 %
Adjustment for merger and acquisition costs
0.32 %
0.56 %
- %
0.23 %
- %
Tax impact of above adjustments(1)
(0.01) %
(0.12) %
(0.89) %
0.04 %
(0.55) %
Core return on average equity
11.30 %
10.48 %
10.53 %
10.45 %
11.35 %
(1) Assumed a 21% tax rate for eligible costs.
Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Income:
For the
Three Months Ended
For the
Year Ended
(In thousands)
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
Net income, as presented
$ 14,666
$ 13,073
$ 8,480
$ 53,004
$ 43,383
Adjustment for provision (credit) for credit losses
809
239
569
(404)
2,100
Adjustment for income tax expense
3,736
2,781
1,800
12,456
10,453
Pre-tax, pre-provision income
$ 19,211
$ 16,093
$ 10,849
$ 65,056
$ 55,936
Efficiency Ratio:
For the
Three Months Ended
For the
Year Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
Non-interest expense, as presented
$ 28,364
$ 28,900
$ 27,846
$ 111,936
$ 107,361
Adjustment for merger and acquisition costs
432
727
-
1,159
-
Adjusted non-interest expense
$ 27,932
$ 28,173
$ 27,846
$ 110,777
$ 107,361
Net interest income, as presented
$ 35,409
$ 33,587
$ 32,709
$ 132,453
$ 132,263
Adjustment for the effect of tax-exempt income(1)
162
165
199
637
901
Non-interest income, as presented
12,166
11,406
5,986
44,539
31,034
Adjustment for net loss on sale of securities
-
-
4,975
-
10,310
Core net interest income plus non-interest income
$ 47,737
$ 45,158
$ 43,869
$ 177,629
$ 174,508
GAAP efficiency ratio
59.62 %
64.23 %
71.96 %
63.24 %
65.75 %
Non-GAAP efficiency ratio
58.51 %
62.39 %
63.48 %
62.36 %
61.52 %
(1) Assumed a 21% tax rate.
Return on Average Tangible Equity and Core Return on Average Tangible Equity:
For the
Three Months Ended
For the
Year Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
December 31,
2024
September 30,
2024
December 31,
2023
December 31,
2024
December 31,
2023
Return on Average Tangible Equity:
Net income, as presented
$ 14,666
$ 13,073
$ 8,480
$ 53,004
$ 43,383
Adjustment for amortization of core deposit intangible assets
139
139
148
556
592
Tax impact of above adjustment(1)
(29)
(29)
(31)
(117)
(124)
Net income, adjusted for amortization of core deposit intangible assets
$ 14,776
$ 13,183
$ 8,597
$ 53,443
$ 43,851
Average equity, as presented
$ 530,759
$ 518,222
$ 467,174
$ 511,813
$ 466,717
Adjustment for average goodwill and core deposit intangible assets
(95,179)
(95,319)
(95,739)
(95,389)
(95,962)
Average tangible equity
$ 435,580
$ 422,903
$ 371,435
$ 416,424
$ 370,755
Return on average equity
10.99 %
10.04 %
7.20 %
10.36 %
9.30 %
Return on average tangible equity
13.50 %
12.40 %
9.18 %
12.83 %
11.83 %
Core Return on Average Tangible Equity:
Core net income (see "Core Net Income" table above)
$ 15,086
$ 13,647
$ 12,410
$ 53,432
$ 52,980
Adjustment for amortization of core deposit intangible assets
139
139
148
556
592
Tax impact of above adjustment(1)
(29)
(29)
(31)
(117)
(124)
Core net income, adjusted for amortization of core deposit intangible assets
$ 15,196
$ 13,757
$ 12,527
$ 53,871
$ 53,448
Core return on average tangible equity
13.88 %
12.94 %
13.38 %
12.94 %
14.42 %
(1) Assumed a 21% tax rate.
Tangible Book Value Per Share and Tangible Common Equity Ratio:
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
(In thousands, except number of shares and per share data)
Tangible Book Value Per Share:
Shareholders' equity, as presented
$ 531,231
$ 529,900
$ 495,064
Adjustment for goodwill and core deposit intangible assets
(95,112)
(95,251)
(95,668)
Tangible shareholders' equity
$ 436,119
$ 434,649
$ 399,396
Shares outstanding at period end
14,579,339
14,577,218
14,565,952
Book value per share
$ 36.44
$ 36.35
$ 33.99
Tangible book value per share
29.91
29.82
27.42
Tangible Common Equity Ratio:
Total assets
$ 5,805,138
$ 5,745,180
$ 5,714,506
Adjustment for goodwill and core deposit intangible assets
(95,112)
(95,251)
(95,668)
Tangible assets
$ 5,710,026
$ 5,649,929
$ 5,618,838
Common equity ratio
9.15 %
9.22 %
8.66 %
Tangible common equity ratio
7.64 %
7.69 %
7.11 %
Core Deposits:
(Dollars in thousands)
December 31,
2024
September 30,
2024
December 31,
2023
Total deposits
$ 4,633,167
$ 4,575,226
$ 4,597,360
Adjustment for certificates of deposit
(532,424)
(553,481)
(609,503)
Adjustment for brokered deposits
(179,994)
(168,674)
(101,919)
Core deposits
$ 3,920,749
$ 3,853,071
$ 3,885,938
Average Core Deposits:
For the
Three Months Ended
For the
Year Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
December 31,
2024
September 30,
2024
December 31,
2023
December 31,
2024
December 31,
2023
Total average deposits, as presented(1)
$ 4,441,290
$ 4,379,935
$ 4,495,135
$ 4,385,401
$ 4,481,322
Adjustment for average certificates of deposit
(537,922)
(565,063)
(583,738)
(567,182)
(453,723)
Average core deposits
$ 3,903,368
$ 3,814,872
$ 3,911,397
$ 3,818,219
$ 4,027,599
(1)
Brokered deposits are excluded from total average deposits, as presented on the Average Balance, Interest and Yield/Rate analysis table.
