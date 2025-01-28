SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Popular, Inc. (the "Corporation," "Popular," "we," "us," "our") (NASDAQ:BPOP) reported net income of $177.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to net income of $155.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.
Ignacio Alvarez, Chief Executive Officer, said: "Our financial results for the fourth quarter were solid, with net income of $178 million. We achieved strong loan growth and continued to increase our net interest income and net interest margin.
We closed the year on a strong footing, continuing our positive earnings trajectory with a 10% increase in our adjusted net income.
Our strong capital and liquidity position allowed us to recommence share buybacks and increase our dividend during 2024.
We are also pleased by the acceleration in the pace of our Transformation, which is already generating tangible results. We are making meaningful progress in the modernization of our customer channels and enhancement of our customers' experience.
I am thankful for our employees' hard work and dedication throughout the year and optimistic about our prospects for 2025 as we continue to leverage the improved performance of the Puerto Rico economy and the strength of our franchise."
Earnings Highlights
(Unaudited)
Quarters ended
Years ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share information)
31-Dec-24
30-Sep-24
31-Dec-23
31-Dec-24
31-Dec-23
Net interest income
$590,759
$572,473
$534,180
$2,282,288
$2,131,524
Provision for credit losses
66,102
71,448
78,663
256,942
208,609
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
524,657
501,025
455,517
2,025,346
1,922,915
Other non-interest income
164,703
164,082
168,743
658,909
650,724
Operating expenses
467,627
467,321
531,145
1,887,637
1,898,100
Income before income tax
221,733
197,786
93,115
796,618
675,539
Income tax expense (benefit)
43,916
42,463
(1,479
)
182,406
134,197
Net income
$177,817
$155,323
$94,594
$614,212
$541,342
Net income applicable to common stock
$177,464
$154,970
$94,241
$612,800
$539,930
Net income per common share-basic
$2.51
$2.16
$1.31
$8.56
$7.53
Net income per common share-diluted
$2.51
$2.16
$1.31
$8.56
$7.52
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains financial information prepared under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("U.S. GAAP") and non-GAAP financial measures. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures when these measures provide more meaningful information about the underlying performance of the Corporation's ongoing operations. Non-GAAP financial measures used by the Corporation may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.
Net Interest Income on a Taxable Equivalent Basis
Net interest income, on a taxable equivalent basis, is presented with its different components in Tables D, E and F. Net interest income on a taxable equivalent basis is a non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes that this measure provides meaningful information since it facilitates the comparison of revenues arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources.
Tangible Common Equity
Tangible common equity, the tangible common equity ratio, tangible assets and tangible book value per common share are non-GAAP financial measures. The tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per common share are commonly used by banks and analysts in conjunction with more traditional bank capital ratios to compare the capital adequacy of banking organizations with significant amounts of goodwill or other intangible assets, typically stemming from the use of the purchase accounting method for mergers and acquisitions. Neither tangible common equity nor tangible assets or related measures should be used in isolation or as a substitute for stockholders' equity, total assets or any other measure calculated in accordance with GAAP.
Refer to Table R for a reconciliation of total stockholders' equity to tangible common equity and total assets to tangible assets.
Adjusted net income
In addition to analyzing the Corporation's results on a reported basis, management monitors the "Adjusted net income" of the Corporation and excludes the impact of certain transactions on the results of its operations. Management believes that the "Adjusted net income" provides meaningful information about the underlying performance of the Corporation's ongoing operations. The "Adjusted net income" is a non-GAAP financial measure. Non-GAAP financial measures used by the Corporation may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.
The following tables present the reconciliation of the net income to the adjusted net income (non-GAAP) for the years ended December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023. There were no adjustments to net income for the quarters ended December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024.
Adjusted Net Income for the Year Ended December 31, 2024 (Non-GAAP)
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Income before
Income tax expense
Total
U.S. GAAP Net income
$796,618
$182,406
$614,212
Non-GAAP Adjustments:
FDIC Special Assessment [1]
14,287
(5,234
)
9,053
Adjustments related to tax withholdings on prior period distributions from U.S. subsidiaries [2]
6,400
16,483
22,883
Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)
$817,305
$171,157
$646,148
[1] Expense recorded in the first quarter of 2024 related to the Special Assessment imposed by the FDIC to recover the losses in connection with the receivership of several failed banks.
[2] Expense recorded in the first quarter of 2024 related to tax withholdings on prior period distributions from U.S. subsidiaries
Adjusted Net Income for the Year Ended December 31, 2023 (Non-GAAP)
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Income before
Income tax expense
Total
U.S. GAAP Net income
$675,539
$134,197
$541,342
Non-GAAP Adjustments:
FDIC Special Assessment [1]
71,435
(26,170
)
45,265
Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)
$746,974
$160,367
$586,607
[1] Expense recorded in the fourth quarter of 2023 related to the Special Assessment imposed by the FDIC to recover the losses in connection with the receivership of several failed banks.
Net interest income and net interest income on a taxable equivalent basis (non-GAAP )
The Corporation's net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $590.8 million, an increase of $18.3 million compared to $572.5 million in the previous quarter. The net interest margin for the quarter was 3.35%, compared to 3.24% in the third quarter of 2024, an increase of 11 basis points.
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin Taxable Equivalent (Non-GAAP)
Net interest income on a taxable equivalent basis for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $638.5 million, compared to $612.9 million in the previous quarter, an increase of $25.6 million. Net interest margin on a taxable equivalent basis for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 3.62%, an increase of 15 basis points.
The increase in the taxable equivalent adjustment, quarter over quarter, was driven by a reduction in the cost of deposits while the yield of tax-exempt assets during the period remained flat.
The main drivers of the net interest income increase on a taxable equivalent basis were:
- lower interest expense on deposit accounts during the fourth quarter by $35.3 million, mainly associated with reductions in market-linked P.R. Government deposit accounts and the repricing across most of the other deposit products in response to declining short-term interest rates which resulted in lower costs of interest-bearing deposits by 27 basis points; and
- higher interest income from loans by $10.6 million driven by higher volumes across most loan portfolios, partially offset by lower yields by 5 basis points;
partially offset by:
- lower interest income from money market investments and investment securities by $16.8 million or 63 basis points; and
- lower income from investment securities by $4.2 million, due to lower reinvestment activity resulting from an increase in loan volumes.
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin (Banco Popular de Puerto Rico Segment)
For the Banco Popular de Puerto Rico ("BPPR") segment, net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2024 amounted to $506.9 million, an increase of $18.9 million from the previous quarter. Net interest margin increased by 15 basis points to 3.56%. Net interest income for the quarter improved due to a 29-basis point reduction in deposit costs at BPPR, despite lower volumes of earning assets at lower yields. The reduction of average earning assets in BPPR is tied to a decrease in volume of low-cost deposits. During the quarter, total average deposits were lower by $231.7 million, including lower P.R. Government deposits by $125.7 million. The reduction of earning assets yields of six basis points during the fourth quarter of 2024, follow the re-pricing of money market investments and adjustable-rate loans due to recent Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) federal funds rate declines of 50 basis points in the third quarter and 25 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Factors impacting net interest income for the BPPR segment include:
- lower interest expense on deposit accounts by $30.7 million, mainly driven by a $27.4 million decrease in the cost of P.R. Government deposits. Total cost of interest-bearing deposits for the BPPR segment decreased by 29 basis points from the previous quarter to 2.26%, including a reduction in the cost of P.R. Government deposits of 56 basis points. Total deposits cost, including demand deposits, decreased by 22 basis points to 1.67% compared to 1.89% in the third quarter of 2024; and
- higher interest income from loans by $8.8 million, primarily from higher average balances in commercial, auto, and mortgage loans, offset in part by lower yields in the commercial, construction and credit card portfolios which include variable rate loans;
partially offset by:
- lower interest income from investments in securities and money market investments by $11.0 million and $10.0 million, respectively, driven by lower yields resulting from changes in federal funds rates, and lower average balances due to higher volume of loans and lower volume of deposits.
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin (Popular Bank Segment)
In the Popular Bank ("PB", or "Popular U.S.") segment, net interest income was $92.2 million, $1.0 million lower when compared to the previous quarter. Net interest margin decreased by 2 basis points to 2.71%.
Main variances in Popular U.S include:
- lower interest income from money markets by $6.7 million due to lower volumes, driven in part by higher loan balances, and lower yields;
partially offset by:
- lower interest expense on deposit accounts by $4.7 million driven by a decrease in deposit costs as a result of recent market repricing and lower volumes in high-cost interest bearing deposit accounts such as online savings and time deposit accounts and wholesale deposits. Average deposit balances during the quarter were lower by $32.7 million. During the fourth quarter, total cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 17 basis points to 3.63%, while total cost of deposits decreased 15 basis points to 3.20%; and
- higher income from loans by $0.4 million mainly due to higher volumes in the commercial and construction loan portfolios, partially offset by lower yields, mainly in the construction portfolio that is tied to the prime lending rate.
Refer to tables D, E and F for more details on the components of net interest income and net interest margin taxable equivalent.
Non-interest income
Non-interest income amounted to $164.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, an increase of $0.6 million when compared to $164.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The variance in non-interest income was primarily due to higher income from mortgage banking activities by $3.6 million, mainly due to a favorable variance in the fair value adjustment of mortgage servicing rights ("MSRs") driven by higher escrow float earnings and lower prepayment speed, partially offset by lower income in equity securities by $1.9 million, mainly due to lower valuation of securities held for deferred benefit plans, which have an offsetting effect in personnel costs.
Effective December 1, 2024, Popular Auto LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, completed the sale of its daily car rental business. Daily rental car units and other related assets totaling approximately $52.1 million in book value were transferred to the purchaser at closing at near book value. Daily rental revenue, presented as part of Other Operating Income in the accompanying Consolidated Statements of Operation, for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 amounted to $3.2 million, a decrease of $1.8 million compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2024.
Refer to Table B for further details.
Operating expenses
Operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2024 totaled $467.6 million, an increase of $0.3 million when compared to the third quarter of 2024. The variance in operating expenses was driven primarily by:
- higher professional fees by $5.7 million mainly due to consulting fees related to corporate initiatives and IT projects;
- higher business promotion expense by $4.2 million mainly due to seasonal projects and higher donations granted during the quarter; and
- higher personnel costs by $3.9 million mainly due to higher incentive compensation by $3.4 million and higher health insurance costs by $1.4 million; partially offset by a $1.4 million decrease in other personnel costs, mainly related to the valuation of equity securities held for deferred compensation plans, which have an offsetting effect in equity securities income.
partially offset by:
- lower technology and software expenses by $7.1 million, mainly due to IT projects which have reached the development stage and whose related costs are capitalized;
- lower equipment expense by $4.5 million, mainly due to a decrease in daily rental vehicle fleet depreciation as a result of the vehicles sold as part of the daily car rental business transaction; and
- higher other real estate volume of other real estate owned (OREO) income by $1.7 million due to higher volume of units sold and higher gains on sale per unit;
Full-time equivalent employees were 9,231 as of December 31, 2024, compared to 9,246 as of September 30, 2024.
For a breakdown of operating expenses by category refer to Table B.
Income taxes
For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, the Corporation recorded an income tax expense of $43.9 million, compared to an income tax expense of $42.5 million for the previous quarter.
The effective tax rate ("ETR") for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 19.8%, compared to 21.5% for the previous quarter. The ETR for the year ended December 31, 2024 was 22.9% compared to 19.9% for the previous year. The ETR of the Corporation is impacted by the composition and source of its taxable income. Excluding the impact of the FDIC Special Assessment and the prior period tax withholding adjustment, the ETR for the year ended 2024 was 20.9%, compared to 21.5% for the year ended 2023.
Credit Quality
The Corporation's credit quality metrics remained stable in the fourth quarter of 2024 when compared to the previous quarter, with NPLs, NCOs and inflows to NPLs below historical averages. The auto loans and credit cards portfolios continued to show increases in delinquencies and NCOs, while the mortgage and commercial portfolios continued to operate with strong credit quality trends. The Corporation continues to actively monitor changes in the macroeconomic environment and borrower performance given higher interest rates and inflationary pressures. Management believes that the improvements over recent years in risk management practices and the overall risk profile of the Corporation's loan portfolio positions the Corporation to continue to operate successfully in the current environment.
The following presents credit quality results for the fourth quarter of 2024:
Non-Performing Loans and Net Charge Offs
Total NPLs decreased by $10.6 million compared to the previous quarter. Excluding consumer loans, inflows of NPLs held-in-the-portfolio increased by $1.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The ratio of NPLs to total loans held in the portfolio was 0.95% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 1.0% for the previous quarter. The drivers of these changes were:
- In the BPPR segment, NPLs increased by $3.3 million, mainly driven by higher auto loans and leases NPLs by $4.0 million and $2.2 million, respectively, offset in part by lower commercial NPLs by $2.7 million. Excluding consumer loans, inflows to NPLs in the BPPR segment increased by $11.0 million compared to the previous quarter, mostly related to higher mortgage inflows.
- In the PB segment, NPLs decreased by $13.9 million driven by a $17.3 million commercial loan sale. Inflows to NPLs, excluding consumer loans, decreased by $9.1 million, driven by lower mortgage inflows by $15.8 million, as the prior quarter included the impact of a $17.1 million single mortgage relationship, offset in part by higher commercial inflows by $6.6 million.
Total NCOs of $67.4 million, increased by $8.9 million when compared to the third quarter of 2024. The Corporation's ratio of annualized NCOs to average loans held-in-portfolio for the fourth quarter was 0.74%, compared to 0.65% in the third quarter of 2024. For the year 2024, the NCOs ratio was 0.68% or 24 bps higher than for the year ended December 2023. The drivers of these changes for the quarter are mainly related to the following:
- In the BPPR segment, NCOs increased by $8.0 million quarter-over-quarter, mainly driven by higher consumer NCOs by $5.7 million and lower recoveries in the mortgage portfolio by $2.0 million.
- In the PB segment, NCOs remained flat quarter-over-quarter.
Refer to Table N for further information on NCOs and related ratios.
Other Real Estate Owned Properties ("OREO")
As of December 31, 2024, the Corporation's OREO portfolio amounted to $57.3 million, a decrease of $5.8 million when compared to the third quarter of 2024. The decrease in OREO assets was driven by the sale of residential OREO properties in the BPPR segment.
Refer to Table L for additional information and related ratios.
Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL") and Provision for Credit Losses ("PCL")
The ACL as of December 31, 2024 amounted to $746.0 million, an increase of $1.7 million when compared to the third quarter of 2024.
In the BPPR segment, the ACL increased by $4.5 million driven by an increase of $10.7 million in reserves for consumer loans, in part offset by a $6.1 million decrease in reserves for commercial loans. The increase in consumer loans reserves was due mainly to changes in the credit quality of the auto and credit cards portfolios, while the decrease in the reserve for commercial loans was mainly prompted by the implementation of a new model for commercial real estate ("CRE") non-owner-occupied loans in Puerto Rico. Continued strength in the Puerto Rico labor market and stable credit metrics for this portfolio contributed to the reduction in reserves.
In the PB segment, the ACL decreased by $2.8 million from the previous quarter, mainly due to improvements in risk ratings of certain commercial relationships.
The Corporation's ratio of the ACL to loans held-in-portfolio was 2.01% in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 2.06% in the previous quarter. The ratio of the ACL to NPLs held-in-portfolio was 212.7%, compared to 206.0% in the previous quarter.
The provision for loan losses for the loan and lease portfolios for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $69.1 million, compared to $72.8 million in the previous quarter. The provision for loan losses for the BPPR segment amounted to $67.1 million, compared to $77.2 million in the previous quarter. This reduction was mainly driven by lower provision expense for commercial loans, in part due to the implementation of a new model for CRE non-owner-occupied-loans, partially offset by higher provision expense for the consumer portfolios. The provision for loan losses for the PB segment amounted to $2.0 million, compared to a release of $4.4 million in the prior quarter.
The provision for loan losses for the loan and lease portfolios, along with the $2.9 million reserve release related to unfunded loan commitments and the $0.1 million reserve release for the Corporation's investment portfolio for the fourth quarter of 2024, are consolidated and shown together under the provision for credit losses in our Consolidated Statement of Operations. For the fourth quarter, the provision for credit losses amounted to $66.1 million, compared to $71.4 million in the previous quarter.
Non-Performing Assets
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
31-Dec-24
30-Sep-24
31-Dec-23
Non-performing loans held-in-portfolio
$350,780
$361,398
$357,611
Other real estate owned
57,268
63,028
80,416
Total non-performing assets
$408,048
$424,426
$438,027
Net charge-offs for the quarter
$67,433
$58,529
$56,947
Ratios:
Loans held-in-portfolio
$37,107,652
$36,194,967
$35,064,971
Non-performing loans held-in-portfolio to loans held-in-portfolio
0.95
%
1.00
%
1.02
%
Allowance for credit losses to loans held-in-portfolio
2.01
2.06
2.08
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans, excluding loans held-for-sale
212.68
205.96
203.95
Refer to Table L for additional information.
Provision for Credit Losses (Benefit) - Loan Portfolios
(Unaudited)
Quarters ended
Years ended
(In thousands)
31-Dec-24
30-Sep-24
31-Dec-23
31-Dec-24
31-Dec-23
Provision for credit losses (benefit) - loan portfolios:
BPPR
$67,088
$77,147
$67,235
$253,828
$194,834
Popular U.S.
2,041
(4,378
)
7,983
4,613
6,705
Total provision for credit losses (benefit) - loan portfolios
$69,129
$72,769
$75,218
$258,441
$201,539
Credit Quality by Segment
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Quarters ended
BPPR
31-Dec-24
30-Sep-24
31-Dec-23
Provision for credit losses - loan portfolios
$67,088
$77,147
$67,235
Net charge-offs
62,604
54,581
51,913
Total non-performing loans held-in-portfolio
292,091
288,815
328,718
Annualized net charge-offs to average loans held-in-portfolio
0.97
%
0.86
%
0.86
%
Allowance / loans held-in-portfolio
2.56
%
2.59
%
2.61
%
Allowance / non-performing loans held-in-portfolio
229.61
%
230.66
%
194.65
%
Quarters ended
Popular U.S.
31-Dec-24
30-Sep-24
31-Dec-23
Provision for credit losses (benefit) - loan portfolios
$2,041
$(4,378
)
$7,983
Net charge-offs
4,829
3,948
5,034
Total non-performing loans held-in-portfolio
58,689
72,583
28,893
Annualized net charge-offs to average loans held-in-portfolio
0.18
%
0.15
%
0.19
%
Allowance / loans held-in-portfolio
0.69
%
0.75
%
0.85
%
Allowance / non-performing loans held-in-portfolio
128.40
%
107.66
%
309.70
%
Financial Condition Highlights
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
31-Dec-24
30-Sep-24
31-Dec-23
Cash and money market investments
$6,800,586
$6,958,382
$7,419,333
Investment securities
26,244,977
25,280,451
25,148,673
Loans
37,107,652
36,194,967
35,064,971
Total assets
73,045,383
71,323,074
70,758,155
Deposits
64,884,345
63,668,501
63,618,243
Borrowings
1,176,126
973,736
1,078,332
Total liabilities
67,432,317
65,532,560
65,611,202
Stockholders' equity
5,613,066
5,790,514
5,146,953
Total assets amounted to $73.0 billion at December 31, 2024, an increase of $1.7 billion from the third quarter of 2024, driven by:
- an increase in securities available-for-sale ("AFS") of $1.1 billion, mainly due to an increase in investments in U.S. Treasury bills, partially offset by maturities and principal paydowns and unfavorable changes in the fair value of debt securities; and
- an increase in loans held-in-portfolio by $912.7 million, driven by an increase of $453.6 million in BPPR across all portfolios, particularly commercial and mortgage loans, and an increase of $459.1 million in PB, mainly in the commercial and construction portfolios;
partially offset by:
- a decrease in money market investments of $149.8 million, mainly driven by the deployment of funds to support loan growth; and
- a decrease in securities held-to-maturity ("HTM") of $107.2 million driven by maturities, partially offset by the amortization of $45.8 million of the discount related to U.S. Treasury securities previously reclassified from AFS to HTM.
Total liabilities increased by $1.9 billion from the third quarter of 2024, driven by:
- an increase of $1.2 billion in deposits, driven by:
- higher deposits balances at BPPR of $1.3 billion due to increases in P.R. Government deposits by $747.6 million and in non-P.R. Government deposits by $601.4 million, which include deposits held in trust for debt service payments made in January 2025; and
- lower deposits balances at PB of $187.1 million, mainly in interest bearing accounts, including deposits gathered through direct online channels;
- an increase in other liabilities of $481.5 million, mainly driven by $495.1 million in unsettled trade payables related to U.S. Treasury securities purchased during the fourth quarter of 2024, which were settled in the first quarter of 2025; and
- an increase in other short-term borrowings of $225.0 million, due to FHLB advances in PB.
Stockholders' equity decreased by $177.4 million from the third quarter of 2024 mainly due to the change in the accumulated other comprehensive loss driven by the increase in net unrealized losses in the portfolio of AFS securities of $197.7 million, an increase in Treasury Stock of $159.1 million due to common stock repurchases, and the common and preferred dividends declared during the quarter of $49.9 million, partially offset by the amortization of unrealized losses from securities previously reclassified to HTM of $36.6 million, net of tax, a pension liability adjustment of $16.4 million, coupled with the quarter's net income of $177.8 million. As of December 31, 2024, Popular has repurchased 2,256,420 shares of common stock for $217.3 million as part of the previously announced common stock repurchase authorization.
Common Equity Tier 1 ratio ("CET1"), common equity per share and tangible book value per share were 16.03%, $79.71 and $68.16 respectively, at December 31, 2024, compared to 16.42%, $80.35 and $69.04, respectively, at September 30, 2024. Refer to Table A for capital ratios.
Refer to Table C for the Statements of Financial Condition.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation those regarding Popular's business, financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives and future performance. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on management's current expectations and, by their nature, involve risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions. Potential factors, some of which are beyond the Corporation's control, could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the effect of competitive and economic factors, and our reaction to those factors, the adequacy of the allowance for loan losses, delinquency trends, market risk and the impact of interest rate changes (including on our cost of deposits), our ability to attract deposits and grow our loan portfolio, capital market conditions, capital adequacy and liquidity, the effect of legal and regulatory proceedings, new regulatory requirements or accounting standards on the Corporation's financial condition and results of operations, the occurrence of unforeseen or catastrophic events, including extreme weather events, pandemics, man-made disasters or acts of violence or war, as well as actions taken by governmental authorities in response thereto, and the direct and indirect impact of such events on Popular, our customers, service providers and third parties. Other potential factors include Popular's ability to successfully execute its transformation initiative, including, but not limited to, achieving projected earnings, efficiencies and return on tangible common equity and accurately anticipating costs and expenses associated therewith, imposition of additional or special FDIC assessments, changes to regulatory capital, liquidity and resolution-related requirements applicable to financial institutions in response to recent developments affecting the banking sector and the impact of bank failures or adverse developments at other banks and related negative media coverage of the banking industry in general on investor and depositor sentiment regarding the stability and liquidity of banks. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature, are forward-looking, and the words "anticipate," "believe," "continues," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "project" and similar expressions, and future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "might," "can," "may" or similar expressions, are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements.
More information on the risks and important factors that could affect the Corporation's future results and financial condition is included in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, our Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2024, June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2024 and in the Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Our filings are available on the Corporation's website (www.popular.com) and on the Securities and Exchange Commission website (www.sec.gov). The Corporation assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or information which speak as of their respective dates.
About Popular, Inc.
Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPOP) is the leading financial institution in Puerto Rico, by both assets and deposits, and ranks among the top 50 U.S. bank holding companies by assets. Founded in 1893, Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular's principal subsidiary, provides retail, mortgage and commercial banking services in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Popular also offers in Puerto Rico auto and equipment leasing and financing, investment banking, broker-dealer and insurance services through specialized subsidiaries. In the mainland United States, Popular provides retail, mortgage and commercial banking services through its New York-chartered banking subsidiary, Popular Bank, which has branches located in New York, New Jersey and Florida.
POPULAR, INC.
Financial Supplement to Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Release
Table A - Selected Ratios and Other Information
(Unaudited)
Quarters ended
Years ended
31-Dec-24
30-Sep-24
31-Dec-23
31-Dec-24
31-Dec-23
Basic EPS
$2.51
$2.16
$1.31
$8.56
$7.53
Diluted EPS
$2.51
$2.16
$1.31
$8.56
$7.52
Average common shares outstanding
70,722,548
71,807,136
71,810,073
71,590,757
71,710,265
Average common shares outstanding - assuming dilution
70,740,958
71,828,402
71,881,020
71,623,702
71,791,692
Common shares outstanding at end of period
70,141,291
71,787,349
72,153,621
70,141,291
72,153,621
Market value per common share
$94.06
$100.27
$82.07
$94.06
$82.07
Market capitalization - (In millions)
$6,597
$7,198
$5,922
$6,597
$5,922
Return on average assets
0.97
%
0.84
%
0.52
%
0.84
%
0.76
%
Return on average common equity
9.94
%
8.82
%
5.55
%
8.72
%
8.21
%
Net interest margin (non-taxable equivalent basis)
3.35
%
3.24
%
3.08
%
3.24
%
3.13
%
Net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis) -non-GAAP
3.62
%
3.47
%
3.26
%
3.49
%
3.31
%
Common equity per share
$79.71
$80.35
$71.03
$79.71
$71.03
Tangible common book value per common share (non-GAAP) [1]
$68.16
$69.04
$59.74
$68.16
$59.74
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) [1]
6.62
%
7.03
%
6.16
%
6.62
%
6.16
%
Return on average tangible common equity [1]
11.22
%
9.98
%
6.32
%
9.85
%
9.40
%
Tier 1 capital
16.08
%
16.48
%
16.36
%
16.08
%
16.36
%
Total capital
17.83
%
18.24
%
18.13
%
17.83
%
18.13
%
Tier 1 leverage
8.66
%
8.67
%
8.51
%
8.66
%
8.51
%
Common Equity Tier 1 capital
16.03
%
16.42
%
16.30
%
16.03
%
16.30
%
[1] Refer to Table R for reconciliation to GAAP financial measures.
POPULAR, INC.
Financial Supplement to Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Release
Table B - Consolidated Statement of Operations
(Unaudited)
Quarters ended
Variance
Quarter ended
Variance
Years ended
Q4 2024
Q4 2024
(In thousands, except per share information)
31-Dec-24
30-Sep-24
vs. Q3 2024
31-Dec-23
vs. Q4 2023
31-Dec-24
31-Dec-23
Interest income:
Loans
$673,858
$664,731
$9,127
$623,438
$50,420
$2,626,058
$2,331,654
Money market investments
79,302
96,061
(16,759
)
100,840
(21,538
)
352,195
366,625
Investment securities
166,607
176,656
(10,049
)
143,214
23,393
695,010
547,028
Total interest income
919,767
937,448
(17,681
)
867,492
52,275
3,673,263
3,245,307
Interest expense:
Deposits
315,701
350,985
(35,284
)
319,200
(3,499
)
1,336,121
1,050,024
Short-term borrowings
928
1,430
(502
)
1,342
(414
)
4,676
7,329
Long-term debt
12,379
12,560
(181
)
12,770
(391
)
50,178
56,430
Total interest expense
329,008
364,975
(35,967
)
333,312
(4,304
)
1,390,975
1,113,783
Net interest income
590,759
572,473
18,286
534,180
56,579
2,282,288
2,131,524
Provision for credit losses
66,102
71,448
(5,346
)
78,663
(12,561
)
256,942
208,609
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
524,657
501,025
23,632
455,517
69,140
2,025,346
1,922,915
Service charges on deposit accounts
38,060
38,315
(255
)
37,699
361
151,343
147,476
Other service fees
99,350
98,748
602
96,692
2,658
389,233
374,440
Mortgage banking activities
6,306
2,670
3,636
6,388
(82
)
19,059
21,497
Net (loss) gain, including impairment, on equity securities
(2,459
)
(546
)
(1,913
)
2,317
(4,776
)
(1,583
)
3,482
Net (loss) gain on trading account debt securities
(10
)
817
(827
)
750
(760
)
1,445
1,382
Net gain (loss) on sale of loans, including valuation adjustments on loans held-for-sale
440
-
440
(71
)
511
440
(115
)
Adjustments to indemnity reserves on loans sold
483
808
(325
)
2,350
(1,867
)
1,266
2,319
Other operating income
22,533
23,270
(737
)
22,618
(85
)
97,706
100,243
Total non-interest income
164,703
164,082
621
168,743
(4,040
)
658,909
650,724
Operating expenses:
Personnel costs
Salaries
135,793
135,983
(190
)
127,809
7,984
529,794
505,935
Commissions, incentives and other bonuses
30,494
26,350
4,144
26,632
3,862
126,081
112,657
Pension, postretirement and medical insurance
17,794
16,387
1,407
17,598
196
68,185
67,469
Other personnel costs, including payroll taxes
21,713
23,136
(1,423
)
22,626
(913
)
96,391
91,984
Total personnel costs
205,794
201,856
3,938
194,665
11,129
820,451
778,045
Net occupancy expenses
27,666
28,031
(365
)
30,282
(2,616
)
111,430
111,586
Equipment expenses
4,846
9,349
(4,503
)
10,179
(5,333
)
33,424
37,057
Other taxes
18,581
17,757
824
14,636
3,945
66,046
55,926
Professional fees
32,452
26,708
5,744
39,065
(6,613
)
125,822
161,142
Technology and software expenses
81,395
88,452
(7,057
)
76,772
4,623
329,061
290,615
Processing and transactional services
Credit and debit cards
11,657
11,761
(104
)
6,682
4,975
49,301
44,578
Other processing and transactional services
23,410
22,559
851
22,779
631
93,376
93,492
Total processing and transactional services
35,067
34,320
747
29,461
5,606
142,677
138,070
Communications
4,756
5,229
(473
)
4,181
575
18,899
16,664
Business promotion
Rewards and customer loyalty programs
16,778
16,533
245
14,130
2,648
63,773
59,092
Other business promotion
13,077
9,104
3,973
13,767
(690
)
38,157
35,834
Total business promotion
29,855
25,637
4,218
27,897
1,958
101,930
94,926
Deposit insurance
9,725
10,433
(708
)
81,385
(71,660
)
54,626
105,985
Other real estate owned (OREO) income
(4,379
)
(2,674
)
(1,705
)
(5,178
)
799
(18,124
)
(15,375
)
Other operating expenses
Operational losses
6,047
5,769
278
6,921
(874
)
27,200
23,505
All other
15,117
15,750
(633
)
20,084
(4,967
)
71,257
73,774
Total other operating expenses
21,164
21,519
(355
)
27,005
(5,841
)
98,457
97,279
Amortization of intangibles
705
704
1
795
(90
)
2,938
3,180
Goodwill impairment charge
-
-
-
-
-
-
23,000
Total operating expenses
467,627
467,321
306
531,145
(63,518
)
1,887,637
1,898,100
Income before income tax
221,733
197,786
23,947
93,115
128,618
796,618
675,539
Income tax expense (benefit)
43,916
42,463
1,453
(1,479
)
45,395
182,406
134,197
Net income
$177,817
$155,323
$22,494
$94,594
$83,223
$614,212
$541,342
Net income applicable to common stock
$177,464
$154,970
$22,494
$94,241
$83,223
$612,800
$539,930
Net income per common share - basic
$2.51
$2.16
$0.35
$1.31
$1.20
$8.56
$7.53
Net income per common share - diluted
$2.51
$2.16
$0.35
$1.31
$1.20
$8.56
$7.52
Dividends Declared per Common Share
$0.70
$0.62
$0.08
$0.62
$0.08
$2.56
$2.27
Popular, Inc.
Financial Supplement to Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Release
Table C - Consolidated Statement of Financial Condition
(Unaudited)
Variance
Q4 2024 vs.
(In thousands)
31-Dec-24
30-Sep-24
31-Dec-23
Q3 2024
Assets:
Cash and due from banks
$419,638
$427,594
$420,462
$(7,956
)
Money market investments
6,380,948
6,530,788
6,998,871
(149,840
)
Trading account debt securities, at fair value
32,831
30,843
31,568
1,988
Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value
18,245,903
17,186,123
16,729,044
1,059,780
Debt securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost
7,758,077
7,865,294
8,194,335
(107,217
)
Less: Allowance for credit losses
5,317
5,430
5,780
(113
)
Debt securities held-to-maturity, net
7,752,760
7,859,864
8,188,555
(107,104
)
Equity securities
208,166
198,191
193,726
9,975
Loans held-for-sale, at lower of cost or fair value
5,423
5,509
4,301
(86
)
Loans held-in-portfolio
37,522,995
36,599,612
35,420,879
923,383
Less: Unearned income
415,343
404,645
355,908
10,698
Allowance for credit losses
746,024
744,320
729,341
1,704
Total loans held-in-portfolio, net
36,361,628
35,450,647
34,335,630
910,981
Premises and equipment, net
601,787
624,376
565,284
(22,589
)
Other real estate
57,268
63,028
80,416
(5,760
)
Accrued income receivable
263,389
257,406
263,433
5,983
Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value
108,103
108,827
118,109
(724
)
Other assets
1,797,759
1,767,919
2,014,564
29,840
Goodwill
802,954
804,428
804,428
(1,474
)
Other intangible assets
6,826
7,531
9,764
(705
)
Total assets
$73,045,383
$71,323,074
$70,758,155
$1,722,309
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
Liabilities:
Deposits:
Non-interest bearing
$15,139,555
$15,276,071
$15,419,624
$(136,516
)
Interest bearing
49,744,790
48,392,430
48,198,619
1,352,360
Total deposits
64,884,345
63,668,501
63,618,243
1,215,844
Assets sold under agreements to repurchase
54,833
55,360
91,384
(527
)
Other short-term borrowings
225,000
-
-
225,000
Notes payable
896,293
918,376
986,948
(22,083
)
Other liabilities
1,371,846
890,323
914,627
481,523
Total liabilities
67,432,317
65,532,560
65,611,202
1,899,757
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock
22,143
22,143
22,143
-
Common stock
1,048
1,048
1,048
-
Surplus
4,908,693
4,853,869
4,843,399
54,824
Retained earnings
4,570,957
4,495,878
4,194,851
75,079
Treasury stock
(2,228,535
)
(2,069,430
)
(2,018,957
)
(159,105
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax
(1,661,240
)
(1,512,994
)
(1,895,531
)
(148,246
)
Total stockholders' equity
5,613,066
5,790,514
5,146,953
(177,448
)
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$73,045,383
$71,323,074
$70,758,155
$1,722,309
Popular, Inc.
Financial Supplement to Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Release
Table D - Analysis of Levels and Yields on a Taxable Equivalent Basis (Non-GAAP)
For the quarters ended December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024
(Unaudited)
Variance
Average Volume
Average Yields / Costs
Interest
Attributable to
31-Dec-24
30-Sep-24
Variance
31-Dec-24
30-Sep-24
Variance
31-Dec-24
30-Sep-24
Variance
Rate
Volume
(In millions)
(In thousands)
$
6,571
$
7,033
$
(462
)
4.80
%
5.43
%
(0.63
)
%
Money market investments
$
79,301
$
96,061
$
(16,760
)
$
(10,705
)
$
(6,055
)
27,015
27,569
(554
)
2.92
2.92
-
Investment securities [1]
198,116
202,317
(4,201
)
(287
)
(3,914
)
32
30
2
5.82
5.87
(0.05
)
Trading securities
470
436
34
(4
)
38
Total money market,
investment and trading
33,618
34,632
(1,014
)
3.29
3.43
(0.14
)
securities
277,887
298,814
(20,927
)
(10,996
)
(9,931
)
Loans:
18,297
17,798
499
6.84
6.90
(0.06
)
Commercial
314,615
308,734
5,881
(2,708
)
8,589
1,204
1,129
75
8.38
8.85
(0.47
)
Construction
25,352
25,102
250
(1,362
)
1,612
1,898
1,851
47
7.03
6.97
0.06
Leasing
33,361
32,241
1,120
292
828
8,039
7,911
128
5.78
5.73
0.05
Mortgage
116,254
113,409
2,845
1,004
1,841
3,218
3,211
7
13.79
14.08
(0.29
)
Consumer
111,538
112,423
(885
)
(1,192
)
307
3,908
3,879
29
9.02
8.94
0.08
Auto
88,564
87,189
1,375
731
644
36,564
35,779
785
7.51
7.56
(0.05
)
Total loans
689,684
679,098
10,586
(3,235
)
13,821
$
70,182
$
70,411
$
(229
)
5.49
%
5.53
%
(0.04
)
%
Total earning assets
$
967,571
$
977,912
$
(10,341
)
$
(14,231
)
$
3,890
Interest bearing deposits:
$
25,954
$
26,148
$
(194
)
3.21
%
3.64
%
(0.43
)
%
NOW and money market [2]
$
209,227
$
238,923
$
(29,696
)
$
(31,943
)
$
2,247
14,246
14,322
(76
)
0.88
0.92
(0.04
)
Savings
31,341
33,169
(1,828
)
(1,609
)
(219
)
8,978
9,069
(91
)
3.33
3.46
(0.13
)
Time deposits
75,133
78,893
(3,760
)
(3,234
)
(526
)
49,178
49,539
(361
)
2.55
2.82
(0.27
)
Total interest bearing deposits
315,701
350,985
(35,284
)
(36,786
)
1,502
15,034
14,968
66
Non-interest bearing demand deposits
64,212
64,507
(295
)
1.96
2.16
(0.20
)
Total deposits
315,701
350,985
(35,284
)
(36,786
)
1,502
73
101
(28
)
5.09
5.62
(0.53
)
Short-term borrowings
928
1,430
(502
)
(139
)
(363
)
Other medium and
923
950
(27
)
5.39
5.32
0.07
long-term debt
12,379
12,560
(181
)
(78
)
(103
)
Total interest bearing
50,174
50,590
(416
)
2.61
2.87
(0.26
)
liabilities (excluding demand deposits)
329,008
364,975
(35,967
)
(37,003
)
1,036
4,974
4,853
121
Other sources of funds
$
70,182
$
70,411
$
(229
)
1.87
%
2.06
%
(0.19
)
%
Total source of funds
329,008
364,975
(35,967
)
(37,003
)
1,036
Net interest margin/
3.62
%
3.47
%
0.15
%
income on a taxable equivalent basis (Non-GAAP)
638,563
612,937
25,626
$
22,772
$
2,854
2.88
%
2.66
%
0.22
%
Net interest spread
Taxable equivalent adjustment
47,804
40,464
7,340
Net interest margin/ income
3.35
%
3.24
%
0.11
%
non-taxable equivalent basis (GAAP)
$
590,759
$
572,473
$
18,286
Note: The changes that are not due solely to volume or rate are allocated to volume and rate based on the proportion of the change in each category.
[1] Average balances exclude unrealized gains or losses on debt securities available-for-sale and the unrealized loss related to certain securities transferred from available-for-sale to held-to-maturity.
[2] Includes interest bearing demand deposits corresponding to certain government entities in Puerto Rico.
Popular, Inc.
Financial Supplement to Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Release
Table E - Analysis of Levels and Yields on a Taxable Equivalent Basis (Non-GAAP)
For the quarters ended December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023
(Unaudited)
Variance
Average Volume
Average Yields / Costs
Interest
Attributable to
31-Dec-24
31-Dec-23
Variance
31-Dec-24
31-Dec-23
Variance
31-Dec-24
31-Dec-23
Variance
Rate
Volume
(In millions)
(In thousands)
$
6,571
$
7,307
$
(736
)
4.80
%
5.47
%
(0.67
)
%
Money market investments
$
79,301
$
100,840
$
(21,539
)
$
(11,942
)
$
(9,597
)
27,015
27,099
(84
)
2.92
2.28
0.64
Investment securities [1]
198,116
155,118
42,998
42,953
45
32
31
1
5.82
3.72
2.10
Trading securities
470
293
177
169
8
Total money market,
investment and trading
33,618
34,437
(819
)
3.29
2.96
0.33
securities
277,887
256,251
21,636
31,180
(9,544
)
Loans:
18,297
17,251
1,046
6.84
6.71
0.13
Commercial
314,615
291,791
22,824
4,898
17,926
1,204
927
277
8.38
9.04
(0.66
)
Construction
25,352
21,131
4,221
(1,696
)
5,917
1,898
1,707
191
7.03
6.60
0.43
Leasing
33,361
28,174
5,187
1,913
3,274
8,039
7,626
413
5.78
5.83
(0.05
)
Mortgage
116,254
111,215
5,039
(941
)
5,980
3,218
3,215
3
13.79
13.43
0.36
Consumer
111,538
108,859
2,679
1,890
789
3,908
3,722
186
9.02
8.61
0.41
Auto
88,564
80,731
7,833
3,705
4,128
36,564
34,448
2,116
7.51
7.41
0.10
Total loans
689,684
641,901
47,783
9,769
38,014
$
70,182
$
68,885
$
1,297
5.49
%
5.18
%
0.31
%
Total earning assets
$
967,571
$
898,152
$
69,419
$
40,949
$
28,470
Interest bearing deposits:
$
25,954
$
25,027
$
927
3.21
%
3.60
%
(0.39
)
%
NOW and money market [2]
$
209,227
$
227,079
$
(17,852
)
$
(23,319
)
$
5,467
14,246
14,934
(688
)
0.88
0.85
0.03
Savings
31,341
32,073
(732
)
795
(1,527
)
8,978
8,288
690
3.33
2.87
0.46
Time deposits
75,133
60,048
15,085
8,706
6,379
49,178
48,249
929
2.55
2.62
(0.07
)
Total interest bearing deposits
315,701
319,200
(3,499
)
(13,818
)
10,319
15,034
15,017
17
Non-interest bearing demand deposits
64,212
63,266
946
1.96
2.00
(0.04
)
Total deposits
315,701
319,200
(3,499
)
(13,818
)
10,319
73
94
(21
)
5.09
5.64
(0.55
)
Short-term borrowings
928
1,342
(414
)
(109
)
(305
)
Other medium and
923
1,018
(95
)
5.39
5.04
0.35
long-term debt
12,379
12,770
(391
)
(22
)
(369
)
Total interest bearing
50,174
49,361
813
2.61
2.68
(0.07
)
liabilities (excluding demand deposits)
329,008
333,312
(4,304
)
(13,949
)
9,645
4,974
4,507
467
Other sources of funds
$
70,182
$
68,885
$
1,297
1.87
%
1.92
%
(0.05
)
%
Total source of funds
329,008
333,312
(4,304
)
(13,949
)
9,645
Net interest margin/
3.62
%
3.26
%
0.36
%
income on a taxable equivalent basis (Non-GAAP)
638,563
564,840
73,723
$
54,898
$
18,825
2.88
%
2.50
%
0.38
%
Net interest spread
Taxable equivalent adjustment
47,804
30,660
17,144
Net interest margin/ income
3.35
%
3.08
%
0.27
%
non-taxable equivalent basis (GAAP)
$
590,759
$
534,180
$
56,579
Note: The changes that are not due solely to volume or rate are allocated to volume and rate based on the proportion of the change in each category.
[1] Average balances exclude unrealized gains or losses on debt securities available-for-sale and the unrealized loss related to certain securities transferred from available-for-sale to held-to-maturity.
[2] Includes interest bearing demand deposits corresponding to certain government entities in Puerto Rico.
Popular, Inc.
Financial Supplement to Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Release
Table F - Analysis of Levels and Yields on a Taxable Equivalent Basis (Non-GAAP) - YEAR-TO-DATE
(Unaudited)
Variance
Average Volume
Average Yields / Costs
Interest
Attributable to
31-Dec-24
31-Dec-23
Variance
31-Dec-24
31-Dec-23
Variance
31-Dec-24
31-Dec-23
Variance
Rate
Volume
(In millions)
(In thousands)
$
6,641
$
7,052
$
(411
)
5.30
%
5.20
%
0.10
%
Money market investments
$
352,194
$
366,625
$
(14,431
)
$
7,241
$
(21,672
)
27,955
27,926
29
2.89
2.20
0.69
Investment securities [1]
808,458
615,758
192,700
190,942
1,758
30
32
(2
)
5.23
4.32
0.91
Trading securities
1,583
1,376
207
280
(73
)
Total money market,
investment and trading
34,626
35,010
(384
)
3.36
2.81
0.55
securities
1,162,235
983,759
178,476
198,463
(19,987
)
Loans:
17,855
16,469
1,386
6.86
6.55
0.31
Commercial
1,224,856
1,079,171
145,685
52,298
93,387
1,099
816
283
8.81
8.86
(0.05
)
Construction
96,778
72,309
24,469
(478
)
24,947
1,820
1,650
170
6.90
6.38
0.52
Leasing
125,652
105,309
20,343
8,944
11,399
7,873
7,482
391
5.70
5.55
0.15
Mortgage
448,880
414,992
33,888
11,819
22,069
3,211
3,115
96
13.90
13.19
0.71
Consumer
446,357
410,910
35,447
19,564
15,883
3,843
3,633
210
8.90
8.39
0.51
Auto
342,075
304,660
37,415
19,382
18,033
35,701
33,165
2,536
7.52
7.20
0.32
Total loans
2,684,598
2,387,351
297,247
111,529
185,718
$
70,327
$
68,175
$
2,152
5.47
%
4.94
%
0.53
%
Total earning assets
$
3,846,833
$
3,371,110
$
475,723
$
309,992
$
165,731
Interest bearing deposits:
$
25,978
$
24,563
$
1,415
3.52
%
3.10
%
0.42
%
NOW and money market [2]
$
913,624
$
761,647
$
151,977
$
113,249
$
38,728
14,499
14,900
(401
)
0.91
0.68
0.23
Savings
132,476
101,334
31,142
30,406
736
8,903
7,776
1,127
3.26
2.41
0.85
Time deposits
290,021
187,043
102,978
65,045
37,933
49,380
47,239
2,141
2.71
2.22
0.49
Total interest bearing deposits
1,336,121
1,050,024
286,097
208,700
77,397
15,065
15,307
(242
)
Non-interest bearing demand deposits
64,445
62,546
1,899
2.07
1.68
0.39
Total deposits
1,336,121
1,050,024
286,097
208,700
77,397
85
143
(58
)
5.53
5.12
0.41
Short-term borrowings
4,676
7,329
(2,653
)
540
(3,193
)
Other medium and
962
1,109
(147
)
5.22
5.09
0.13
long-term debt
50,178
56,430
(6,252
)
962
(7,214
)
Total interest bearing
50,427
48,491
1,936
2.76
2.30
0.46
liabilities (excluding demand deposits)
1,390,975
1,113,783
277,192
210,202
66,990
4,837
4,377
460
Other sources of funds
$
70,329
$
68,175
$
2,154
1.98
%
1.63
%
0.35
%
Total source of funds
1,390,975
1,113,783
277,192
210,202
66,990
Net interest margin/
3.49
%
3.31
%
0.18
%
income on a taxable equivalent basis (Non-GAAP)
2,455,858
2,257,327
198,531
$
99,790
$
98,741
2.71
%
2.64
%
0.07
%
Net interest spread
Taxable equivalent adjustment
173,570
125,803
47,767
Net interest margin/ income
3.24
%
3.13
%
0.11
%
non-taxable equivalent basis (GAAP)
$
2,282,288
$
2,131,524
$
150,764
Note: The changes that are not due solely to volume or rate are allocated to volume and rate based on the proportion of the change in each category.
[1] Average balances exclude unrealized gains or losses on debt securities available-for-sale and the unrealized loss related to certain securities transferred from available-for-sale to held-to-maturity.
[2] Includes interest bearing demand deposits corresponding to certain government entities in Puerto Rico.
Popular, Inc.
Financial Supplement to Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Release
Table G - Mortgage Banking Activities and Other Service Fees
(Unaudited)
Mortgage Banking Activities
Quarters ended
Variance
Years ended
Variance
(In thousands)
31-Dec-24
30-Sep-24
31-Dec-23
Q4 2024
Q4 2024
31-Dec-24
31-Dec-23
2024 vs.
Mortgage servicing fees, net of fair value adjustments:
Mortgage servicing fees
$7,315
$7,559
$7,898
$(244
)
$(583
)
$30,227
$32,981
$(2,754
)
Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustments
(1,090
)
(4,896
)
(1,204
)
3,806
114
(11,370
)
(11,589
)
219
Total mortgage servicing fees, net of fair value adjustments
6,225
2,663
6,694
3,562
(469
)
18,857
21,392
(2,535
)
Net (loss) gain on sale of loans, including valuation on loans held-for-sale
(79
)
320
45
(399
)
(124
)
317
(88
)
405
Trading account profit (loss):
Unrealized gains (loss) on outstanding derivative positions
72
(44
)
(298
)
116
370
185
(138
)
323
Realized gains (loss) on closed derivative positions
99
(261
)
(47
)
360
146
(150
)
614
(764
)
Total trading account profit (loss)
171
(305
)
(345
)
476
516
35
476
(441
)
Losses on repurchased loans, including interest advances
(11
)
(8
)
(6
)
(3
)
(5
)
(150
)
(283
)
133
Total mortgage banking activities
$6,306
$2,670
$6,388
$3,636
$(82
)
$19,059
$21,497
$(2,438
)
Other Service Fees
Quarters ended
Variance
Years ended
Variance
(In thousands)
31-Dec-24
30-Sep-24
31-Dec-23
Q4 2024
Q4 2024|vs.Q4 2023
31-Dec-24
31-Dec-23
2024 vs.
Other service fees:
Debit card fees [1]
$26,903
$26,197
$25,489
$706
$1,414
$105,810
$99,632
$6,178
Insurance fees
14,619
15,422
16,739
(803
)
(2,120
)
58,098
60,220
(2,122
)
Credit card fees [1]
30,803
31,262
29,894
(459
)
909
122,380
120,040
2,340
Sale and administration of investment products
9,549
8,387
6,862
1,162
2,687
33,213
26,316
6,897
Trust fees
6,635
6,715
6,716
(80
)
(81
)
26,679
25,472
1,207
Other fees
10,841
10,765
10,992
76
(151
)
43,053
42,760
293
Total other service fees
$99,350
$98,748
$96,692
$602
$2,658
$389,233
$374,440
$14,793
[1] Effective in the third quarter of 2024, the Corporation is reclassifying certain interchange fees, which were previously included jointly with credit card fees from common network activity, as debit card fees. Interchange fees amounting to $11.3 million and $10.9 million, were reclassified for the first and second quarters of 2024, respectively. For the quarter and year to date ended December 31, 2023, interchange fees of approximately $11.5 million and $45.3 million were reclassified.
Popular, Inc.
Financial Supplement to Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Release
Table H - Consolidated Loans and Deposits
(Unaudited)
Loans - Ending Balances
Variance
(Dollars in thousands)
31-Dec-24
30-Sep-24
31-Dec-23
Q4 2024 vs.Q3 2024
% of Change
Q4 2024 vs.Q4 2023
% of Change
Loans held-in-portfolio:
Commercial
Commercial multi-family
$2,399,620
$2,405,302
$2,415,620
$(5,682
)
(0.24
%)
$(16,000
)
(0.66
%)
Commercial real estate non-owner occupied
5,363,235
5,185,381
5,087,421
177,854
3.43
%
275,814
5.42
%
Commercial real estate owner occupied
3,157,746
3,092,393
3,080,635
65,353
2.11
%
77,111
2.50
%
Commercial and industrial
7,741,562
7,400,553
7,126,121
341,009
4.61
%
615,441
8.64
%
Total Commercial
18,662,163
18,083,629
17,709,797
578,534
3.20
%
952,366
5.38
%
Construction
1,263,792
1,113,307
959,280
150,485
13.52
%
304,512
31.74
%
Leasing
1,925,405
1,887,052
1,731,809
38,353
2.03
%
193,596
11.18
%
Mortgage
8,114,183
7,993,348
7,695,917
120,835
1.51
%
418,266
5.43
%
Consumer
Credit cards
1,218,079
1,186,893
1,135,747
31,186
2.63
%
82,332
7.25
%
Home equity lines of credit
73,571
69,691
65,953
3,880
5.57
%
7,618
11.55
%
Personal
1,855,244
1,873,175
1,945,247
(17,931
)
(0.96
%)
(90,003
)
(4.63
%)
Auto
3,823,437
3,818,607
3,660,780
4,830
0.13
%
162,657
4.44
%
Other
171,778
169,265
160,441
2,513
1.48
%
11,337
7.07
%
Total Consumer
7,142,109
7,117,631
6,968,168
24,478
0.34
%
173,941
2.50
%
Total loans held-in-portfolio
$37,107,652
$36,194,967
$35,064,971
$912,685
2.52
%
$2,042,681
5.83
%
Loans held-for-sale:
Mortgage
$5,423
$5,509
$4,301
$(86
)
(1.56
%)
$1,122
26.09
%
Total loans held-for-sale
$5,423
$5,509
$4,301
$(86
)
(1.56
%)
$1,122
26.09
%
Total loans
$37,113,075
$36,200,476
$35,069,272
$912,599
2.52
%
$2,043,803
5.83
%
Deposits - Ending Balances
Variance
(In thousands)
31-Dec-24
30-Sep-24
31-Dec-23
Q4 2024 vs. Q3 2024
% of Change
Q4 2024 vs.Q4 2023
% of Change
Non-P.R. government deposits:
Demand deposits
$15,139,555
$15,276,071
$15,419,624
$(136,516
)
(0.89
%)
$(280,069
)
(1.82
%)
Savings, NOW and money market deposits (non-brokered)
21,177,506
20,584,328
21,541,261
593,178
2.88
%
(363,755
)
(1.69
%)
Savings, NOW and money market deposits (brokered)
736,225
735,231
719,453
994
0.14
%
16,772
2.33
%
Time deposits (non-brokered)
7,476,924
7,363,477
6,914,035
113,447
1.54
%
562,889
8.14
%
Time deposits (brokered CDs)
890,704
993,522
955,754
(102,818
)
(10.35
%)
(65,050
)
(6.81
%)
Sub-total non-P.R. government deposits
45,420,914
44,952,629
45,550,127
468,285
1.04
%
(129,213
)
(0.28
%)
P.R. government deposits:
Demand deposits [1]
11,730,273
11,088,511
12,159,430
641,762
5.79
%
(429,157
)
(3.53
%)
Savings, NOW and money market deposits (non-brokered)
7,087,904
6,903,370
5,276,583
184,534
2.67
%
1,811,321
34.33
%
Time deposits (non-brokered)
645,254
723,991
632,103
(78,737
)
(10.88
%)
13,151
2.08
%
Sub-total P.R. government deposits
19,463,431
18,715,872
18,068,116
747,559
3.99
%
1,395,315
7.72
%
Total deposits
$64,884,345
$63,668,501
$63,618,243
$1,215,844
1.91
%
$1,266,102
1.99
%
[1] Includes interest bearing demand deposits.
Popular, Inc.
Financial Supplement to Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Release
Table I - Loan Delinquency -BPPR Operations
(Unaudited)
31-Dec-24
BPPR
Past due
Past due 90 days or more
30-59
60-89
90 days
Total
Non-accrual
Accruing
(In thousands)
days
days
or more
past due
Current
Loans HIP
loans
loans
Commercial multi-family
$
1,491
$
113
$
79
$
1,683
$
306,318
$
308,001
$
79
$
-
Commercial real estate:
Non-owner occupied
3,103
586
6,429
10,118
3,236,385
3,246,503
6,429
-
Owner occupied
11,054
808
25,258
37,120
1,338,791
1,375,911
25,258
-
Commercial and industrial
5,738
2,712
23,895
32,345
5,314,549
5,346,894
19,335
4,560
Construction
1,039
-
-
1,039
211,251
212,290
-
-
Mortgage
262,222
116,694
365,759
744,675
6,065,206
6,809,881
158,442
207,317
Leasing
23,991
6,062
9,588
39,641
1,885,764
1,925,405
9,588
-
Consumer:
Credit cards
17,399
11,719
29,960
59,078
1,158,975
1,218,053
-
29,960
Home equity lines of credit
16
129
-
145
1,895
2,040
-
-
Personal
19,503
13,005
20,269
52,777
1,697,600
1,750,377
20,269
-
Auto
111,358
27,858
51,792
191,008
3,632,429
3,823,437
51,792
-
Other
1,816
277
1,312
3,405
156,824
160,229
899
413
Total
$
458,730
$
179,963
$
534,341
$
1,173,034
$
25,005,987
$
26,179,021
$
292,091
$
242,250
30-Sep-24
BPPR
Past due
Past due 90 days or more
30-59
60-89
90 days
Total
Non-accrual
Accruing
(In thousands)
days
days
or more
past due
Current
Loans HIP
loans
loans
Commercial multi-family
$
1,866
$
-
$
87
$
1,953
$
303,581
$
305,534
$
87
$
-
Commercial real estate:
Non-owner occupied
170
174
7,493
7,837
3,140,418
3,148,255
7,493
-
Owner occupied
1,544
1,681
26,600
29,825
1,374,025
1,403,850
26,600
-
Commercial and industrial
19,074
6,694
23,819
49,587
5,126,538
5,176,125
19,639
4,180
Construction
-
-
-
-
190,343
190,343
-
-
Mortgage
246,220
122,592
359,986
728,798
5,966,619
6,695,417
157,920
202,066
Leasing
19,840
4,661
7,367
31,868
1,855,184
1,887,052
7,367
-
Consumer:
Credit cards
16,210
11,415
27,214
54,839
1,132,050
1,186,889
-
27,214
Home equity lines of credit
-
-
-
-
2,131
2,131
-
-
Personal
21,726
13,153
21,007
55,886
1,698,195
1,754,081
20,992
15
Auto
104,363
26,090
47,828
178,281
3,640,326
3,818,607
47,828
-
Other
727
500
1,188
2,415
154,775
157,190
889
299
Total
$
431,740
$
186,960
$
522,589
$
1,141,289
$
24,584,185
$
25,725,474
$
288,815
$
233,774
Variance
Past due
Past due 90 days or more
30-59
60-89
90 days
Total
Non-accrual
Accruing
(In thousands)
days
days
or more
past due
Current
Loans HIP
loans
loans
Commercial multi-family
$
(375
)
$
113
$
(8
)
$
(270
)
$
2,737
$
2,467
$
(8
)
$
-
Commercial real estate:
Non-owner occupied
2,933
412
(1,064
)
2,281
95,967
98,248
(1,064
)
-
Owner occupied
9,510
(873
)
(1,342
)
7,295
(35,234
)
(27,939
)
(1,342
)
-
Commercial and industrial
(13,336
)
(3,982
)
76
(17,242
)
188,011
170,769
(304
)
380
Construction
1,039
-
-
1,039
20,908
21,947
-
-
Mortgage
16,002
(5,898
)
5,773
15,877
98,587
114,464
522
5,251
Leasing
4,151
1,401
2,221
7,773
30,580
38,353
2,221
-
Consumer:
Credit cards
1,189
304
2,746
4,239
26,925
31,164
-
2,746
Home equity lines of credit
16
129
-
145
(236
)
(91
)
-