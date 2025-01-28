SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Popular, Inc. (the "Corporation," "Popular," "we," "us," "our") (NASDAQ:BPOP) reported net income of $177.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to net income of $155.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Ignacio Alvarez, Chief Executive Officer, said: "Our financial results for the fourth quarter were solid, with net income of $178 million. We achieved strong loan growth and continued to increase our net interest income and net interest margin.

We closed the year on a strong footing, continuing our positive earnings trajectory with a 10% increase in our adjusted net income.

Our strong capital and liquidity position allowed us to recommence share buybacks and increase our dividend during 2024.

We are also pleased by the acceleration in the pace of our Transformation, which is already generating tangible results. We are making meaningful progress in the modernization of our customer channels and enhancement of our customers' experience.

I am thankful for our employees' hard work and dedication throughout the year and optimistic about our prospects for 2025 as we continue to leverage the improved performance of the Puerto Rico economy and the strength of our franchise."

Earnings Highlights (Unaudited) Quarters ended Years ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share information) 31-Dec-24 30-Sep-24 31-Dec-23 31-Dec-24 31-Dec-23 Net interest income $590,759 $572,473 $534,180 $2,282,288 $2,131,524 Provision for credit losses 66,102 71,448 78,663 256,942 208,609 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 524,657 501,025 455,517 2,025,346 1,922,915 Other non-interest income 164,703 164,082 168,743 658,909 650,724 Operating expenses 467,627 467,321 531,145 1,887,637 1,898,100 Income before income tax 221,733 197,786 93,115 796,618 675,539 Income tax expense (benefit) 43,916 42,463 (1,479 ) 182,406 134,197 Net income $177,817 $155,323 $94,594 $614,212 $541,342 Net income applicable to common stock $177,464 $154,970 $94,241 $612,800 $539,930 Net income per common share-basic $2.51 $2.16 $1.31 $8.56 $7.53 Net income per common share-diluted $2.51 $2.16 $1.31 $8.56 $7.52

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information prepared under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("U.S. GAAP") and non-GAAP financial measures. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures when these measures provide more meaningful information about the underlying performance of the Corporation's ongoing operations. Non-GAAP financial measures used by the Corporation may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

Net Interest Income on a Taxable Equivalent Basis

Net interest income, on a taxable equivalent basis, is presented with its different components in Tables D, E and F. Net interest income on a taxable equivalent basis is a non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes that this measure provides meaningful information since it facilitates the comparison of revenues arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources.

Tangible Common Equity

Tangible common equity, the tangible common equity ratio, tangible assets and tangible book value per common share are non-GAAP financial measures. The tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per common share are commonly used by banks and analysts in conjunction with more traditional bank capital ratios to compare the capital adequacy of banking organizations with significant amounts of goodwill or other intangible assets, typically stemming from the use of the purchase accounting method for mergers and acquisitions. Neither tangible common equity nor tangible assets or related measures should be used in isolation or as a substitute for stockholders' equity, total assets or any other measure calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Refer to Table R for a reconciliation of total stockholders' equity to tangible common equity and total assets to tangible assets.

Adjusted net income

In addition to analyzing the Corporation's results on a reported basis, management monitors the "Adjusted net income" of the Corporation and excludes the impact of certain transactions on the results of its operations. Management believes that the "Adjusted net income" provides meaningful information about the underlying performance of the Corporation's ongoing operations. The "Adjusted net income" is a non-GAAP financial measure. Non-GAAP financial measures used by the Corporation may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

The following tables present the reconciliation of the net income to the adjusted net income (non-GAAP) for the years ended December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023. There were no adjustments to net income for the quarters ended December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024.

Adjusted Net Income for the Year Ended December 31, 2024 (Non-GAAP) (Unaudited) (In thousands) Income before

income tax Income tax expense

(benefit) Total U.S. GAAP Net income $796,618 $182,406 $614,212 Non-GAAP Adjustments: FDIC Special Assessment [1] 14,287 (5,234 ) 9,053 Adjustments related to tax withholdings on prior period distributions from U.S. subsidiaries [2] 6,400 16,483 22,883 Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP) $817,305 $171,157 $646,148 [1] Expense recorded in the first quarter of 2024 related to the Special Assessment imposed by the FDIC to recover the losses in connection with the receivership of several failed banks. [2] Expense recorded in the first quarter of 2024 related to tax withholdings on prior period distributions from U.S. subsidiaries

Adjusted Net Income for the Year Ended December 31, 2023 (Non-GAAP) (Unaudited) (In thousands) Income before

income tax Income tax expense

(benefit) Total U.S. GAAP Net income $675,539 $134,197 $541,342 Non-GAAP Adjustments: FDIC Special Assessment [1] 71,435 (26,170 ) 45,265 Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP) $746,974 $160,367 $586,607 [1] Expense recorded in the fourth quarter of 2023 related to the Special Assessment imposed by the FDIC to recover the losses in connection with the receivership of several failed banks.

Net interest income and net interest income on a taxable equivalent basis (non-GAAP )

The Corporation's net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $590.8 million, an increase of $18.3 million compared to $572.5 million in the previous quarter. The net interest margin for the quarter was 3.35%, compared to 3.24% in the third quarter of 2024, an increase of 11 basis points.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin Taxable Equivalent (Non-GAAP)

Net interest income on a taxable equivalent basis for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $638.5 million, compared to $612.9 million in the previous quarter, an increase of $25.6 million. Net interest margin on a taxable equivalent basis for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 3.62%, an increase of 15 basis points.

The increase in the taxable equivalent adjustment, quarter over quarter, was driven by a reduction in the cost of deposits while the yield of tax-exempt assets during the period remained flat.

The main drivers of the net interest income increase on a taxable equivalent basis were:

lower interest expense on deposit accounts during the fourth quarter by $35.3 million, mainly associated with reductions in market-linked P.R. Government deposit accounts and the repricing across most of the other deposit products in response to declining short-term interest rates which resulted in lower costs of interest-bearing deposits by 27 basis points; and

higher interest income from loans by $10.6 million driven by higher volumes across most loan portfolios, partially offset by lower yields by 5 basis points;

partially offset by:

lower interest income from money market investments and investment securities by $16.8 million or 63 basis points; and

lower income from investment securities by $4.2 million, due to lower reinvestment activity resulting from an increase in loan volumes.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin (Banco Popular de Puerto Rico Segment)

For the Banco Popular de Puerto Rico ("BPPR") segment, net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2024 amounted to $506.9 million, an increase of $18.9 million from the previous quarter. Net interest margin increased by 15 basis points to 3.56%. Net interest income for the quarter improved due to a 29-basis point reduction in deposit costs at BPPR, despite lower volumes of earning assets at lower yields. The reduction of average earning assets in BPPR is tied to a decrease in volume of low-cost deposits. During the quarter, total average deposits were lower by $231.7 million, including lower P.R. Government deposits by $125.7 million. The reduction of earning assets yields of six basis points during the fourth quarter of 2024, follow the re-pricing of money market investments and adjustable-rate loans due to recent Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) federal funds rate declines of 50 basis points in the third quarter and 25 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Factors impacting net interest income for the BPPR segment include:

lower interest expense on deposit accounts by $30.7 million, mainly driven by a $27.4 million decrease in the cost of P.R. Government deposits. Total cost of interest-bearing deposits for the BPPR segment decreased by 29 basis points from the previous quarter to 2.26%, including a reduction in the cost of P.R. Government deposits of 56 basis points. Total deposits cost, including demand deposits, decreased by 22 basis points to 1.67% compared to 1.89% in the third quarter of 2024; and

higher interest income from loans by $8.8 million, primarily from higher average balances in commercial, auto, and mortgage loans, offset in part by lower yields in the commercial, construction and credit card portfolios which include variable rate loans;

partially offset by:

lower interest income from investments in securities and money market investments by $11.0 million and $10.0 million, respectively, driven by lower yields resulting from changes in federal funds rates, and lower average balances due to higher volume of loans and lower volume of deposits.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin (Popular Bank Segment)

In the Popular Bank ("PB", or "Popular U.S.") segment, net interest income was $92.2 million, $1.0 million lower when compared to the previous quarter. Net interest margin decreased by 2 basis points to 2.71%.

Main variances in Popular U.S include:

lower interest income from money markets by $6.7 million due to lower volumes, driven in part by higher loan balances, and lower yields;

partially offset by:

lower interest expense on deposit accounts by $4.7 million driven by a decrease in deposit costs as a result of recent market repricing and lower volumes in high-cost interest bearing deposit accounts such as online savings and time deposit accounts and wholesale deposits. Average deposit balances during the quarter were lower by $32.7 million. During the fourth quarter, total cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 17 basis points to 3.63%, while total cost of deposits decreased 15 basis points to 3.20%; and

higher income from loans by $0.4 million mainly due to higher volumes in the commercial and construction loan portfolios, partially offset by lower yields, mainly in the construction portfolio that is tied to the prime lending rate.

Refer to tables D, E and F for more details on the components of net interest income and net interest margin taxable equivalent.

Non-interest income

Non-interest income amounted to $164.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, an increase of $0.6 million when compared to $164.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The variance in non-interest income was primarily due to higher income from mortgage banking activities by $3.6 million, mainly due to a favorable variance in the fair value adjustment of mortgage servicing rights ("MSRs") driven by higher escrow float earnings and lower prepayment speed, partially offset by lower income in equity securities by $1.9 million, mainly due to lower valuation of securities held for deferred benefit plans, which have an offsetting effect in personnel costs.

Effective December 1, 2024, Popular Auto LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, completed the sale of its daily car rental business. Daily rental car units and other related assets totaling approximately $52.1 million in book value were transferred to the purchaser at closing at near book value. Daily rental revenue, presented as part of Other Operating Income in the accompanying Consolidated Statements of Operation, for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 amounted to $3.2 million, a decrease of $1.8 million compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Refer to Table B for further details.

Operating expenses

Operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2024 totaled $467.6 million, an increase of $0.3 million when compared to the third quarter of 2024. The variance in operating expenses was driven primarily by:

higher professional fees by $5.7 million mainly due to consulting fees related to corporate initiatives and IT projects;

higher business promotion expense by $4.2 million mainly due to seasonal projects and higher donations granted during the quarter; and

higher personnel costs by $3.9 million mainly due to higher incentive compensation by $3.4 million and higher health insurance costs by $1.4 million; partially offset by a $1.4 million decrease in other personnel costs, mainly related to the valuation of equity securities held for deferred compensation plans, which have an offsetting effect in equity securities income.

partially offset by:

lower technology and software expenses by $7.1 million, mainly due to IT projects which have reached the development stage and whose related costs are capitalized;

lower equipment expense by $4.5 million, mainly due to a decrease in daily rental vehicle fleet depreciation as a result of the vehicles sold as part of the daily car rental business transaction; and

higher other real estate volume of other real estate owned (OREO) income by $1.7 million due to higher volume of units sold and higher gains on sale per unit;

Full-time equivalent employees were 9,231 as of December 31, 2024, compared to 9,246 as of September 30, 2024.

For a breakdown of operating expenses by category refer to Table B.

Income taxes

For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, the Corporation recorded an income tax expense of $43.9 million, compared to an income tax expense of $42.5 million for the previous quarter.

The effective tax rate ("ETR") for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 19.8%, compared to 21.5% for the previous quarter. The ETR for the year ended December 31, 2024 was 22.9% compared to 19.9% for the previous year. The ETR of the Corporation is impacted by the composition and source of its taxable income. Excluding the impact of the FDIC Special Assessment and the prior period tax withholding adjustment, the ETR for the year ended 2024 was 20.9%, compared to 21.5% for the year ended 2023.

Credit Quality

The Corporation's credit quality metrics remained stable in the fourth quarter of 2024 when compared to the previous quarter, with NPLs, NCOs and inflows to NPLs below historical averages. The auto loans and credit cards portfolios continued to show increases in delinquencies and NCOs, while the mortgage and commercial portfolios continued to operate with strong credit quality trends. The Corporation continues to actively monitor changes in the macroeconomic environment and borrower performance given higher interest rates and inflationary pressures. Management believes that the improvements over recent years in risk management practices and the overall risk profile of the Corporation's loan portfolio positions the Corporation to continue to operate successfully in the current environment.

The following presents credit quality results for the fourth quarter of 2024:

Non-Performing Loans and Net Charge Offs

Total NPLs decreased by $10.6 million compared to the previous quarter. Excluding consumer loans, inflows of NPLs held-in-the-portfolio increased by $1.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The ratio of NPLs to total loans held in the portfolio was 0.95% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 1.0% for the previous quarter. The drivers of these changes were:

In the BPPR segment, NPLs increased by $3.3 million, mainly driven by higher auto loans and leases NPLs by $4.0 million and $2.2 million, respectively, offset in part by lower commercial NPLs by $2.7 million. Excluding consumer loans, inflows to NPLs in the BPPR segment increased by $11.0 million compared to the previous quarter, mostly related to higher mortgage inflows.

In the PB segment, NPLs decreased by $13.9 million driven by a $17.3 million commercial loan sale. Inflows to NPLs, excluding consumer loans, decreased by $9.1 million, driven by lower mortgage inflows by $15.8 million, as the prior quarter included the impact of a $17.1 million single mortgage relationship, offset in part by higher commercial inflows by $6.6 million.

Total NCOs of $67.4 million, increased by $8.9 million when compared to the third quarter of 2024. The Corporation's ratio of annualized NCOs to average loans held-in-portfolio for the fourth quarter was 0.74%, compared to 0.65% in the third quarter of 2024. For the year 2024, the NCOs ratio was 0.68% or 24 bps higher than for the year ended December 2023. The drivers of these changes for the quarter are mainly related to the following:

In the BPPR segment, NCOs increased by $8.0 million quarter-over-quarter, mainly driven by higher consumer NCOs by $5.7 million and lower recoveries in the mortgage portfolio by $2.0 million.

In the PB segment, NCOs remained flat quarter-over-quarter.

Refer to Table N for further information on NCOs and related ratios.

Other Real Estate Owned Properties ("OREO")

As of December 31, 2024, the Corporation's OREO portfolio amounted to $57.3 million, a decrease of $5.8 million when compared to the third quarter of 2024. The decrease in OREO assets was driven by the sale of residential OREO properties in the BPPR segment.

Refer to Table L for additional information and related ratios.

Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL") and Provision for Credit Losses ("PCL")

The ACL as of December 31, 2024 amounted to $746.0 million, an increase of $1.7 million when compared to the third quarter of 2024.

In the BPPR segment, the ACL increased by $4.5 million driven by an increase of $10.7 million in reserves for consumer loans, in part offset by a $6.1 million decrease in reserves for commercial loans. The increase in consumer loans reserves was due mainly to changes in the credit quality of the auto and credit cards portfolios, while the decrease in the reserve for commercial loans was mainly prompted by the implementation of a new model for commercial real estate ("CRE") non-owner-occupied loans in Puerto Rico. Continued strength in the Puerto Rico labor market and stable credit metrics for this portfolio contributed to the reduction in reserves.

In the PB segment, the ACL decreased by $2.8 million from the previous quarter, mainly due to improvements in risk ratings of certain commercial relationships.

The Corporation's ratio of the ACL to loans held-in-portfolio was 2.01% in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 2.06% in the previous quarter. The ratio of the ACL to NPLs held-in-portfolio was 212.7%, compared to 206.0% in the previous quarter.

The provision for loan losses for the loan and lease portfolios for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $69.1 million, compared to $72.8 million in the previous quarter. The provision for loan losses for the BPPR segment amounted to $67.1 million, compared to $77.2 million in the previous quarter. This reduction was mainly driven by lower provision expense for commercial loans, in part due to the implementation of a new model for CRE non-owner-occupied-loans, partially offset by higher provision expense for the consumer portfolios. The provision for loan losses for the PB segment amounted to $2.0 million, compared to a release of $4.4 million in the prior quarter.

The provision for loan losses for the loan and lease portfolios, along with the $2.9 million reserve release related to unfunded loan commitments and the $0.1 million reserve release for the Corporation's investment portfolio for the fourth quarter of 2024, are consolidated and shown together under the provision for credit losses in our Consolidated Statement of Operations. For the fourth quarter, the provision for credit losses amounted to $66.1 million, compared to $71.4 million in the previous quarter.

Non-Performing Assets (Unaudited) (In thousands) 31-Dec-24 30-Sep-24 31-Dec-23 Non-performing loans held-in-portfolio $350,780 $361,398 $357,611 Other real estate owned 57,268 63,028 80,416 Total non-performing assets $408,048 $424,426 $438,027 Net charge-offs for the quarter $67,433 $58,529 $56,947 Ratios: Loans held-in-portfolio $37,107,652 $36,194,967 $35,064,971 Non-performing loans held-in-portfolio to loans held-in-portfolio 0.95 % 1.00 % 1.02 % Allowance for credit losses to loans held-in-portfolio 2.01 2.06 2.08 Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans, excluding loans held-for-sale 212.68 205.96 203.95 Refer to Table L for additional information.

Provision for Credit Losses (Benefit) - Loan Portfolios (Unaudited) Quarters ended Years ended (In thousands) 31-Dec-24 30-Sep-24 31-Dec-23 31-Dec-24 31-Dec-23 Provision for credit losses (benefit) - loan portfolios: BPPR $67,088 $77,147 $67,235 $253,828 $194,834 Popular U.S. 2,041 (4,378 ) 7,983 4,613 6,705 Total provision for credit losses (benefit) - loan portfolios $69,129 $72,769 $75,218 $258,441 $201,539

Credit Quality by Segment (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Quarters ended BPPR 31-Dec-24 30-Sep-24 31-Dec-23 Provision for credit losses - loan portfolios $67,088 $77,147 $67,235 Net charge-offs 62,604 54,581 51,913 Total non-performing loans held-in-portfolio 292,091 288,815 328,718 Annualized net charge-offs to average loans held-in-portfolio 0.97 % 0.86 % 0.86 % Allowance / loans held-in-portfolio 2.56 % 2.59 % 2.61 % Allowance / non-performing loans held-in-portfolio 229.61 % 230.66 % 194.65 % Quarters ended Popular U.S. 31-Dec-24 30-Sep-24 31-Dec-23 Provision for credit losses (benefit) - loan portfolios $2,041 $(4,378 ) $7,983 Net charge-offs 4,829 3,948 5,034 Total non-performing loans held-in-portfolio 58,689 72,583 28,893 Annualized net charge-offs to average loans held-in-portfolio 0.18 % 0.15 % 0.19 % Allowance / loans held-in-portfolio 0.69 % 0.75 % 0.85 % Allowance / non-performing loans held-in-portfolio 128.40 % 107.66 % 309.70 %

Financial Condition Highlights (Unaudited) (In thousands) 31-Dec-24 30-Sep-24 31-Dec-23 Cash and money market investments $6,800,586 $6,958,382 $7,419,333 Investment securities 26,244,977 25,280,451 25,148,673 Loans 37,107,652 36,194,967 35,064,971 Total assets 73,045,383 71,323,074 70,758,155 Deposits 64,884,345 63,668,501 63,618,243 Borrowings 1,176,126 973,736 1,078,332 Total liabilities 67,432,317 65,532,560 65,611,202 Stockholders' equity 5,613,066 5,790,514 5,146,953

Total assets amounted to $73.0 billion at December 31, 2024, an increase of $1.7 billion from the third quarter of 2024, driven by:

an increase in securities available-for-sale ("AFS") of $1.1 billion, mainly due to an increase in investments in U.S. Treasury bills, partially offset by maturities and principal paydowns and unfavorable changes in the fair value of debt securities; and

an increase in loans held-in-portfolio by $912.7 million, driven by an increase of $453.6 million in BPPR across all portfolios, particularly commercial and mortgage loans, and an increase of $459.1 million in PB, mainly in the commercial and construction portfolios;

partially offset by:

a decrease in money market investments of $149.8 million, mainly driven by the deployment of funds to support loan growth; and

a decrease in securities held-to-maturity ("HTM") of $107.2 million driven by maturities, partially offset by the amortization of $45.8 million of the discount related to U.S. Treasury securities previously reclassified from AFS to HTM.

Total liabilities increased by $1.9 billion from the third quarter of 2024, driven by:

an increase of $1.2 billion in deposits, driven by: higher deposits balances at BPPR of $1.3 billion due to increases in P.R. Government deposits by $747.6 million and in non-P.R. Government deposits by $601.4 million, which include deposits held in trust for debt service payments made in January 2025; and lower deposits balances at PB of $187.1 million, mainly in interest bearing accounts, including deposits gathered through direct online channels;

an increase in other liabilities of $481.5 million, mainly driven by $495.1 million in unsettled trade payables related to U.S. Treasury securities purchased during the fourth quarter of 2024, which were settled in the first quarter of 2025; and

an increase in other short-term borrowings of $225.0 million, due to FHLB advances in PB.

Stockholders' equity decreased by $177.4 million from the third quarter of 2024 mainly due to the change in the accumulated other comprehensive loss driven by the increase in net unrealized losses in the portfolio of AFS securities of $197.7 million, an increase in Treasury Stock of $159.1 million due to common stock repurchases, and the common and preferred dividends declared during the quarter of $49.9 million, partially offset by the amortization of unrealized losses from securities previously reclassified to HTM of $36.6 million, net of tax, a pension liability adjustment of $16.4 million, coupled with the quarter's net income of $177.8 million. As of December 31, 2024, Popular has repurchased 2,256,420 shares of common stock for $217.3 million as part of the previously announced common stock repurchase authorization.

Common Equity Tier 1 ratio ("CET1"), common equity per share and tangible book value per share were 16.03%, $79.71 and $68.16 respectively, at December 31, 2024, compared to 16.42%, $80.35 and $69.04, respectively, at September 30, 2024. Refer to Table A for capital ratios.

Refer to Table C for the Statements of Financial Condition.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation those regarding Popular's business, financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives and future performance. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on management's current expectations and, by their nature, involve risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions. Potential factors, some of which are beyond the Corporation's control, could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the effect of competitive and economic factors, and our reaction to those factors, the adequacy of the allowance for loan losses, delinquency trends, market risk and the impact of interest rate changes (including on our cost of deposits), our ability to attract deposits and grow our loan portfolio, capital market conditions, capital adequacy and liquidity, the effect of legal and regulatory proceedings, new regulatory requirements or accounting standards on the Corporation's financial condition and results of operations, the occurrence of unforeseen or catastrophic events, including extreme weather events, pandemics, man-made disasters or acts of violence or war, as well as actions taken by governmental authorities in response thereto, and the direct and indirect impact of such events on Popular, our customers, service providers and third parties. Other potential factors include Popular's ability to successfully execute its transformation initiative, including, but not limited to, achieving projected earnings, efficiencies and return on tangible common equity and accurately anticipating costs and expenses associated therewith, imposition of additional or special FDIC assessments, changes to regulatory capital, liquidity and resolution-related requirements applicable to financial institutions in response to recent developments affecting the banking sector and the impact of bank failures or adverse developments at other banks and related negative media coverage of the banking industry in general on investor and depositor sentiment regarding the stability and liquidity of banks. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature, are forward-looking, and the words "anticipate," "believe," "continues," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "project" and similar expressions, and future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "might," "can," "may" or similar expressions, are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements.

More information on the risks and important factors that could affect the Corporation's future results and financial condition is included in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, our Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2024, June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2024 and in the Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Our filings are available on the Corporation's website (www.popular.com) and on the Securities and Exchange Commission website (www.sec.gov). The Corporation assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or information which speak as of their respective dates.

About Popular, Inc.

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPOP) is the leading financial institution in Puerto Rico, by both assets and deposits, and ranks among the top 50 U.S. bank holding companies by assets. Founded in 1893, Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular's principal subsidiary, provides retail, mortgage and commercial banking services in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Popular also offers in Puerto Rico auto and equipment leasing and financing, investment banking, broker-dealer and insurance services through specialized subsidiaries. In the mainland United States, Popular provides retail, mortgage and commercial banking services through its New York-chartered banking subsidiary, Popular Bank, which has branches located in New York, New Jersey and Florida.

Conference Call

Popular will hold a conference call to discuss its financial results today, Tuesday, January 28, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The call will be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of the Corporation's website: www.popular.com.

Listeners are recommended to go to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the call to download and install any necessary audio software. The call may also be accessed through a dial-in telephone number 1-833-470-1428 (Toll Free) or 1-404-975-4839 (Local). The dial-in access code is 200257.

A replay of the webcast will be archived in Popular's website. A telephone replay will be available one hour after the end of the conference call through Thursday, February 27, 2025. The replay dial in is: 1-866-813-9403 or 1-929-458-6194. The replay passcode is 527575.

An electronic version of this press release can be found at the Corporation's website: www.popular.com.

Popular, Inc. Financial Supplement to Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Release Table A - Selected Ratios and Other Information Table B - Consolidated Statement of Operations Table C - Consolidated Statement of Financial Condition Table D - Analysis of Levels and Yields on a Taxable Equivalent Basis (Non-GAAP) - QUARTER Table E - Analysis of Levels and Yields on a Taxable Equivalent Basis (Non-GAAP) - QUARTER Table F - Analysis of Levels and Yields on a Taxable Equivalent Basis (Non-GAAP) - YEAR-TO-DATE Table G - Mortgage Banking Activities and Other Service Fees Table H - Consolidated Loans and Deposits Table I - Loan Delinquency - BPPR Operations Table J - Loan Delinquency - Popular U.S. Operations Table K - Loan Delinquency - Consolidated Table L - Non-Performing Assets Table M - Activity in Non-Performing Loans Table N - Allowance for Credit Losses, Net Charge-offs and Related Ratios Table O - Allowance for Credit Losses 'ACL' - Loan Portfolios - BPPR Operations Table P - Allowance for Credit Losses 'ACL' - Loan Portfolios - Popular U.S. Operations Table Q - Allowance for Credit Losses 'ACL' - Loan Portfolios - Consolidated Table R - Reconciliation to GAAP Financial Measures

POPULAR, INC. Financial Supplement to Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Release Table A - Selected Ratios and Other Information (Unaudited) Quarters ended Years ended 31-Dec-24 30-Sep-24 31-Dec-23 31-Dec-24 31-Dec-23 Basic EPS $2.51 $2.16 $1.31 $8.56 $7.53 Diluted EPS $2.51 $2.16 $1.31 $8.56 $7.52 Average common shares outstanding 70,722,548 71,807,136 71,810,073 71,590,757 71,710,265 Average common shares outstanding - assuming dilution 70,740,958 71,828,402 71,881,020 71,623,702 71,791,692 Common shares outstanding at end of period 70,141,291 71,787,349 72,153,621 70,141,291 72,153,621 Market value per common share $94.06 $100.27 $82.07 $94.06 $82.07 Market capitalization - (In millions) $6,597 $7,198 $5,922 $6,597 $5,922 Return on average assets 0.97 % 0.84 % 0.52 % 0.84 % 0.76 % Return on average common equity 9.94 % 8.82 % 5.55 % 8.72 % 8.21 % Net interest margin (non-taxable equivalent basis) 3.35 % 3.24 % 3.08 % 3.24 % 3.13 % Net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis) -non-GAAP 3.62 % 3.47 % 3.26 % 3.49 % 3.31 % Common equity per share $79.71 $80.35 $71.03 $79.71 $71.03 Tangible common book value per common share (non-GAAP) [1] $68.16 $69.04 $59.74 $68.16 $59.74 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) [1] 6.62 % 7.03 % 6.16 % 6.62 % 6.16 % Return on average tangible common equity [1] 11.22 % 9.98 % 6.32 % 9.85 % 9.40 % Tier 1 capital 16.08 % 16.48 % 16.36 % 16.08 % 16.36 % Total capital 17.83 % 18.24 % 18.13 % 17.83 % 18.13 % Tier 1 leverage 8.66 % 8.67 % 8.51 % 8.66 % 8.51 % Common Equity Tier 1 capital 16.03 % 16.42 % 16.30 % 16.03 % 16.30 % [1] Refer to Table R for reconciliation to GAAP financial measures.

POPULAR, INC. Financial Supplement to Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Release Table B - Consolidated Statement of Operations (Unaudited) Quarters ended Variance Quarter ended Variance Years ended Q4 2024 Q4 2024 (In thousands, except per share information) 31-Dec-24 30-Sep-24 vs. Q3 2024 31-Dec-23 vs. Q4 2023 31-Dec-24 31-Dec-23 Interest income: Loans $673,858 $664,731 $9,127 $623,438 $50,420 $2,626,058 $2,331,654 Money market investments 79,302 96,061 (16,759 ) 100,840 (21,538 ) 352,195 366,625 Investment securities 166,607 176,656 (10,049 ) 143,214 23,393 695,010 547,028 Total interest income 919,767 937,448 (17,681 ) 867,492 52,275 3,673,263 3,245,307 Interest expense: Deposits 315,701 350,985 (35,284 ) 319,200 (3,499 ) 1,336,121 1,050,024 Short-term borrowings 928 1,430 (502 ) 1,342 (414 ) 4,676 7,329 Long-term debt 12,379 12,560 (181 ) 12,770 (391 ) 50,178 56,430 Total interest expense 329,008 364,975 (35,967 ) 333,312 (4,304 ) 1,390,975 1,113,783 Net interest income 590,759 572,473 18,286 534,180 56,579 2,282,288 2,131,524 Provision for credit losses 66,102 71,448 (5,346 ) 78,663 (12,561 ) 256,942 208,609 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 524,657 501,025 23,632 455,517 69,140 2,025,346 1,922,915 Service charges on deposit accounts 38,060 38,315 (255 ) 37,699 361 151,343 147,476 Other service fees 99,350 98,748 602 96,692 2,658 389,233 374,440 Mortgage banking activities 6,306 2,670 3,636 6,388 (82 ) 19,059 21,497 Net (loss) gain, including impairment, on equity securities (2,459 ) (546 ) (1,913 ) 2,317 (4,776 ) (1,583 ) 3,482 Net (loss) gain on trading account debt securities (10 ) 817 (827 ) 750 (760 ) 1,445 1,382 Net gain (loss) on sale of loans, including valuation adjustments on loans held-for-sale 440 - 440 (71 ) 511 440 (115 ) Adjustments to indemnity reserves on loans sold 483 808 (325 ) 2,350 (1,867 ) 1,266 2,319 Other operating income 22,533 23,270 (737 ) 22,618 (85 ) 97,706 100,243 Total non-interest income 164,703 164,082 621 168,743 (4,040 ) 658,909 650,724 Operating expenses: Personnel costs Salaries 135,793 135,983 (190 ) 127,809 7,984 529,794 505,935 Commissions, incentives and other bonuses 30,494 26,350 4,144 26,632 3,862 126,081 112,657 Pension, postretirement and medical insurance 17,794 16,387 1,407 17,598 196 68,185 67,469 Other personnel costs, including payroll taxes 21,713 23,136 (1,423 ) 22,626 (913 ) 96,391 91,984 Total personnel costs 205,794 201,856 3,938 194,665 11,129 820,451 778,045 Net occupancy expenses 27,666 28,031 (365 ) 30,282 (2,616 ) 111,430 111,586 Equipment expenses 4,846 9,349 (4,503 ) 10,179 (5,333 ) 33,424 37,057 Other taxes 18,581 17,757 824 14,636 3,945 66,046 55,926 Professional fees 32,452 26,708 5,744 39,065 (6,613 ) 125,822 161,142 Technology and software expenses 81,395 88,452 (7,057 ) 76,772 4,623 329,061 290,615 Processing and transactional services Credit and debit cards 11,657 11,761 (104 ) 6,682 4,975 49,301 44,578 Other processing and transactional services 23,410 22,559 851 22,779 631 93,376 93,492 Total processing and transactional services 35,067 34,320 747 29,461 5,606 142,677 138,070 Communications 4,756 5,229 (473 ) 4,181 575 18,899 16,664 Business promotion Rewards and customer loyalty programs 16,778 16,533 245 14,130 2,648 63,773 59,092 Other business promotion 13,077 9,104 3,973 13,767 (690 ) 38,157 35,834 Total business promotion 29,855 25,637 4,218 27,897 1,958 101,930 94,926 Deposit insurance 9,725 10,433 (708 ) 81,385 (71,660 ) 54,626 105,985 Other real estate owned (OREO) income (4,379 ) (2,674 ) (1,705 ) (5,178 ) 799 (18,124 ) (15,375 ) Other operating expenses Operational losses 6,047 5,769 278 6,921 (874 ) 27,200 23,505 All other 15,117 15,750 (633 ) 20,084 (4,967 ) 71,257 73,774 Total other operating expenses 21,164 21,519 (355 ) 27,005 (5,841 ) 98,457 97,279 Amortization of intangibles 705 704 1 795 (90 ) 2,938 3,180 Goodwill impairment charge - - - - - - 23,000 Total operating expenses 467,627 467,321 306 531,145 (63,518 ) 1,887,637 1,898,100 Income before income tax 221,733 197,786 23,947 93,115 128,618 796,618 675,539 Income tax expense (benefit) 43,916 42,463 1,453 (1,479 ) 45,395 182,406 134,197 Net income $177,817 $155,323 $22,494 $94,594 $83,223 $614,212 $541,342 Net income applicable to common stock $177,464 $154,970 $22,494 $94,241 $83,223 $612,800 $539,930 Net income per common share - basic $2.51 $2.16 $0.35 $1.31 $1.20 $8.56 $7.53 Net income per common share - diluted $2.51 $2.16 $0.35 $1.31 $1.20 $8.56 $7.52 Dividends Declared per Common Share $0.70 $0.62 $0.08 $0.62 $0.08 $2.56 $2.27

Popular, Inc. Financial Supplement to Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Release Table C - Consolidated Statement of Financial Condition (Unaudited) Variance Q4 2024 vs. (In thousands) 31-Dec-24 30-Sep-24 31-Dec-23 Q3 2024 Assets: Cash and due from banks $419,638 $427,594 $420,462 $(7,956 ) Money market investments 6,380,948 6,530,788 6,998,871 (149,840 ) Trading account debt securities, at fair value 32,831 30,843 31,568 1,988 Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value 18,245,903 17,186,123 16,729,044 1,059,780 Debt securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 7,758,077 7,865,294 8,194,335 (107,217 ) Less: Allowance for credit losses 5,317 5,430 5,780 (113 ) Debt securities held-to-maturity, net 7,752,760 7,859,864 8,188,555 (107,104 ) Equity securities 208,166 198,191 193,726 9,975 Loans held-for-sale, at lower of cost or fair value 5,423 5,509 4,301 (86 ) Loans held-in-portfolio 37,522,995 36,599,612 35,420,879 923,383 Less: Unearned income 415,343 404,645 355,908 10,698 Allowance for credit losses 746,024 744,320 729,341 1,704 Total loans held-in-portfolio, net 36,361,628 35,450,647 34,335,630 910,981 Premises and equipment, net 601,787 624,376 565,284 (22,589 ) Other real estate 57,268 63,028 80,416 (5,760 ) Accrued income receivable 263,389 257,406 263,433 5,983 Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value 108,103 108,827 118,109 (724 ) Other assets 1,797,759 1,767,919 2,014,564 29,840 Goodwill 802,954 804,428 804,428 (1,474 ) Other intangible assets 6,826 7,531 9,764 (705 ) Total assets $73,045,383 $71,323,074 $70,758,155 $1,722,309 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Liabilities: Deposits: Non-interest bearing $15,139,555 $15,276,071 $15,419,624 $(136,516 ) Interest bearing 49,744,790 48,392,430 48,198,619 1,352,360 Total deposits 64,884,345 63,668,501 63,618,243 1,215,844 Assets sold under agreements to repurchase 54,833 55,360 91,384 (527 ) Other short-term borrowings 225,000 - - 225,000 Notes payable 896,293 918,376 986,948 (22,083 ) Other liabilities 1,371,846 890,323 914,627 481,523 Total liabilities 67,432,317 65,532,560 65,611,202 1,899,757 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock 22,143 22,143 22,143 - Common stock 1,048 1,048 1,048 - Surplus 4,908,693 4,853,869 4,843,399 54,824 Retained earnings 4,570,957 4,495,878 4,194,851 75,079 Treasury stock (2,228,535 ) (2,069,430 ) (2,018,957 ) (159,105 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (1,661,240 ) (1,512,994 ) (1,895,531 ) (148,246 ) Total stockholders' equity 5,613,066 5,790,514 5,146,953 (177,448 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $73,045,383 $71,323,074 $70,758,155 $1,722,309

Popular, Inc. Financial Supplement to Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Release Table D - Analysis of Levels and Yields on a Taxable Equivalent Basis (Non-GAAP) For the quarters ended December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024 (Unaudited) Variance Average Volume Average Yields / Costs Interest Attributable to 31-Dec-24 30-Sep-24 Variance 31-Dec-24 30-Sep-24 Variance 31-Dec-24 30-Sep-24 Variance Rate Volume (In millions) (In thousands) $ 6,571 $ 7,033 $ (462 ) 4.80 % 5.43 % (0.63 ) % Money market investments $ 79,301 $ 96,061 $ (16,760 ) $ (10,705 ) $ (6,055 ) 27,015 27,569 (554 ) 2.92 2.92 - Investment securities [1] 198,116 202,317 (4,201 ) (287 ) (3,914 ) 32 30 2 5.82 5.87 (0.05 ) Trading securities 470 436 34 (4 ) 38 Total money market, investment and trading 33,618 34,632 (1,014 ) 3.29 3.43 (0.14 ) securities 277,887 298,814 (20,927 ) (10,996 ) (9,931 ) Loans: 18,297 17,798 499 6.84 6.90 (0.06 ) Commercial 314,615 308,734 5,881 (2,708 ) 8,589 1,204 1,129 75 8.38 8.85 (0.47 ) Construction 25,352 25,102 250 (1,362 ) 1,612 1,898 1,851 47 7.03 6.97 0.06 Leasing 33,361 32,241 1,120 292 828 8,039 7,911 128 5.78 5.73 0.05 Mortgage 116,254 113,409 2,845 1,004 1,841 3,218 3,211 7 13.79 14.08 (0.29 ) Consumer 111,538 112,423 (885 ) (1,192 ) 307 3,908 3,879 29 9.02 8.94 0.08 Auto 88,564 87,189 1,375 731 644 36,564 35,779 785 7.51 7.56 (0.05 ) Total loans 689,684 679,098 10,586 (3,235 ) 13,821 $ 70,182 $ 70,411 $ (229 ) 5.49 % 5.53 % (0.04 ) % Total earning assets $ 967,571 $ 977,912 $ (10,341 ) $ (14,231 ) $ 3,890 Interest bearing deposits: $ 25,954 $ 26,148 $ (194 ) 3.21 % 3.64 % (0.43 ) % NOW and money market [2] $ 209,227 $ 238,923 $ (29,696 ) $ (31,943 ) $ 2,247 14,246 14,322 (76 ) 0.88 0.92 (0.04 ) Savings 31,341 33,169 (1,828 ) (1,609 ) (219 ) 8,978 9,069 (91 ) 3.33 3.46 (0.13 ) Time deposits 75,133 78,893 (3,760 ) (3,234 ) (526 ) 49,178 49,539 (361 ) 2.55 2.82 (0.27 ) Total interest bearing deposits 315,701 350,985 (35,284 ) (36,786 ) 1,502 15,034 14,968 66 Non-interest bearing demand deposits 64,212 64,507 (295 ) 1.96 2.16 (0.20 ) Total deposits 315,701 350,985 (35,284 ) (36,786 ) 1,502 73 101 (28 ) 5.09 5.62 (0.53 ) Short-term borrowings 928 1,430 (502 ) (139 ) (363 ) Other medium and 923 950 (27 ) 5.39 5.32 0.07 long-term debt 12,379 12,560 (181 ) (78 ) (103 ) Total interest bearing 50,174 50,590 (416 ) 2.61 2.87 (0.26 ) liabilities (excluding demand deposits) 329,008 364,975 (35,967 ) (37,003 ) 1,036 4,974 4,853 121 Other sources of funds $ 70,182 $ 70,411 $ (229 ) 1.87 % 2.06 % (0.19 ) % Total source of funds 329,008 364,975 (35,967 ) (37,003 ) 1,036 Net interest margin/ 3.62 % 3.47 % 0.15 % income on a taxable equivalent basis (Non-GAAP) 638,563 612,937 25,626 $ 22,772 $ 2,854 2.88 % 2.66 % 0.22 % Net interest spread Taxable equivalent adjustment 47,804 40,464 7,340 Net interest margin/ income 3.35 % 3.24 % 0.11 % non-taxable equivalent basis (GAAP) $ 590,759 $ 572,473 $ 18,286 Note: The changes that are not due solely to volume or rate are allocated to volume and rate based on the proportion of the change in each category. [1] Average balances exclude unrealized gains or losses on debt securities available-for-sale and the unrealized loss related to certain securities transferred from available-for-sale to held-to-maturity. [2] Includes interest bearing demand deposits corresponding to certain government entities in Puerto Rico.

Popular, Inc. Financial Supplement to Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Release Table E - Analysis of Levels and Yields on a Taxable Equivalent Basis (Non-GAAP) For the quarters ended December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 (Unaudited) Variance Average Volume Average Yields / Costs Interest Attributable to 31-Dec-24 31-Dec-23 Variance 31-Dec-24 31-Dec-23 Variance 31-Dec-24 31-Dec-23 Variance Rate Volume (In millions) (In thousands) $ 6,571 $ 7,307 $ (736 ) 4.80 % 5.47 % (0.67 ) % Money market investments $ 79,301 $ 100,840 $ (21,539 ) $ (11,942 ) $ (9,597 ) 27,015 27,099 (84 ) 2.92 2.28 0.64 Investment securities [1] 198,116 155,118 42,998 42,953 45 32 31 1 5.82 3.72 2.10 Trading securities 470 293 177 169 8 Total money market, investment and trading 33,618 34,437 (819 ) 3.29 2.96 0.33 securities 277,887 256,251 21,636 31,180 (9,544 ) Loans: 18,297 17,251 1,046 6.84 6.71 0.13 Commercial 314,615 291,791 22,824 4,898 17,926 1,204 927 277 8.38 9.04 (0.66 ) Construction 25,352 21,131 4,221 (1,696 ) 5,917 1,898 1,707 191 7.03 6.60 0.43 Leasing 33,361 28,174 5,187 1,913 3,274 8,039 7,626 413 5.78 5.83 (0.05 ) Mortgage 116,254 111,215 5,039 (941 ) 5,980 3,218 3,215 3 13.79 13.43 0.36 Consumer 111,538 108,859 2,679 1,890 789 3,908 3,722 186 9.02 8.61 0.41 Auto 88,564 80,731 7,833 3,705 4,128 36,564 34,448 2,116 7.51 7.41 0.10 Total loans 689,684 641,901 47,783 9,769 38,014 $ 70,182 $ 68,885 $ 1,297 5.49 % 5.18 % 0.31 % Total earning assets $ 967,571 $ 898,152 $ 69,419 $ 40,949 $ 28,470 Interest bearing deposits: $ 25,954 $ 25,027 $ 927 3.21 % 3.60 % (0.39 ) % NOW and money market [2] $ 209,227 $ 227,079 $ (17,852 ) $ (23,319 ) $ 5,467 14,246 14,934 (688 ) 0.88 0.85 0.03 Savings 31,341 32,073 (732 ) 795 (1,527 ) 8,978 8,288 690 3.33 2.87 0.46 Time deposits 75,133 60,048 15,085 8,706 6,379 49,178 48,249 929 2.55 2.62 (0.07 ) Total interest bearing deposits 315,701 319,200 (3,499 ) (13,818 ) 10,319 15,034 15,017 17 Non-interest bearing demand deposits 64,212 63,266 946 1.96 2.00 (0.04 ) Total deposits 315,701 319,200 (3,499 ) (13,818 ) 10,319 73 94 (21 ) 5.09 5.64 (0.55 ) Short-term borrowings 928 1,342 (414 ) (109 ) (305 ) Other medium and 923 1,018 (95 ) 5.39 5.04 0.35 long-term debt 12,379 12,770 (391 ) (22 ) (369 ) Total interest bearing 50,174 49,361 813 2.61 2.68 (0.07 ) liabilities (excluding demand deposits) 329,008 333,312 (4,304 ) (13,949 ) 9,645 4,974 4,507 467 Other sources of funds $ 70,182 $ 68,885 $ 1,297 1.87 % 1.92 % (0.05 ) % Total source of funds 329,008 333,312 (4,304 ) (13,949 ) 9,645 Net interest margin/ 3.62 % 3.26 % 0.36 % income on a taxable equivalent basis (Non-GAAP) 638,563 564,840 73,723 $ 54,898 $ 18,825 2.88 % 2.50 % 0.38 % Net interest spread Taxable equivalent adjustment 47,804 30,660 17,144 Net interest margin/ income 3.35 % 3.08 % 0.27 % non-taxable equivalent basis (GAAP) $ 590,759 $ 534,180 $ 56,579 Note: The changes that are not due solely to volume or rate are allocated to volume and rate based on the proportion of the change in each category. [1] Average balances exclude unrealized gains or losses on debt securities available-for-sale and the unrealized loss related to certain securities transferred from available-for-sale to held-to-maturity. [2] Includes interest bearing demand deposits corresponding to certain government entities in Puerto Rico.

Popular, Inc. Financial Supplement to Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Release Table F - Analysis of Levels and Yields on a Taxable Equivalent Basis (Non-GAAP) - YEAR-TO-DATE (Unaudited) Variance Average Volume Average Yields / Costs Interest Attributable to 31-Dec-24 31-Dec-23 Variance 31-Dec-24 31-Dec-23 Variance 31-Dec-24 31-Dec-23 Variance Rate Volume (In millions) (In thousands) $ 6,641 $ 7,052 $ (411 ) 5.30 % 5.20 % 0.10 % Money market investments $ 352,194 $ 366,625 $ (14,431 ) $ 7,241 $ (21,672 ) 27,955 27,926 29 2.89 2.20 0.69 Investment securities [1] 808,458 615,758 192,700 190,942 1,758 30 32 (2 ) 5.23 4.32 0.91 Trading securities 1,583 1,376 207 280 (73 ) Total money market, investment and trading 34,626 35,010 (384 ) 3.36 2.81 0.55 securities 1,162,235 983,759 178,476 198,463 (19,987 ) Loans: 17,855 16,469 1,386 6.86 6.55 0.31 Commercial 1,224,856 1,079,171 145,685 52,298 93,387 1,099 816 283 8.81 8.86 (0.05 ) Construction 96,778 72,309 24,469 (478 ) 24,947 1,820 1,650 170 6.90 6.38 0.52 Leasing 125,652 105,309 20,343 8,944 11,399 7,873 7,482 391 5.70 5.55 0.15 Mortgage 448,880 414,992 33,888 11,819 22,069 3,211 3,115 96 13.90 13.19 0.71 Consumer 446,357 410,910 35,447 19,564 15,883 3,843 3,633 210 8.90 8.39 0.51 Auto 342,075 304,660 37,415 19,382 18,033 35,701 33,165 2,536 7.52 7.20 0.32 Total loans 2,684,598 2,387,351 297,247 111,529 185,718 $ 70,327 $ 68,175 $ 2,152 5.47 % 4.94 % 0.53 % Total earning assets $ 3,846,833 $ 3,371,110 $ 475,723 $ 309,992 $ 165,731 Interest bearing deposits: $ 25,978 $ 24,563 $ 1,415 3.52 % 3.10 % 0.42 % NOW and money market [2] $ 913,624 $ 761,647 $ 151,977 $ 113,249 $ 38,728 14,499 14,900 (401 ) 0.91 0.68 0.23 Savings 132,476 101,334 31,142 30,406 736 8,903 7,776 1,127 3.26 2.41 0.85 Time deposits 290,021 187,043 102,978 65,045 37,933 49,380 47,239 2,141 2.71 2.22 0.49 Total interest bearing deposits 1,336,121 1,050,024 286,097 208,700 77,397 15,065 15,307 (242 ) Non-interest bearing demand deposits 64,445 62,546 1,899 2.07 1.68 0.39 Total deposits 1,336,121 1,050,024 286,097 208,700 77,397 85 143 (58 ) 5.53 5.12 0.41 Short-term borrowings 4,676 7,329 (2,653 ) 540 (3,193 ) Other medium and 962 1,109 (147 ) 5.22 5.09 0.13 long-term debt 50,178 56,430 (6,252 ) 962 (7,214 ) Total interest bearing 50,427 48,491 1,936 2.76 2.30 0.46 liabilities (excluding demand deposits) 1,390,975 1,113,783 277,192 210,202 66,990 4,837 4,377 460 Other sources of funds $ 70,329 $ 68,175 $ 2,154 1.98 % 1.63 % 0.35 % Total source of funds 1,390,975 1,113,783 277,192 210,202 66,990 Net interest margin/ 3.49 % 3.31 % 0.18 % income on a taxable equivalent basis (Non-GAAP) 2,455,858 2,257,327 198,531 $ 99,790 $ 98,741 2.71 % 2.64 % 0.07 % Net interest spread Taxable equivalent adjustment 173,570 125,803 47,767 Net interest margin/ income 3.24 % 3.13 % 0.11 % non-taxable equivalent basis (GAAP) $ 2,282,288 $ 2,131,524 $ 150,764 Note: The changes that are not due solely to volume or rate are allocated to volume and rate based on the proportion of the change in each category. [1] Average balances exclude unrealized gains or losses on debt securities available-for-sale and the unrealized loss related to certain securities transferred from available-for-sale to held-to-maturity. [2] Includes interest bearing demand deposits corresponding to certain government entities in Puerto Rico.

Popular, Inc. Financial Supplement to Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Release Table G - Mortgage Banking Activities and Other Service Fees (Unaudited) Mortgage Banking Activities Quarters ended Variance Years ended Variance (In thousands) 31-Dec-24 30-Sep-24 31-Dec-23 Q4 2024

vs.Q3 2024 Q4 2024

vs.Q4 2023 31-Dec-24 31-Dec-23 2024 vs.

2023 Mortgage servicing fees, net of fair value adjustments: Mortgage servicing fees $7,315 $7,559 $7,898 $(244 ) $(583 ) $30,227 $32,981 $(2,754 ) Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustments (1,090 ) (4,896 ) (1,204 ) 3,806 114 (11,370 ) (11,589 ) 219 Total mortgage servicing fees, net of fair value adjustments 6,225 2,663 6,694 3,562 (469 ) 18,857 21,392 (2,535 ) Net (loss) gain on sale of loans, including valuation on loans held-for-sale (79 ) 320 45 (399 ) (124 ) 317 (88 ) 405 Trading account profit (loss): Unrealized gains (loss) on outstanding derivative positions 72 (44 ) (298 ) 116 370 185 (138 ) 323 Realized gains (loss) on closed derivative positions 99 (261 ) (47 ) 360 146 (150 ) 614 (764 ) Total trading account profit (loss) 171 (305 ) (345 ) 476 516 35 476 (441 ) Losses on repurchased loans, including interest advances (11 ) (8 ) (6 ) (3 ) (5 ) (150 ) (283 ) 133 Total mortgage banking activities $6,306 $2,670 $6,388 $3,636 $(82 ) $19,059 $21,497 $(2,438 )

Other Service Fees Quarters ended Variance Years ended Variance (In thousands) 31-Dec-24 30-Sep-24 31-Dec-23 Q4 2024

vs.Q3 2024 Q4 2024|vs.Q4 2023 31-Dec-24 31-Dec-23 2024 vs.

2023 Other service fees: Debit card fees [1] $26,903 $26,197 $25,489 $706 $1,414 $105,810 $99,632 $6,178 Insurance fees 14,619 15,422 16,739 (803 ) (2,120 ) 58,098 60,220 (2,122 ) Credit card fees [1] 30,803 31,262 29,894 (459 ) 909 122,380 120,040 2,340 Sale and administration of investment products 9,549 8,387 6,862 1,162 2,687 33,213 26,316 6,897 Trust fees 6,635 6,715 6,716 (80 ) (81 ) 26,679 25,472 1,207 Other fees 10,841 10,765 10,992 76 (151 ) 43,053 42,760 293 Total other service fees $99,350 $98,748 $96,692 $602 $2,658 $389,233 $374,440 $14,793 [1] Effective in the third quarter of 2024, the Corporation is reclassifying certain interchange fees, which were previously included jointly with credit card fees from common network activity, as debit card fees. Interchange fees amounting to $11.3 million and $10.9 million, were reclassified for the first and second quarters of 2024, respectively. For the quarter and year to date ended December 31, 2023, interchange fees of approximately $11.5 million and $45.3 million were reclassified.

Popular, Inc. Financial Supplement to Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Release Table H - Consolidated Loans and Deposits (Unaudited) Loans - Ending Balances Variance (Dollars in thousands) 31-Dec-24 30-Sep-24 31-Dec-23 Q4 2024 vs.Q3 2024 % of Change Q4 2024 vs.Q4 2023 % of Change Loans held-in-portfolio: Commercial Commercial multi-family $2,399,620 $2,405,302 $2,415,620 $(5,682 ) (0.24 %) $(16,000 ) (0.66 %) Commercial real estate non-owner occupied 5,363,235 5,185,381 5,087,421 177,854 3.43 % 275,814 5.42 % Commercial real estate owner occupied 3,157,746 3,092,393 3,080,635 65,353 2.11 % 77,111 2.50 % Commercial and industrial 7,741,562 7,400,553 7,126,121 341,009 4.61 % 615,441 8.64 % Total Commercial 18,662,163 18,083,629 17,709,797 578,534 3.20 % 952,366 5.38 % Construction 1,263,792 1,113,307 959,280 150,485 13.52 % 304,512 31.74 % Leasing 1,925,405 1,887,052 1,731,809 38,353 2.03 % 193,596 11.18 % Mortgage 8,114,183 7,993,348 7,695,917 120,835 1.51 % 418,266 5.43 % Consumer Credit cards 1,218,079 1,186,893 1,135,747 31,186 2.63 % 82,332 7.25 % Home equity lines of credit 73,571 69,691 65,953 3,880 5.57 % 7,618 11.55 % Personal 1,855,244 1,873,175 1,945,247 (17,931 ) (0.96 %) (90,003 ) (4.63 %) Auto 3,823,437 3,818,607 3,660,780 4,830 0.13 % 162,657 4.44 % Other 171,778 169,265 160,441 2,513 1.48 % 11,337 7.07 % Total Consumer 7,142,109 7,117,631 6,968,168 24,478 0.34 % 173,941 2.50 % Total loans held-in-portfolio $37,107,652 $36,194,967 $35,064,971 $912,685 2.52 % $2,042,681 5.83 % Loans held-for-sale: Mortgage $5,423 $5,509 $4,301 $(86 ) (1.56 %) $1,122 26.09 % Total loans held-for-sale $5,423 $5,509 $4,301 $(86 ) (1.56 %) $1,122 26.09 % Total loans $37,113,075 $36,200,476 $35,069,272 $912,599 2.52 % $2,043,803 5.83 %

Deposits - Ending Balances Variance (In thousands) 31-Dec-24 30-Sep-24 31-Dec-23 Q4 2024 vs. Q3 2024 % of Change Q4 2024 vs.Q4 2023 % of Change Non-P.R. government deposits: Demand deposits $15,139,555 $15,276,071 $15,419,624 $(136,516 ) (0.89 %) $(280,069 ) (1.82 %) Savings, NOW and money market deposits (non-brokered) 21,177,506 20,584,328 21,541,261 593,178 2.88 % (363,755 ) (1.69 %) Savings, NOW and money market deposits (brokered) 736,225 735,231 719,453 994 0.14 % 16,772 2.33 % Time deposits (non-brokered) 7,476,924 7,363,477 6,914,035 113,447 1.54 % 562,889 8.14 % Time deposits (brokered CDs) 890,704 993,522 955,754 (102,818 ) (10.35 %) (65,050 ) (6.81 %) Sub-total non-P.R. government deposits 45,420,914 44,952,629 45,550,127 468,285 1.04 % (129,213 ) (0.28 %) P.R. government deposits: Demand deposits [1] 11,730,273 11,088,511 12,159,430 641,762 5.79 % (429,157 ) (3.53 %) Savings, NOW and money market deposits (non-brokered) 7,087,904 6,903,370 5,276,583 184,534 2.67 % 1,811,321 34.33 % Time deposits (non-brokered) 645,254 723,991 632,103 (78,737 ) (10.88 %) 13,151 2.08 % Sub-total P.R. government deposits 19,463,431 18,715,872 18,068,116 747,559 3.99 % 1,395,315 7.72 % Total deposits $64,884,345 $63,668,501 $63,618,243 $1,215,844 1.91 % $1,266,102 1.99 % [1] Includes interest bearing demand deposits.