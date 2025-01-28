GREENVILLE, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ: WRLD) today reported financial results for its third quarter of fiscal 2025.
Third fiscal quarter highlights
During its third fiscal quarter, World Acceptance Corporation achieved improved loan growth while continuing to focus on credit quality. Management believes that continuing to carefully invest in our best customers and closely monitoring performance has strengthened the Company's financial position and positioned us well for the remainder of the fiscal year.
Highlights from the third quarter include:
- Increase in total revenues to $138.6 million, including a 208 basis point yield increase compared to the same quarter in the prior year
- Net income of $13.4 million
- Diluted net income per share of $2.45
- Recency delinquency on accounts 90+ days past due improved to 3.4% at December 31, 2024, from 3.7% at December 31, 2023
Portfolio results
Gross loans outstanding were $1.38 billion as of December 31, 2024, a 1.4% decrease from the $1.40 billion of gross loans outstanding as of December 31, 2023. During the most recent quarter, gross loans outstanding increased sequentially 6.6%, or $85.6 million, from $1.30 billion as of September 30, 2024, compared to an increase of 1.5%, or $21.1 million, in the comparable quarter of the prior year.
During the most recent quarter, we saw improvement in borrowing from new, former and existing customers compared to the same quarter of fiscal year 2024. Specifically, new, former and refinance loan customer volume during the quarter increased 22.6%, 13.9% and 1.5%, respectively, compared to the same quarter of fiscal year 2024. Our customer base increased by 3.7% during the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2024, compared to a decrease of 2.4% for the comparable period ended December 31, 2023. During the quarter ended December 31, 2024, the number of unique borrowers in the portfolio increased by 6.2% compared to an increase of 2.4% during the quarter ended December 31, 2023. We continued to improve the gross yield to expected loss ratio for all new, former and refinance customer originations and will continue to monitor performance indicators and adjust underwriting accordingly.
The following table includes the volume of gross loan origination balances by customer type for the following comparative quarterly periods:
Q3 FY 2025
Q3 FY 2024
Q3 FY 2023
New Customers
$57,332,913
$46,768,269
$28,909,629
Former Customers
$109,982,248
$96,582,426
$94,505,522
Refinance Customers
$609,851,426
$600,866,594
$664,382,650
As of December 31, 2024, the Company had 1,035 open branches. For branches open at least twelve months, same store gross loans decreased 0.2% in the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2024, compared to a decrease of 8.2% for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2023. For branches open throughout both periods, the customer base over the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2024, increased 4.9% compared to a decrease of 0.8% for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2023.
Three-month financial results
Net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 decreased to $13.4 million compared to $16.7 million for the same quarter of the prior year. Net income per diluted share decreased to $2.45 per share in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to $2.84 per share for the same quarter of the prior year. Although net income was negatively impacted by an increase in provision for credit losses, primarily related to our new growth, we expect solid returns on our third quarter originations given early payment performance and yield.
Total revenues for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 increased to $138.6 million, a 0.6% increase from $137.7 million for the same quarter of the prior year. Interest and fee income increased 3.1%, from $118.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2024 to $122.4 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2025. Insurance income decreased by 14.1% to $12.5 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to $14.5 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2024. The large loan portfolio decreased from 55.2% of the overall portfolio as of December 31, 2023, to 48.2% as of December 31, 2024. Interest and insurance yields for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, increased 332 and 208 basis points compared to the quarters ended March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. Other income decreased $0.8 million, or 17.3%, to $3.8 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to $4.6 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2024. The decrease in other income is the result of lower motor club sales driven by fewer large loan customers.
The Company accrues for expected losses with a current expected credit loss ("CECL") methodology, which requires us to create a provision for credit losses on the day we originate the loan. The provision for credit losses increased $3.5 million to $44.1 million from $40.6 million when comparing the third quarter of fiscal 2025 to the third quarter of fiscal 2024. The table below itemizes the key components of the CECL allowance and provision impact during the quarter.
CECL Allowance and Provision (Dollars in millions)
Q3 FY 2025
Q3 FY 2024
Difference
Reconciliation
Beginning Allowance - September 30
$114.5
$128.9
$(14.4)
Change due to Growth
$7.6
$2.0
$5.6
$5.6
Change due to Expected Loss Rate on Performing Loans
$(5.6)
$(10.0)
$4.4
$4.4
Change due to 90 day past due
$(0.3)
$0.2
$(0.5)
$(0.5)
Ending Allowance - December 31
$116.2
$121.1
$(4.9)
$9.5
Net Charge-offs
$42.4
$48.4
$(6.0)
$(6.0)
Provision
$44.1
$40.6
$3.5
$3.5
Note: The change in allowance for the quarter plus net charge-offs for the quarter equals the provision for the quarter (see above reconciliation).
The provision was negatively impacted by higher growth and a smaller decrease in expected loss rates compared to the same quarter of the prior year. Specifically, expected loss rates were negatively impacted by an increase in our 0-5 month customers, our riskiest customers, as a percentage of the portfolio during the current quarter.
Net charge-offs for the quarter decreased $6.0 million, from $48.4 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2024 to $42.4 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2025. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average net loan receivables on an annualized basis decreased to 17.2% in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 from 19.1% in the third quarter of fiscal 2024.
Accounts 61 days or more past due decreased to 5.7% on a recency basis at December 31, 2024, compared to 5.8% at December 31, 2023. Our allowance for credit losses as a percent of net loans receivable was 11.4% at December 31, 2024, compared to 11.8% at December 31, 2023. We also experienced improvement in recency delinquency on accounts at least 90 days past due, improving from 3.7% at December 31, 2023, to 3.4% at December 31, 2024.
The table below is updated to use the customer tenure-based methodology that aligns with our CECL methodology. After experiencing rapid portfolio growth during fiscal years 2019 and 2020, primarily in new customers, our gross loan balance experienced pandemic related declines in fiscal 2021 before rebounding during fiscal 2022. Over the last two and a half years, we have tightened our lending to new customers substantially. The tables below illustrate the changes in the portfolio weighting.
Gross Loan Balance By Customer Tenure at Origination
As of
Less Than 2 Years
More Than 2 Years
Total
12/31/2019
$489,940,306
$882,877,242
$1,372,817,548
12/31/2020
$413,509,916
$851,073,804
$1,264,583,720
12/31/2021
$527,433,398
$1,078,703,853
$1,606,137,251
12/31/2022
$421,291,725
$1,132,819,599
$1,554,111,324
12/31/2023
$315,059,832
$1,085,605,652
$1,400,665,484
12/31/2024
$310,926,501
$1,070,584,174
$1,381,510,675
Year-Over-Year Growth (Decline) in Gross Loan Balance by Customer Tenure at Origination
12 Month Period Ended
Less Than 2 Years
More Than 2 Years
Total
12/31/2019
$63,055,397
$50,856,512
$113,911,909
12/31/2020
$(76,430,390)
$(31,803,438)
$(108,233,828)
12/31/2021
$113,923,482
$227,630,049
$341,553,531
12/31/2022
$(106,141,673)
$54,115,746
$(52,025,927)
12/31/2023
$(106,231,893)
$(47,213,947)
$(153,445,840)
12/31/2024
$(4,133,331)
$(15,021,478)
$(19,154,809)
Portfolio Mix by Customer Tenure at Origination
As of
Less Than 2 Years
More Than 2 Years
12/31/2019
35.7%
64.3%
12/31/2020
32.7%
67.3%
12/31/2021
32.8%
67.2%
12/31/2022
27.1%
72.9%
12/31/2023
22.5%
77.5%
12/31/2024
22.5%
77.5%
General and administrative ("G&A") expenses increased $1.3 million, or 2.0%, to $67.2 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to $65.9 million in the same quarter of the prior fiscal year. As a percentage of revenues, G&A expenses increased from 47.8% during the third quarter of fiscal 2024 to 48.5% during the third quarter of fiscal 2025. G&A expenses per average open branch increased by 3.3% when comparing the third quarter of fiscal 2025 to the third quarter of fiscal 2024.
Personnel expense increased $1.2 million, or 3.0%, during the third quarter of fiscal 2025 as compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2024. Salary expense increased approximately $0.4 million, or 1.1%, during the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2023. Our headcount as of December 31, 2024, decreased 3.1% compared to December 31, 2023. Benefit expense decreased approximately $0.7 million, or 8.8%, when comparing the quarterly periods ended December 31, 2024 and 2023. Incentive expense increased $1.9 million, in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2024. The increase in incentive expense is mostly due to an increase in bonuses paid.
Occupancy and equipment expense increased $0.2 million, or 1.7%, when comparing the quarterly periods ended December 31, 2024 and 2023.
Advertising expense increased $0.7 million, or 19.5%, in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2024 due to increased spending on customer acquisition programs.
Interest expense for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, decreased by $0.4 million, or 3.4%, from the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Interest expense decreased due to a 5.8% decrease in average debt outstanding for the quarter and a 2.4% decrease in the effective interest rate from 8.6% to 8.4%. The average debt outstanding decreased from $567.1 million to $534.0 million when comparing the quarters ended December 31, 2024 and 2023. The Company's debt to equity ratio decreased to 1.3:1 at December 31, 2024, compared to 1.4:1 at December 31, 2023. As of December 31, 2024, the Company had $559.9 million of debt outstanding, net of unamortized debt issuance costs related to the unsecured senior notes payable. The Company repurchased and canceled $15.7 million of its previously issued bonds for a purchase price of $15.6 million during the third quarter of fiscal 2025.
Other key return ratios for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 included a 7.5% return on average assets and a return on average equity of 19.2% (both on a trailing twelve-month basis).
The Company repurchased 9,465 shares of its common stock on the open market at an aggregate purchase price of approximately $1.0 million during the third quarter of fiscal 2025. This is in addition to repurchases of 165,167 shares during the first half of fiscal 2025 at an aggregate purchase price of approximately $21.1 million. As of December 31, 2024, the Company had $9.0 million in aggregate remaining repurchase capacity under its current share repurchase program and approximately $32.2 million under the terms of our debt facilities (subject to further board approval). The Company repurchased 295,201 shares during fiscal 2024 at an aggregate purchase price of approximately $36.2 million. The Company had approximately 5.4 million common shares outstanding, excluding 352,620 unvested restricted shares, as of December 31, 2024.
Nine-Month Results
Net income for the nine months ended December 31, 2024, increased $3.2 million to $45.5 million compared to $42.3 million for the same period of the prior year. This resulted in a net income of $8.23 per diluted share for the nine months ended December 31, 2024, compared to $7.17 per diluted share in the prior-year period. Total revenues for the first nine months of fiscal 2025 decreased 3.5% to $399.6 million, compared to $413.9 million during the corresponding period of the previous year due to a decrease in loans outstanding. Annualized net charge-offs as a percent of average net loans decreased from 17.4% during the first nine months of fiscal 2024 to 17.1% for the first nine months of fiscal 2025.
WORLD ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three months ended December 31,
Nine months ended December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenues:
Interest and fee income
$
122,390
$
118,665
$
347,457
$
352,237
Insurance and other income, net
16,242
19,084
52,113
61,711
Total revenues
138,632
137,749
399,570
413,948
Expenses:
Provision for credit losses
44,103
40,632
136,191
127,697
General and administrative expenses:
Personnel
41,075
39,890
99,805
120,120
Occupancy and equipment
12,293
12,090
36,794
37,138
Advertising
4,448
3,721
8,926
8,712
Amortization of intangible assets
938
1,051
2,903
3,183
Other
8,469
9,157
26,564
27,829
Total general and administrative expenses
67,223
65,909
174,992
196,982
Interest expense
11,294
11,690
31,520
36,475
Total expenses
122,620
118,231
342,703
361,154
Income before income taxes
16,012
19,518
56,867
52,794
Income tax expense
2,624
2,853
11,404
10,508
Net income
$
13,388
$
16,665
$
45,463
$
42,286
Net income per common share, diluted
$
2.45
$
2.84
$
8.23
$
7.17
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
5,464
5,860
5,527
5,897
WORLD ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited and in thousands)
December 31, 2024
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
15,583
$
11,839
$
12,776
Gross loans receivable
1,381,462
1,277,149
1,400,622
Less:
Unearned interest, insurance and fees
(361,444
)
(326,746
)
(372,311
)
Allowance for credit losses
(116,111
)
(102,963
)
(121,082
)
Loans receivable, net
903,907
847,440
907,229
Income taxes receivable
7,188
3,091
1,717
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
78,857
79,501
80,049
Property and equipment, net
20,551
22,897
23,196
Deferred income taxes, net
31,967
30,943
37,048
Other assets, net
36,775
42,199
38,045
Goodwill
7,371
7,371
7,371
Intangible assets, net
8,301
11,070
12,107
Total assets
$
1,110,500
$
1,056,351
$
1,119,538
LIABILITIES & SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities:
Senior notes payable
$
335,949
$
223,419
$
305,089
Senior unsecured notes payable, net
223,910
272,610
279,916
Operating lease liability
81,207
81,921
82,471
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
41,264
53,974
45,043
Total liabilities
682,330
631,924
712,519
Shareholders' equity
428,170
424,427
407,019
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
1,110,500
$
1,056,351
$
1,119,538
WORLD ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED CONSOLIDATED STATISTICS
(unaudited and in thousands, except percentages and branches)
Three months ended December 31,
Nine months ended December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Gross loans receivable
$
1,381,462
$
1,400,622
$
1,381,462
$
1,400,622
Average gross loans receivable (1)
1,336,375
1,383,194
1,299,519
1,388,752
Net loans receivable (2)
1,020,018
1,028,311
1,020,018
1,028,311
Average net loans receivable (3)
987,833
1,014,113
961,767
1,015,237
Expenses as a percentage of total revenue:
Provision for credit losses
31.8
%
29.5
%
34.1
%
30.8
%
General and administrative
48.5
%
47.8
%
43.8
%
47.6
%
Interest expense
8.1
%
8.5
%
7.9
%
8.8
%
Operating income as a % of total revenue (4)
19.7
%
22.7
%
22.1
%
21.6
%
Loan volume (5)
777,197
744,193
2,161,632
2,133,642
Net charge-offs as percent of average net loans receivable on an annualized basis
17.2
%
19.1
%
17.1
%
17.4
%
Return on average assets (trailing 12 months)
7.5
%
6.0
%
7.5
%
6.0
%
Return on average equity (trailing 12 months)
19.2
%
17.3
%
19.2
%
17.3
%
Branches opened or acquired (merged or closed), net
(10
)
(1
)
(13
)
(21
)
Branches open (at period end)
1,035
1,052
1,035
1,052
_______________________________________________________
(1) Average gross loans receivable is determined by averaging month-end gross loans receivable over the indicated period, excluding tax advances.
(2) Net loans receivable is defined as gross loans receivable less unearned interest and deferred fees.
(3) Average net loans receivable is determined by averaging month-end gross loans receivable less unearned interest and deferred fees over the indicated period, excluding tax advances.
(4) Operating income is computed as total revenues less provision for credit losses and general and administrative expenses.
(5) Loan volume includes all loan balances originated by the Company. It does not include loans purchased through acquisitions.
