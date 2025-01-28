Autovista Group Shares Automotive Residual Values Outlook for 2025

European used-car markets saw residual values (RVs) fall in 2024. Will this continue to be the trend in 2025 and what can dealers, fleet owners and manufacturers expect in the year ahead? In this week's free webinar, Autovista Group experts will cover these questions and more.

LONDON, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Autovista Group is providing residual value insights in a new webinar being held this week. During the last 12 months, many major used-car markets saw RVs fall with values hitting new lows in December 2024 in Austria, Germany, Italy, Spain and Switzerland. This RV decline has been some time in the making. The COVID-19 pandemic saw values pushed to exceptional heights. Then, as supply increased and demand began to drag, residual values came under increasing pressure.

In a new free webinar, Autovista Group examines whether this imbalance likely to continue into 2025, how specific powertrains and segments are expected to perform in the coming year, and what key market indicators are used to analyse the market.

This free one-hour webinar is being held on Thursday, 30 January 2025 at 9.30am GMT/ 10.30am CET. Register today for: Autovista Group's 2025 Residual Value Outlook.

Outlining and analysing Autovista Group's residual values outlook for 2025 will be:

Dr Christof Engelskirchen , Chief Economist - Autovista Group

, Chief Economist - Autovista Group Dr Anne Lange , Director of Research and Innovation, Autovista Group

, Director of Research and Innovation, Autovista Group Ana Azofra , Regional Head of Valuations for Southwest Europe and Poland

, Regional Head of Valuations for Southwest Europe and Poland Robert Madas , Regional Head of Valuations for Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, as well as Central and Eastern Europe

, Regional Head of Valuations for Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, as well as Central and Eastern Europe Tom Geggus, Editor - Autovista24

The panel will examine three business-critical topics concerning RVs:

The current situation in Europe's used-car markets. The panel will discuss the RV performance of three-year-old cars at 60,000km, and what key factors have contributed towards these trends. Autovista Group's expectations for 2025, including an exploration of different powertrains and an insight into the indicators used to analyse the market and inform forecasts. Key market specifics and how current geo-political tensions could affect RV trends in Europe, followed by a live Q&A session with the audience.

This RV webinar will provide important automotive insights to key industry players, especially those who:

Want to know how RVs will develop across 2025 and beyond

Wish to understand the impact of tariffs, environmental regulations and other economic factors

Hold automotive asset risks and need answers to business-critical questions

Provide professional services to the automotive industry.

Make sure to register today for Autovista Group's free webinar: Autovista Group's 2025 Residual Value Outlook. It will take place on 30 January 2025 at 9.30am GMT / 10.30am CET.

