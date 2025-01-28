Netbet Enterprises Limited: Iraklis and NetBet Join Forces

Leading Greek Sportsbook NetBet Partners with Iraklis Basketball Team

LONDON, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBet Sport Greece is proud to announce its partnership with the historic basketball team Iraklis, reinforcing its commitment to supporting Greek sports at the club level.

Iraklis, one of the oldest active sports clubs in Greece, was originally founded as a gymnastics club in 1908. Its basketball division, established on November 11, 1921, holds the distinction of being the first team to win the Greek basketball championship in 1928.

Through this partnership, NetBetunderscores its socially responsible approach and unwavering support for Greek sports. By aligning with a team renowned for its passion, dedication, and historic achievements, NetBet reaffirms its mission to foster growth within the sports ecosystem.

Athanasios Gkoutziotis, Marketing Manager for NetBet Greece, stated:

"At NetBet, we take immense pride in delivering exceptional experiences for both players and fans, ensuring that every interaction reflects our commitment to excellence. As a trusted platform in the industry, we are thrilled to partner with Iraklis, uniting our shared passion for sports and dedication to the Greek basketball community."

This partnership celebrates shared values of dedication, determination, and historic success. It aims to create unique experiences for Iraklis fans while contributing to the broader growth of Greek basketball and strengthening NetBet's presence in the sports industry.

