With effect from January 29, 2025, the unit rights of Alligator Bioscience AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including February 07, 2025.

Instrument: Unit rights Short name: ATORX UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0023847975 Order book ID: 382841 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table

With effect from January 29, 2025, the paid subscription units in Alligator Bioscience AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including March 04, 2025.

Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: ATORX BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0023847983 Order book ID: 382880 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com



Nasdaq Stockholm AB