With effect from January 29, 2025, the unit rights of Alligator Bioscience AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including February 07, 2025.
|Instrument:
|Unit rights
|Short name:
|ATORX UR
|Clearing:
|Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
|ISIN code:
|SE0023847975
|Order book ID:
|382841
|Market Segment:
|OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares
|Tick Size:
|MiFID II tick size table
With effect from January 29, 2025, the paid subscription units in Alligator Bioscience AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including March 04, 2025.
|Instrument:
|Paid subscription units
|Short name:
|ATORX BTU
|Clearing:
|Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
|ISIN code:
|SE0023847983
|Order book ID:
|382880
|Market Segment:
|OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares
|Tick Size:
|MiFID II tick size table
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com
Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2025 GlobeNewswire