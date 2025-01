As of Wednesday January 29, 2025, Bonzun AB shares will be traded under its new name, Acenta Group AB.

New company name: Acenta Group AB Old company name: Bonzun AB New short name: PADEL Old short name: BONZUN Unchanged ISIN code: SE0017082506

