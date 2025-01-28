EDF Renewables has decided to shut down all operations of French PV module manufacturer Photowatt, following the failure of its planned acquisition by Carbon. From pv magazine France EDF Renewables, the renewable energy unit of French energy company EDF, has confirmed the definitive closure of its Photowatt subsidiary in Bourgoin-Jallieu, France. "The company has not been able to find its financial balance in the long term, particularly in the context of a very competitive global photovoltaic market," an EDF Renewables spokesperson told pv magazine France. The spokesperson noted that Photowatt ...

