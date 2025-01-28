Bloomreach, the platform fueling limitless ecommerce personalization, today announced the expansion of its European operations, growing its presence in Spain and Italy with key new sales and partnership team hires. As Bloomreach continues to increase its global footprint, its expansion in Spain and Italy underscores its commitment to delivering AI-driven personalization for fast-growing brands and the customers they serve in any country and every language.

With the power of its proprietary Loomi AI, Bloomreach already supports leading customers across Southern Europe, including Desigual, PUIG, Cooltra, TUI and Miscusi. From retail and hospitality to gaming and grocery, Bloomreach has helped businesses deliver tailored experiences across every touchpoint of the customer journey and discover limitless opportunities for growth.

Now, as it brings a heightened focus to Spain and Italy, Bloomreach will help to drive this value for more businesses around the world. Its marketing automation, ecommerce search and merchandising, and conversational shopping solutions will empower Spanish and Italian brands to bring deep personalization to every customer engagement while enhancing internal operations with AI-driven efficiencies.

"Our partners across the globe have always been instrumental to our growth, and Bloomreach's expanding presence in Spain and Italy is no different," said Hugh Kimber, General Manager EMEA, Bloomreach. "We're committed to personalizing customer experiences for businesses around the world and working alongside prominent European partners who deeply understand these regions is the most impactful way to do that. We look forward to bringing our best-in-class technology to the Spanish and Italian markets, and working with our partners to deliver exceptional value for our customers."

About Bloomreach

Bloomreach personalizes the ecommerce experience. Its data engine unifies real-time customer and product data so businesses understand what customers really want. By connecting that understanding to every channel, the ecommerce experience becomes limitless reflecting a changing customer as they shop. Amplified by the speed and scale of Loomi, Bloomreach's AI for ecommerce, this creates endless new paths to purchase, greater profitability, and fast business growth. Bloomreach products include: Engagement, a marketing automation platform; Discovery, an ecommerce search solution; Content, a headless CMS; and Clarity, AI-powered conversational shopping. The company has multiple AI patents and serves 1,400+ global brands including: Williams-Sonoma, Bosch, Puma, and Marks Spencer.

