Jiva Technologies Inc.: Jiva Technologies Announces the Launch of www.LIV3Health.com, Kicking Off Presale Orders for Revolutionary SugarShield Supplement

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jiva Technologies (CSE: JIVA) (Frankfurt: WNT1) (OTCQB: PLTXF) ("JIVA" or the "Company"), a leader in building niche online wellness communities and creating immersive physical environments, is pleased to announce the official launch of the new website for LIV3 Health, www.LIV3Health.com . This marks the commencement of presale orders for LIV3's flagship SugarShield supplement, with shipments slated to begin toward the end of Q1.

The presale platform serves as an early gateway for health-conscious consumers to secure SugarShield liposomal capsules, a new product designed to support healthy glucose metabolism. As previously announced, LIV3's SugarShield is being meticulously crafted in collaboration with Best Formulations a Sirio Company, a leading U.S.-based manufacturer renowned for its precision in dietary supplement production. The first batch of these proprietary supplements is expected to be available by February 2025.

The launch of www.LIV3Health.com is not just a digital storefront; it is the result of a highly collaborative effort between Jiva Technologies and LIV3's leadership team, blending state-of-the-art design with a user-centric experience. By providing a seamless online interface, the new website sets the stage for comprehensive influencer marketing campaigns and effective lead generation, aimed at cultivating a robust customer base well before the product hits the market.

Chris Mearns, founder of LIV3, shared his enthusiasm "Working alongside Jiva Technologies' team to bring this website to life has been a truly enriching experience. From concept to execution, their creativity and commitment to detail were unwavering. They harmonized my vision with Dr. Paul Gross's insights, ensuring every element-design, branding, functionality-was perfectly aligned. What you see today is a product of our collective dedication and shared passion for advancing wellness."

Lorne Rapkin, CEO of Jiva Technologies, remarked, "I'm hardly surprised that our team has delivered another exceptional website launch. The branding and functionality of LIV3Health.com reflect the meticulous attention to detail that's central to our ethos at Jiva. As the wellness market continues to heat up, it's clear to me that SugarShield has the potential to captivate a large and eager audience. Personally, I'm looking forward to trying it out myself-this product is exactly the type of innovation that demands attention."

As Jiva Technologies continues to expand its portfolio of industry-leading online experiences, the successful launch of LIV3Health.com is a testament to the Company's ability to blend cutting-edge technology with deep market insight. With a strong foundation in place, the presale initiative positions LIV3 Health and its innovative product at the forefront of the wellness space.

For more information on LIV3 Health and to place a presale order, visit www.LIV3Health.com .

About JIVA Technologies

JIVA Technologies is dedicated to building niche online wellness communities and creating immersive physical environments. With a proven track record in e-commerce marketplaces, bolstered by expert UI/UX design and SEO, JIVA now focuses on joint ventures to support wellness brands in developing their online presence. The company owns and operates Bloombox Club, an online plant delivery marketplace serving the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Austria, the Republic of Ireland, France, Spain, and Italy, as well as The Locavore Bar and Grill, a vibrant dining and gathering destination in Squamish, BC. Recently, JIVA became a shareholder in VEG House, a leader in the plant-based space, through a share exchange agreement. Committed to e-commerce, marketing, and wellness, JIVA's mission is to cultivate online communities of like-minded consumers through education and collaboration. The company is actively pursuing joint ventures, such as the recently announced partnership with LIV3 for SugarShield, to empower wellness brands online by building their websites and managing all digital marketing.

About LIV3

LIV3 is dedicated to improving metabolic health by addressing the detrimental effects of fructose through its flagship product, SugarShield. Originally introduced through fructosecontrol.com , where the product received overwhelmingly positive feedback for its efficacy, SugarShield features Luteolin, a powerful compound that blocks fructokinase. SugarShield has the potential to reduce cravings, boost energy, and support weight management by preventing fructose metabolism. This innovative approach allows individuals to experience the benefits of a sugar-free lifestyle without making drastic dietary changes. Backed by research, LIV3's solution targets the suspected root cause of metabolic dysfunction and offers a natural, effective way to improve overall health and wellness.

About Best Formulations (a Sirio Company)

Best Formulations, a Sirio Company, is a leading U.S.-based contract manufacturer specializing in high-quality dietary supplements, over-the-counter drugs, and functional foods. As part of the global Sirio Group-a renowned leader in the nutraceutical industry-Best Formulations combines international expertise with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in the United States. Committed to excellence and stringent quality control, the company adheres to strict U.S. regulatory standards and Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP), ensuring that products like SugarShield are manufactured to the highest quality. With over 35 years of industry experience, Best Formulations is dedicated to being a trusted partner in bringing innovative health products to market both domestically and internationally.

Forward-looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "likely", "should," "would," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "potential," "proposed," "estimate," "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. The forward-looking information contained herein includes, without limitation, statements regarding the availability of Future Farm products, JIVA promotional events and the business and strategic plans of the Company.

By its nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct, and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this press release including, without limitation: receiving sufficient demand for the Offering; the Company's ability to comply with all applicable governmental regulations including all applicable food safety laws and regulations; impacts to the business and operations of the Company due to the COVID-19 epidemic; the conflict in eastern Europe; having a limited operating history; the ability of the Company to access capital to meet future financing needs; the Company's reliance on management and key personnel; competition; changes in consumer trends; foreign currency fluctuations; and general economic, market or business conditions.

Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company's continuous disclosure documents, which have been filed on SEDAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com . Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained applicableherein is made as of the date of this press release and is based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions of management on the date such forward-looking information is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by law.

