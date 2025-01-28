IGC Pharma, Inc.: IGC Pharma Named Top 15 Finalist in NIA PREPARE Challenge for AI-Driven Early Detection of Alzheimer's Disease

POTOMAC, MD / ACCESS Newswire / January 28, 2025 / IGC Pharma, Inc. (NYSE American:IGC) ("IGC Pharma" or the "Company") is proud to announce its selection as one of the top 15 finalists in the PREPARE Challenge - Phase 2: Model Arena (Acoustic Track), organized by the National Institute on Aging (NIA). This recognition highlights IGC's innovative application of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to advance early detection of Alzheimer's disease (AD) and improve patient outcomes.

The PREPARE Challenge, sponsored by the NIA, encourages novel approaches for early AD detection using AI-driven tools that improve accuracy, affordability, and accessibility for patients. As a finalist, IGC developed prediction methods for Alzheimer's disease and related dementias (AD/ADRD) using AI to analyze acoustic biomarkers derived from voice recordings.

"Being named a top 15 finalist reflects IGC Pharma's leadership in leveraging cutting-edge AI technology to address critical gaps in Alzheimer's care," said Ram Mukunda, CEO of IGC Pharma. "Our approach applies multilingual AI models that enhance predictive accuracy, but also ensure cultural relevance across diverse populations including English, Spanish, and Chinese speakers. Our work to address disparities in early detection of Alzheimer's can ultimately improve outcomes for patients worldwide.

"This recognition by the NIA aligns with our broader mission to integrate AI with pharmaceutical innovation in Alzheimer's care. Beyond diagnostics, our AI-driven solutions are designed to optimize treatment efficacy, ultimately creating long-term value for patients, healthcare systems, and shareholders alike."

In the next stage of the competition, IGC Pharma will showcase the ability of its AI model to identify cognitive changes across diverse demographic groups. If selected as one of the three winners, the next phase of the challenge will consist of improving interpretability which can provide actionable insights for healthcare providers while maintaining a high level of transparency.

With over 7 million Americans living with Alzheimer's and the global Alzheimer's diagnostic market projected to exceed $10 billion by 2028, early detection represents a critical unmet need. By advancing to the Top 15 finalists, IGC Pharma demonstrates its commitment to innovation in leveraging AI for the early diagnosis of neurodegenerative diseases.

For more information about the PREPARE Challenge, visit the following link.

About IGC Pharma (dba IGC):

IGC Pharma is an AI-powered, clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative treatments for Alzheimer's disease and transforming patient care with fast-acting, safe, and effective solutions. Our portfolio includes the TGR family, including TGR-63, which targets amyloid plaques, a hallmark of Alzheimer's. The IGC-C and IGC-M platforms are advancing in preclinical studies, focusing on metabolic disorders, tau proteins, early plaque formation, and multiple disease hallmarks. Our lead therapeutic candidate, IGC-AD1, is a cannabinoid-based treatment currently in a Phase 2 trial for agitation in dementia ("CALMA") associated with Alzheimer's (clinicaltrials.gov, IGC Pharma Phase II). Interim data for IGC-AD1 demonstrated that it has the potential to transform patient care by offering faster-acting and more effective relief compared to traditional medications. Additionally, our AI models are designed to predict potential biomarkers for the early detection of Alzheimer's, optimize clinical trials, and predict receptor affinity, among others. With 28 patent filings and a commitment to innovation, IGC Pharma is dedicated to advancing pharmaceutical treatments and improving the lives of those affected by Alzheimer's and related conditions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based largely on IGC Pharma's expectations and are subject to several risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond IGC Pharma's control. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, the Company's failure or inability to commercialize one or more of the Company's products or technologies, including the products or formulations described in this release, or failure to obtain regulatory approval for the products or formulations, where required, or government regulations affecting AI or the AI algorithms not working as intended or producing accurate predictions; general economic conditions that are less favorable than expected; the FDA's general position regarding cannabis- and hemp-based products; and other factors, many of which are discussed in IGC Pharma's U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings. IGC incorporates by reference its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on June 24, 2024, and on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on August 7, 2024, as if fully incorporated and restated herein. Considering these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information contained in this release will occur.

