F4 Uranium Corp ("F4 " or the "Company") is pleased to provide a corporate update following its spin-out from F3 Uranium.

F4 Leadership

F4 is excited to announce significant appointments to its executive team and board of directors. Mr. Sam Hartmann P.Geo joins the Company as President and Chief Operating Officer, bringing over 15 years of experience in mineral exploration and project management; he will also act as the QP. Jeremy Polmear has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer, possessing extensive expertise in financial management and compliance within the mining sector.

F4 further wishes to welcome Rebecca Greco to the Board. Ms. Greco's deep knowledge of capital markets and corporate governance will be instrumental as the Company advances its strategic initiatives. The Company also announces the resignation of Laurie Thomas from the Board of Directors. We thank Ms. Thomas for her invaluable contributions to the Company and wish her the best in her next endeavor. In addition to Rebecca Greco, and as announced previously, the board will include Dev Randhawa (Executive Chairman), Raymond Ashley (CEO), John DeJoia and Terrence Osier.

Corporate Developments

F4 has submitted its application for listing on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) and is currently awaiting approval. The Company anticipates that the listing will occur in the first quarter of 2025.

Additionally, in October 2024, F4 successfully closed an equity financing of 13,898,306 shares priced at $0.15 per share for proceeds of $2,084,746.

The Company also wishes to announce that effective February 5th, 2025, the option agreement on F4's Clearwater West property with SKRR Exploration Inc. will be terminated. F4 will continue to evaluate its strategic options to maximize shareholder value from its portfolio of uranium projects, including its own exploration activities and partnerships.

"F4 Uranium is committed to achieving its vision of becoming a leading uranium explorer," said Raymond Ashley, CEO & Director. "F4 stands apart with a technical team that is responsible for three major uranium discoveries along with a strong portfolio of properties in the Athabasca Basin. With a hybrid strategy of adding value through joint venture partnerships and self-funded exploration, and the ongoing support of our stakeholders, we are well-positioned for success as we look forward to our listing on the TSXV."

About F4 Uranium Corp:

F4 is a uranium project generator and exploration company, focusing on projects in the Athabasca Basin, home to some of the world's largest high grade uranium discoveries. F4 currently has 16 projects in the Athabasca Basin, several of which are near large uranium discoveries including Triple R, Arrow and Hurricane. F4 has entered into option agreements on some of its properties which call for the applicable optionors to make cash payments and issue shares to F4, as well as to incur exploration expenditures on the properties in which they have been granted the option to earn an interest.

