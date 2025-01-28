Anzeige
PR Newswire
28.01.2025 15:00 Uhr
New York Stock Exchange: NYSE CONTENT ADVISORY: PRE-MARKET UPDATE FOR JANUARY 28th

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is proud to offer a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update?for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on January 28th

  • Federal Reserve begins two-day policy meeting today
  • Traders and investors anticipate rates to go unchanged
  • General Motors sees shares rise amid strong profit and sales estimates

© 2025 PR Newswire
