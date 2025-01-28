SOPHiA GENETICS Launches Comprehensive MRD Tracking Capabilities

The cutting-edge OncoPortal Mutation Tracker add-on module enables precision monitoring of evolving genomic cancer drivers

BOSTON, MA and ROLLE, Switzerland, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH), a cloud-native healthcare technology company and a global leader in data-driven medicine, has unveiled the OncoPortal Mutation Tracker - a longitudinal MRD tracking tool designed for disease monitoring in the context of oncology. This innovation underscores SOPHiA GENETICS' commitment to advancing data-driven approaches for improved oncology insights.

Tracking genomic variants across multiple time points in the same patient is becoming increasingly critical in cancer care, particularly for identifying treatment resistance or detecting residual cancer cells, such as in Measurable Residual Disease (MRD) management. The integration of longitudinal tracking capabilities with next-generation sequencing (NGS) allow the parallel detection of cancer-specific genetic mutations at very low frequencies. This combined approach enables early identification of residual disease or emerging variants, providing a more precise assessment of disease burden, better stratification of high-risk patients, and the ability to tailor treatments to the cancer's unique genomic profile.

The OncoPortal Mutation Tracker augments the SOPHiA DDM Platform's core analytical capabilities to allow clinical researchers to longitudinally monitor evolving genomic variants across multiple time points, providing a comprehensive view of disease evolution. The OncoPortal Mutation Tracker enhances workflow efficiency for longitudinal variant tracking by offering flexible low frequency variant selection, customizable threshold settings, and reporting features to generate longitudinal graphical representations, simplifying the process of tracking and analyzing genetic changes over time.

"The ability to reliably track low frequency variants longitudinally is a game-changer because it allows the detection of even the smallest traces of cancer that can evade traditional methods of testing and ultimately drive relapse," said Philippe Menu, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer and Chief Product Officer, SOPHiA GENETICS. "With this new longitudinal tracking capability, we offer a highly customizable, user-friendly solution to enable the generation of novel insights for clinical research. Precise tracking of key genomic variants over time has the potential to eventually enable earlier intervention and more tailored disease management, which may lead to better long-term outcomes for patients."

"This longitudinal interface represents the solution we've been seeking to unite our oncologists in embracing broader adoption of NGS. It's the missing piece that unlocks a new frontier in personalized, data-driven medicine," said Dr. Christophe Marzac, Head of the Hematology-Immunology Unit, Gustave Roussy Institute.

