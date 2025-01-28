Ankle & Foot Centers of America Relocates Canton Office to Enhance Patient Care

The new facility, located on Oakside Lane, will offer an expanded space with improved accessibility for patients.

Ankle & Foot Centers of America , one of the nation's top podiatry groups for three decades, is pleased to announce the recent relocation of its Canton, Georgia, office to a new, upgraded facility on Oakside Lane. The move highlights the company's ongoing commitment to offering high-quality and accessible podiatric care, while aligning with its broader strategy of modernizing its facilities to meet the needs of patients and growing communities.

Patients visiting the new location, which is conveniently located in Oakside Lane Medical Plaza, will experience a larger, more comfortable space that allows for improved patient flow and the potential for future service expansion. Patients will continue to have access to advanced treatments, like MLS laser therapy for pain management and antifungal nail laser care, along with treatment for bunions, wounds, plantar fasciitis, flat foot, and other podiatric conditions.

Dr. Evan Lewis , a board-certified podiatric surgeon, offers a comprehensive range of services for Ankle & Foot Centers of America patients in Canton and will continue to do so at the new location. Dr. Lewis specializes in conservative and surgical treatments for foot and ankle conditions, and is an expert in reconstructive rear-foot and ankle surgery. He is also experienced in a wide range of services, including care for bunions, flat feet, plantar fasciitis, wounds, and treatment with advanced podiatric technologies.

"Our new location offers a modern, spacious environment where we can continue to provide personalized care for all foot and ankle conditions," Dr. Lewis said. "From bunions and plantar fasciitis to advanced laser therapies, we're excited to welcome patients to our upgraded facility."

Whether patients are visiting for routine foot care or specialized treatment, they'll continue to receive the same expert care and attention from Dr. Lewis and his expert team with the latest advancements in podiatric medicine.

"Our new facility helps ensure we're better equipped to serve our patients now and in the future," Dr. Lewis said.

The Canton office is located at 203 Oakside Lane, Unit A, Canton, GA 30114. For assistance scheduling an appointment, click here . To learn more about Ankle & Foot Centers of America and the services offered at the new Canton office, click here .

About Ankle & Foot Centers of America

With a mission to provide the highest quality foot and ankle care, Ankle & Foot Centers of America is recognized as one of the nation's top podiatry groups. Our specialists are dedicated to advancing the field through research and innovative treatment solutions.?Founded in Atlanta over 30 years ago, Ankle & Foot Centers of America provides patients with top-tier service and support through best-in-class technology and processes, so that physicians can optimize patient outcomes and satisfaction.

