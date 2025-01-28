Alignable.com: Don Martelli Joins Alignable as Vice President of Integrated Marketing and Communications

Alignable, the largest online business networking platform for entrepreneurs in North America, is pleased to announce the appointment of Don Martelli as its Vice President of Integrated Marketing & Communications.

In this new role, Martelli will spearhead efforts to unify the company's positioning and messaging, enhance user engagement, and drive measurable business growth.

Martelli brings over 23 years of expertise in marketing strategy, corporate communications, and public relations. Known for his innovative and results-driven approach, he has a proven track record of helping mission-driven organizations strengthen their brand and accelerate growth.

"Don's deep experience in reputation management, digital marketing, and community engagement makes him the perfect fit for Alignable, as we expand our AI-powered product offerings to supercharge networking, introductions, referrals, and new business opportunities for our over 9.5 million members across North America," said Alignable's CEO & Co-Founder Eric Groves.

In his new role, Martelli will:

Relaunch Education and Enablement Programs: Don will lead the redesign of Alignable's onboarding and education initiatives, streamlining processes to drive engagement and clearly communicate value.

Unify Alignable's Positioning and Messaging: Don will ensure consistent messaging across all channels-web, app, email, PR, and more-to strengthen the company's brand identity.

Collaborate to Enhance User Value: Working closely with the Alignable team, Don will focus on optimizing alliances, groups, and events to boost member value and conversion.

Adopt a Funnel-Informed, Measurable Strategy: Don will implement data-driven marketing and communications strategies designed to improve Alignable's reputation, increase retention, and drive revenue growth in 2025 and beyond.

"I am thrilled to join Alignable and work with a talented, experienced team dedicated to helping small businesses succeed," said Martelli. "Alignable has an incredible mission and untapped potential to become the go-to platform for small business owners to connect, learn, and grow. I'm eager to build strategies that will deliver measurable impact and foster meaningful connections."

Martelli's background includes leadership roles in both agency and in-house settings, where he has worked with startups, Fortune 500 companies, nonprofits, and educational institutions. His reputation for aligning strategic goals with tactical execution will be instrumental as Alignable scales its reach and capabilities.

