Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 28.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Energiekrise als Chance: Mit dieser Aktie starten Sie ins Börsenjahr 2025 durch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
28.01.2025 15:02 Uhr
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Alignable.com: Don Martelli Joins Alignable as Vice President of Integrated Marketing and Communications

Finanznachrichten News

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS / ACCESS Newswire / January 28, 2025 / Alignable, the largest online business networking platform for entrepreneurs in North America, is pleased to announce the appointment of Don Martelli as its Vice President of Integrated Marketing & Communications.

In this new role, Martelli will spearhead efforts to unify the company's positioning and messaging, enhance user engagement, and drive measurable business growth.

Martelli brings over 23 years of expertise in marketing strategy, corporate communications, and public relations. Known for his innovative and results-driven approach, he has a proven track record of helping mission-driven organizations strengthen their brand and accelerate growth.

"Don's deep experience in reputation management, digital marketing, and community engagement makes him the perfect fit for Alignable, as we expand our AI-powered product offerings to supercharge networking, introductions, referrals, and new business opportunities for our over 9.5 million members across North America," said Alignable's CEO & Co-Founder Eric Groves.

In his new role, Martelli will:

Relaunch Education and Enablement Programs: Don will lead the redesign of Alignable's onboarding and education initiatives, streamlining processes to drive engagement and clearly communicate value.

Unify Alignable's Positioning and Messaging: Don will ensure consistent messaging across all channels-web, app, email, PR, and more-to strengthen the company's brand identity.

Collaborate to Enhance User Value: Working closely with the Alignable team, Don will focus on optimizing alliances, groups, and events to boost member value and conversion.

Adopt a Funnel-Informed, Measurable Strategy: Don will implement data-driven marketing and communications strategies designed to improve Alignable's reputation, increase retention, and drive revenue growth in 2025 and beyond.

"I am thrilled to join Alignable and work with a talented, experienced team dedicated to helping small businesses succeed," said Martelli. "Alignable has an incredible mission and untapped potential to become the go-to platform for small business owners to connect, learn, and grow. I'm eager to build strategies that will deliver measurable impact and foster meaningful connections."

Martelli's background includes leadership roles in both agency and in-house settings, where he has worked with startups, Fortune 500 companies, nonprofits, and educational institutions. His reputation for aligning strategic goals with tactical execution will be instrumental as Alignable scales its reach and capabilities.

Contact Information

Chuck Casto
Head Of PR, News & Research, Alignable
chuck@alignable.com

.

SOURCE: Alignable.com



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.